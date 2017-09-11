Kent State head coach Paul Haynes returns to work after prostate cancer surgery

Kent State head coach Paul Haynes took a medical leave of absence on Aug. 27. We now know why.
One day later, Haynes underwent surgery to remove cancer in his prostate. The cancer was discovered during a routine screening over the summer, which Haynes says may have saved his life. From the Record-Courier:
“It was found during a regular checkup last summer,” said Haynes. “There are really no common side effects with prostate cancer, so that checkup probably saved my life. Prostate cancer is most common among African-American men ages 40 and over, so I strongly encourage everyone in that age group to get a PSA screening.”
Haynes looks healthy and said he feels even better than he expected just two weeks after undergoing surgery.
“Unless my wife tells me I need to get my butt back home, it’s full speed ahead,” Haynes smiled.
The Golden Flashes went 1-1 in Haynes’s absence, losing 56-3 at Clemson and defeating Howard 38-31 on Saturday. Kent State visits Marshall this week.
Baylor is off to a — how do you say it? — terrible start to this season. The Bears have dropped games to Liberty and UTSA, with a road trip to Duke and entire Big 12 schedule awaiting them.
The situation Matt Rhule inherited is the exact opposite of ideal, with quotes like this floating around out there.
Baylor is going to be bad this season, and if you’re going to be bad you might as well be young. Baylor is going young at quarterback.
Rhule announced Monday that sophomore Zach Smith will supplant graduate transfer Anu Solomon at quarterback. An arrival from Arizona, Solomon started both of the Bears’ first two games, hitting a pedestrian 22-of-54 passes (43.6 percent) for 399 yards (7.3 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns against two interceptions while rushing 16 times for 106 yards.
Smith has started previously, and is responsible for Baylor’s only victory since Oct. 15 of last season, hitting 28-of-39 throws for 375 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 31-12 win over Boise State in the Cactus Bowl last December.
Solomon was not named starter until four games before Baylor’s opener, and an ankle injury Smith sustained in August contributed to that. And now it’s clear Smith is Baylor’s best option — if not explicitly for 2017, then for 2018 and ’19.
“Zach will go and we’ll rally around him and see what he can do for us,” Rhule said.
Baylor visits Duke on Saturday before opening Big 12 play with a back-to-back-to-back streak of top-20 opponents — vs. No. 2 Oklahoma, at No. 18 Kansas State and at No. 9 Oklahoma State.
Back before Baker Mayfield claimed Ohio Stadium as his own, it looked like Oklahoma was in trouble. The Sooners were moving the ball against Ohio State but couldn’t get on the scoreboard and their most threatening pass catcher was out.
The Sooners lost tight end Mark Andrews in the second quarter of Saturday’s game to a knee injury after catching only two passes for 23 yards. An ABC sideline shot of trainers attempting to twist Andrew’s left knee and the player responding with a pained wince did not inspire confidence.
OU adjusted, inserting true freshman Grant Calcaterra (one catch for 21 yards) and leaning on fullback Dimitri Flowers (a game-high seven grabs for 98 yards and a touchdown). Mayfield and company poured an avalanche of 28 second-half points en route to a 31-16 win, but questions about Andrews’s health remained.
Head coach Lincoln Riley answered those questions Monday.
“Mark’s good,” Riley told The Oklahoman. “We think Mark will play this week. He’s doing well, improving quickly.”
Oklahoma also lost left guard Cody Ford and safety Will Johnson during Saturday night’s game. Riley said both players are day-to-day.
The second-ranked Sooners face Tulane on Saturday.
What was reported just minutes ago is now official: the Georgia Tech-Central Florida game scheduled for Saturday in Orlando will not happen.
Even though the weather will no longer be an issue by Saturday, playing the game would be a logistical impossibility. UCF’s campus is closed until Wednesday, meaning the Knights’ players are scattered across the country as many went home last week. Additionally, the school is hosting 1,000 National Guard members and 250 vehicles.
“We’re honored to host the National Guard and play a part in helping our community and state recover from Irma,” UCF AD Danny White said in a statement. “On behalf of our student-athletes, athletics staff and fans, I promise the Knights will do everything we can to assist in recovery efforts.”
“We are in complete agreement with the decision,” added Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury. “While we’re disappointed for both teams’ student-athletes, coaches and fans, recovering from the effects of Hurricane Irma should be and is the top priority for UCF and the entire state of Florida at this time. We wish them the very best in their recovery efforts and look forward to meeting on the gridiron down the road.”
This is the second home game UCF has lost this season, as last Saturday’s game with Memphis was moved to Friday and later canceled.
Central Florida, 1-0 with a 61-17 stomping of Florida International to open the season, will not play its second game until Sept. 23 at the earliest, a visit to Maryland. Georgia Tech (1-1) is scheduled to host Pittsburgh on Sept. 23.
