Louisville issues blackout advisory for Clemson game

Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill has a well-documented history battling seizures, and unfortunately, it has once again resurfaced over the weekend. According to a report from NJ.com, Kill has been hospitalized for a minor seizure on Sunday morning, but he is expected to return to work as soon as today, according to Rutgers head coach Chris Ash.

The seizure may have been a result of a sideline collision involving Kill during Saturday’s game at home against Eastern Michigan.

“Coach Kill had a minor medical setback,” Ash said, according to NJ.com. “He is going to be fine. Saturday, early in the game after the first drive, he got tumbled up. He was really discombobulated in the first half from it and had some headaches Saturday night.”

Ash said Kill is doing fine and just awaiting release from the hospital later today or tomorrow.

Kill parted ways with Minnesota after the two sides were unable to work out a new contract for an administrative role following the 2015 season. Kill had stepped away from coaching the Gophers earlier in the 2015 season, citing health concerns related to his seizures and epilepsy preventing him from being able to focus on the job of head coach the way he would prefer. Kill had fallen victim to seizures on sidelines during his time at Minnesota and made the decision that was best for his health and the program at the time, but his desire to stay involved as a coach never went away.

Rutgers signed Kill as an offensive coordinator this year, with Kill suggesting his ongoing seizure concerns will not interfere with his coaching. That will hopefully be the case here.

