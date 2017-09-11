Minnesota names Conor Rhoda full-time starting QB

Minnesota entered the season with two starting quarterbacks. Two games and two wins later, the Golden Gophers now have one starting quarterback.
Head coach P.J. Fleck revealed Monday that redshirt senior Conor Rhoda will be Minnesota’s full-time starter moving forward.
A fifth-year senior, Rhoda had split time with sophomore Demry Croft entering the season. Rhoda hit 12-of-20 passes for 176 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Minnesota’s 17-7 win over Buffalo in Week 1, while Croft connected on 7-of-12 throws for 63 yards with six carries for 32 yards. Rhoda threw every pass in Saturday’s 48-14 blowout of Oregon State, nailing 7-of-8 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. Croft did run the ball one time for a 64-yard touchdown. He also lost a fumble.
“We didn’t ask him to do a ton in the pass game, but we needed to run the football,’’ Fleck said. “He executed well. He led better than he ever has,” Fleck told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “He was managing really well, going up to his offensive linemen, communicating very well. At the end, [he was] draining the clock, milking the clock properly, keeping everybody calm.’’
Rhoda has compiled a 184.49 quarterback rating thus far, good for 13th nationally.
“(Saturday) was the first time I watched Conor Rhoda control a football team,” Fleck told the St. Paul Pioneer-Press.
Minnesota hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday before beginning Big Ten by welcoming Maryland to the Twin Cities.
Hurricane Irma has swept its way through Florida, but the state is just beginning to reckon with the after effects of such a storm.
College and NFL games across the state were canceled last weekend as Governor Rick Scott closed state universities and attempted to evacuate the state’s 21 million residents. But with the storm now gone, the Sunshine State isn’t magically ready to host football games again.
According to reports from WSB-TV and ESPN, Georgia Tech and Central Florida will not play their game scheduled for Saturday in Orlando.
WSB’s Zach Klein reported that UCF dismissed its players from campus until Wednesday, which would make it difficult to turn around and play a game on Saturday, and that’s not considering the damage UCF’s facilities and Bright House Networks Stadium may have incurred over the weekend.
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that the game is not likely to be made up:
The Georgia Tech-UCF game scheduled for Saturday in Orlando will not be played, as UCF continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. It’s unlikely the game will be made up later in the season. WSB television in Atlanta first reported the likely cancellation. UCF had to cancel last week’s game against Memphis as it braced for the hurricane. Its campus remains closed through Wednesday.
Florida is scheduled to host Tennessee in Gainesville, but that game could be moved, possibly to Atlanta. Florida State’s scheduled game with Miami in Tallahassee has already been pushed back to Oct. 7.
Central Florida also lost a home game last week against Memphis. It is not clear if that game will be made up.
Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill has a well-documented history battling seizures, and unfortunately, it has once again resurfaced over the weekend. According to a report from NJ.com, Kill has been hospitalized for a minor seizure on Sunday morning, but he is expected to return to work as soon as today, according to Rutgers head coach Chris Ash.
The seizure may have been a result of a sideline collision involving Kill during Saturday’s game at home against Eastern Michigan.
“Coach Kill had a minor medical setback,” Ash said, according to NJ.com. “He is going to be fine. Saturday, early in the game after the first drive, he got tumbled up. He was really discombobulated in the first half from it and had some headaches Saturday night.”
Ash said Kill is doing fine and just awaiting release from the hospital later today or tomorrow.
Kill parted ways with Minnesota after the two sides were unable to work out a new contract for an administrative role following the 2015 season. Kill had stepped away from coaching the Gophers earlier in the 2015 season, citing health concerns related to his seizures and epilepsy preventing him from being able to focus on the job of head coach the way he would prefer. Kill had fallen victim to seizures on sidelines during his time at Minnesota and made the decision that was best for his health and the program at the time, but his desire to stay involved as a coach never went away.
Rutgers signed Kill as an offensive coordinator this year, with Kill suggesting his ongoing seizure concerns will not interfere with his coaching. That will hopefully be the case here.
After leading the Oklahoma Sooners to a statement victory on the road against Ohio State, quarterback Baker Mayfield let the emotions get carried away, he admitted, when he took an Oklahoma flag and planted it at midfield in Ohio Stadium.
If you missed it, the entire sequence was captured on national television, with ABC’s Chris Fowler delivering the play-by-play followed by a mild sense of shock in the moment.
Mayfield has caught a good amount of criticism over his postgame antics that played well with Oklahoma fans and not so well with Ohio State fans, and that meant Mayfield was going to be asked about his decision to plant the flag on the artificial turf during Monday’s press conference in Norman.
“It was an emotional game,” Mayfield said. “After the game, I did not mean for it to be disrespectful toward Ohio State at all.”
Mayfield went on to explain he should have kept some of the celebratory emotions in the locker room instead.
Personally, I would have liked Mayfield more if he owned it. What would be so wrong about that?
Louisville’s home game this weekend against Clemson has been moved into a primetime slot, and the Cardinals are asking all of their fans to come dressed in black for the national spotlight game. The team will follow suit by breaking out the all-black alternate uniforms once again.
Bobby Petrino loves the blackout gimmick at Louisville. During his two separate stints at Louisville, the blackout has been a signature of the Petrino era since 2006. Louisville broke out the all-black alternate uniform for a 2006 game against No. 3 West Virgina and celebrated a 44-34 victory in front of a national TV audience. That was back in the old Big East, but the tradition continues under Petrino now in the ACC after former head coach Charlie Strong moved away from the alternate uniform shenanigans.
Louisville broke out the all-black uniforms for their last home game against Clemson to, in 2015.