Reports: Georgia Tech-Central Florida game to be canceled due to Irma aftermath

Hurricane Irma has swept its way through Florida, but the state is just beginning to reckon with the after effects of such a storm.

College and NFL games across the state were canceled last weekend as Governor Rick Scott closed state universities and attempted to evacuate the state’s 21 million residents. But with the storm now gone, the Sunshine State isn’t magically ready to host football games again.

According to reports from WSB-TV and ESPN, Georgia Tech and Central Florida will not play their game scheduled for Saturday in Orlando.

Per ACC/CFB source, Georgia Tech will not play at UCF this weekend – one less game for Yellow Jackets to become Bowl eligible — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 11, 2017

WSB’s Zach Klein reported that UCF dismissed its players from campus until Wednesday, which would make it difficult to turn around and play a game on Saturday, and that’s not considering the damage UCF’s facilities and Bright House Networks Stadium may have incurred over the weekend.

UCF Sent all their players home last week, telling them not to come back til Wed (@Kelly_Quinlan 1st to report) — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 11, 2017

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that the game is not likely to be made up:

The Georgia Tech-UCF game scheduled for Saturday in Orlando will not be played, as UCF continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. It’s unlikely the game will be made up later in the season. WSB television in Atlanta first reported the likely cancellation. UCF had to cancel last week’s game against Memphis as it braced for the hurricane. Its campus remains closed through Wednesday.

Florida is scheduled to host Tennessee in Gainesville, but that game could be moved, possibly to Atlanta. Florida State’s scheduled game with Miami in Tallahassee has already been pushed back to Oct. 7.

Central Florida also lost a home game last week against Memphis. It is not clear if that game will be made up.