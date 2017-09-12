Arden Key returning to game action for LSU in SEC opener

Arden Key returned to full contact in practice for LSU last week. This week, he’ll make his much-anticipated return to the playing field.

Monday, Ed Orgeron confirmed that Key will be available to play this weekend against Mississippi State in the SEC opener for both teams. Just how much is to be determined in a few days.

“[W]e’ll play him as much as we can,” the head coach said according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. “We’ll see during the week, see how much he can do.”

In mid-February, LSU announced that Key had “decided to take some time away from football… for personal reasons.” Four months later, the football program announced the defensive end had rejoined the team; at the same time, it was announced that Key had recently undergone shoulder surgery.

It’s the shoulder issue, reportedly involving his rotator cuff, that led to him being limited throughout summer camp and sidelined for the first two games of the 2017 season — wins over BYU and Chattanooga.

A four-star 2015 signee, Key was a consensus Freshman All-American his first season with the Tigers after starting nine games. Last season as a true sophomore, he led the team with 14.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. The latter total set a school record.

Following that breakout campaign, he was named second-team All-SEC.