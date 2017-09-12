Getty Images

Arden Key returning to game action for LSU in SEC opener

Arden Key returned to full contact in practice for LSU last week. This week, he’ll make his much-anticipated return to the playing field.

Monday, Ed Orgeron confirmed that Key will be available to play this weekend against Mississippi State in the SEC opener for both teams. Just how much is to be determined in a few days.

“[W]e’ll play him as much as we can,” the head coach said according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. “We’ll see during the week, see how much he can do.”

In mid-February, LSU announced that Key had “decided to take some time away from football… for personal reasons.” Four months later, the football program announced the defensive end had rejoined the team; at the same time, it was announced that Key had recently undergone shoulder surgery.

It’s the shoulder issue, reportedly involving his rotator cuff, that led to him being limited throughout summer camp and sidelined for the first two games of the 2017 season — wins over BYU and Chattanooga.

A four-star 2015 signee, Key was a consensus Freshman All-American his first season with the Tigers after starting nine games. Last season as a true sophomore, he led the team with 14.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. The latter total set a school record.

Following that breakout campaign, he was named second-team All-SEC.

UNLV loses leading returning rusher to season-ending injury

Charles Williams‘ time on the field this season has come to an abrupt end.

In the stunning season-opening upset loss to Howard, Williams sustained an ankle injury that kept him out of the Week 2 win over Idaho. On his private Twitter account over the weekend, the running back revealed that he would miss the remainder of the 2017 season with the unspecified injury.

The football program subsequently confirmed to the Las Vegas Sun that the sophomore’s announcement was accurate and he will be sidelined for the balance of 2017.

Last season, Williams led the team in rushing with 763 yards. That number set a single-season Rebels record for a freshman.

Prior to his injury, he had rushed for 93 yards on 12 carries. Taking over as UNLV’s top back, Lexington Thomas leads the team in rushing with 341 yards and five touchdowns.

Hurricane Irma aftermath forces cancellation of Indiana-FIU game

Not surprisingly, Hurricane Irma and her swath of destruction continues to have an impact on college football.

Indiana announced that, after discussions with officials from Florida International, the university supports FIU’s decision to cancel their Week 3 game in Bloomington.  Below is a portion of the school’s release on the latest Irma-related development:

[IU athletic director Fred] Glass and FIU Athletic Director Pete Garcia have been in regular communication since Sunday about the situation, and with FIU classes being canceled, several FIU players and coaches being from the South Florida area, along with the considerable logistical hurdles to overcome in traveling to Bloomington, the decision to cancel the game was made late on Monday evening. The two programs plan to schedule a game between the schools at Memorial Stadium at some point in the future.

The Hoosiers have a bye in Week 6 (weekend of Oct. 7), and the football program is hopeful they can cobble together a game for that weekend.  Given the timeframe, such a game would more than likely involve an FCS team.

Five of the seven recently-completed Week 2 games involving FBS teams from the state of Florida were canceled ahead of Irma making landfall.  FIU’s home game against Alcorn State, originally scheduled to be played in Miami, was moved to Birmingham, Ala.  Florida Atlantic’s game against Wisconsin in Madison over the weekend went off as originally planned, although the Owls will be holed up on that campus indefinitely.

In addition to the FIU-Indiana game, Georgia Tech’s Week 3 game against Central Florida has already been canceled.  The Miami-Florida State game scheduled for this weekend was moved to next month over the weekend.  There’s already talk that Illinois’ game Saturday on the road against South Florida could be moved to Champaign or outright canceled, although there’s been no official word either way.

Still up in the air as well are FAU’s home game against Bethune-Cookman and Florida hosting Tennessee in Gainesville. Monday afternoon, the SEC issued a statement on the status of that latter contest.

The Southeastern Conference is in communication with the athletics departments at the University of Florida and the University of Tennessee after Hurricane Irma passed through the Gainesville area overnight and early this morning.

“Now that the storm has passed through Gainesville, the University of Florida is working with local authorities to assess the effect of the storm on the campus and the Gainesville community, at the same time ensuring the appropriate security and local officials are available to host a game,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

USC says 2006 Rose Bowl never officially happened

We all remember where we were when this happened.

However, according to USC, that officially never happened. Vince Young may have run into the right corner of the end zone to win the 2006 Rose Bowl, but it’s not recorded in any record books. At least not according to USC.

The Trojans were forced to vacate their 2005 season due to the Reggie Bush sanctions, which means USC erased its lone loss on top of those 11 wins.

So ahead of Texas’s visit to USC on Saturday, the first meeting since The Rose Bowl That Never Happened, USC lists itself as 4-0 all-time against the Longhorns.

The entire practice of vacating games we all witnessed insults our collective intelligence, but blame the NCAA for this, not the Trojans.

Baylor names Zach Smith starting QB

Baylor is off to a — how do you say it? — terrible start to this season. The Bears have dropped games to Liberty and UTSA, with a road trip to Duke and entire Big 12 schedule awaiting them.

The situation Matt Rhule inherited is the exact opposite of ideal, with quotes like this floating around out there.

Baylor is going to be bad this season, and if you’re going to be bad you might as well be young. Baylor is going young at quarterback.

Rhule announced Monday that sophomore Zach Smith will supplant graduate transfer Anu Solomon at quarterback. An arrival from Arizona, Solomon started both of the Bears’ first two games, hitting a pedestrian 22-of-54 passes (43.6 percent) for 399 yards (7.3 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns against two interceptions while rushing 16 times for 106 yards.

Smith has started previously, and is responsible for Baylor’s only victory since Oct. 15 of last season, hitting 28-of-39 throws for 375 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 31-12 win over Boise State in the Cactus Bowl last December.

Solomon was not named starter until four games before Baylor’s opener, and an ankle injury Smith sustained in August contributed to that. And now it’s clear Smith is Baylor’s best option — if not explicitly for 2017, then for 2018 and ’19.

“Zach will go and we’ll rally around him and see what he can do for us,” Rhule said.

Baylor visits Duke on Saturday before opening Big 12 play with a back-to-back-to-back streak of top-20 opponents — vs. No. 2 Oklahoma, at No. 18 Kansas State and at No. 9 Oklahoma State.