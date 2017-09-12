Cal wrests control of #GoBears hashtag away from Chicago Bears

If you’ve spent any time on Twitter during big events lately, you’ve likely noticed the rise of branded hashtags. A trend that, as far as this writer knows, began with sports has now spread to other brands to provide specific logos or emojis at the tail end of specific hashtags. Think #GameofThrones if you don’t know what I’m talking about.
Anyway, a number of NFL teams partnered with Twitter to put their own logos after their team-specific hashtags, and the Chicago Bears went with the highly creative #GoBears.
That’s a problem, as you can see below via a screenshot from California Golden Blogs.
Cal also likes to use the highly creative #GoBears hashtag, and after a sufficient amount of tomatoes lobbed from Berkeley to San Francisco, Twitter has now made #GoBears a neutral hashtag.
Silly as the issue is, it’s still an important for Cal. Like it or not, Twitter is where much of the fan discourse takes place these days, and Cal fans have cheered “Go Bears” for decades. Reclaiming that hashtag from the Chicago Bears is an important piece of Internet real estate for the Berkeley Bears.
We don’t even know yet how the 2017 season will shake out, but we can already pencil in how we think the 2020-21 Big Ten seasons will play out.
The conference released its league schedule for both seasons, which can be found here and here. And while it’s useless to break down the relative strengths and weaknesses of a season three and four years in the future, these schedules are notable in one way:
The Big Ten is going all-in on the opening weekend.
Following the success of this year’s Ohio State at Indiana opener, the Big Ten has stacked more games to be played on Labor Day weekend. The 2020 season will feature Northwestern at Michigan State, Purdue at Nebraska and Indiana at Wisconsin on Sept. 5.
The 2021 season will open with Michigan State at Northwestern, Ohio State at Minnesota, Indiana at Iowa and Penn State at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.
All games are scheduled for Saturday for now; TV will make its Thursday and Friday designations (of which there will be a few) as the games actually approach. Three and four years from now.
That didn’t take nearly as long as most thought it would.
Monday night, it was announced that Florida International’s Week 3 game against Indiana had been canceled because of Hurricane Irma’s aftermath. At the time, IU stated they would like to schedule a game against another team for their Week 6 bye (weekend of Oct. 7).
Less than 24 hours after that cancellation, that plan became a reality as IU announced Tuesday that they will face FCS Charleston Southern on Saturday, Oct. 7, In Bloomington. A kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
“IU Athletics continues to send our thoughts and prayers to Florida International University and all those impacted by Hurricane Irma,” the release stated.
Since this is the Hoosiers’ first game against an FCS team this season, a win would count toward the six they need to get to become bowl-eligible.
Charleston Southern had also lost a game because of Irma. Its Week 2 game against South Carolina State was canceled due to the weather threat posed by the hurricane and its remnants.
Yep, set that “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes. Again.
The O’Colly, Oklahoma State’s student newspaper, was the first to report that Cowboys linebacker Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. The first charge is a felony and the second a misdemeanor, with both stemming from police finding large amounts of marijuana and cash in his dorm room.
At least $2,000 in cash was discovered, although the exact amount wasn’t listed in the police report.
According to Tulsa World, an OSU football spokesman said the program is aware of the situation but had no further comment at this time. Given the fact that one of the charges is a felony, it would seem likely that school policy would dictate an immediate and indefinite suspension for the true freshman.
A three-star member of the Cowboys’ 2017 recruiting class, Vaughn was rated as the No. 52 outside linebacker in the country. He had not played in OSU’s first two games, and was expected to redshirt even prior to the off-field incident.
Tre Watson entered the 2017 season with his name on the preseason watch lists for the Paul Hornung and Doak Walker awards. The Cal running back will end it watching his teammates from the sidelines.
Bears head coach Justin Wilcox has confirmed that Watson will miss the remainder of the 2017 season because of an unspecified injury to his right knee. The senior sustained the injury in the first quarter of the Week 2 win over Weber State.
“You feel for a guy like that that’s put in so much time and effort into the program,” Wilcox said. “We’ll have his back. Now it’s going to be the next man up at that position. He’ll bounce back from this, but it’s never easy going through that.”
The next man up at the position appears to be Patrick Laird, who ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries in helping the Bears to easily get past their FCS opponent.
Last season, Watson was second on the Bears in rushing yards with 709 and led the team with four rushing touchdowns. He ran for 83 yards in less than five quarters worth of work this season.