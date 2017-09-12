Indiana replaces game canceled by Hurricane Irma with FCS tilt

That didn’t take nearly as long as most thought it would.

Monday night, it was announced that Florida International’s Week 3 game against Indiana had been canceled because of Hurricane Irma’s aftermath. At the time, IU stated they would like to schedule a game against another team for their Week 6 bye (weekend of Oct. 7).

Less than 24 hours after that cancellation, that plan became a reality as IU announced Tuesday that they will face FCS Charleston Southern on Saturday, Oct. 7, In Bloomington. A kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

“IU Athletics continues to send our thoughts and prayers to Florida International University and all those impacted by Hurricane Irma,” the release stated.

Since this is the Hoosiers’ first game against an FCS team this season, a win would count toward the six they need to get to become bowl-eligible.

Charleston Southern had also lost a game because of Irma. Its Week 2 game against South Carolina State was canceled due to the weather threat posed by the hurricane and its remnants.