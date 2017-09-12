Getty Images

Oklahoma State’s Brendan Vaughn arrested on felony drug charge

By John TaylorSep 12, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Yep, set that “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes.  Again.

The O’Colly, Oklahoma State’s student newspaper, was the first to report that Cowboys linebacker Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.  The first charge is a felony and the second a misdemeanor, with both stemming from police finding large amounts of marijuana and cash in his dorm room.

At least $2,000 in cash was discovered, although the exact amount wasn’t listed in the police report.

According to Tulsa World, an OSU football spokesman said the program is aware of the situation but had no further comment at this time.  Given the fact that one of the charges is a felony, it would seem likely that school policy would dictate an immediate and indefinite suspension for the true freshman.

A three-star member of the Cowboys’ 2017 recruiting class, Vaughn was rated as the No. 52 outside linebacker in the country.  He had not played in OSU’s first two games, and was expected to redshirt even prior to the off-field incident.

Indiana replaces game canceled by Hurricane Irma with FCS tilt

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 12, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

That didn’t take nearly as long as most thought it would.

Monday night, it was announced that Florida International’s Week 3 game against Indiana had been canceled because of Hurricane Irma’s aftermath.  At the time, IU stated they would like to schedule a game against another team for their Week 6 bye (weekend of Oct. 7).

Less than 24 hours after that cancellation, that plan became a reality as IU announced Tuesday that they will face FCS Charleston Southern on Saturday, Oct. 7, In Bloomington.  A kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

“IU Athletics continues to send our thoughts and prayers to Florida International University and all those impacted by Hurricane Irma,” the release stated.

Since this is the Hoosiers’ first game against an FCS team this season, a win would count toward the six they need to get to become bowl-eligible.

Charleston Southern had also lost a game because of Irma.  Its Week 2 game against South Carolina State was canceled due to the weather threat posed by the hurricane and its remnants.

Cal loses RB Tre Watson to season-ending knee injury

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 12, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tre Watson entered the 2017 season with his name on the preseason watch lists for the Paul Hornung and Doak Walker awards.  The Cal running back will end it watching his teammates from the sidelines.

Bears head coach Justin Wilcox has confirmed that Watson will miss the remainder of the 2017 season because of an unspecified injury to his right knee.  The senior sustained the injury in the first quarter of the Week 2 win over Weber State.

“You feel for a guy like that that’s put in so much time and effort into the program,” Wilcox said. “We’ll have his back. Now it’s going to be the next man up at that position. He’ll bounce back from this, but it’s never easy going through that.”

The next man up at the position appears to be Patrick Laird, who ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries in helping the Bears to easily get past their FCS opponent.

Last season, Watson was second on the Bears in rushing yards with 709 and led the team with four rushing touchdowns.  He ran for 83 yards in less than five quarters worth of work this season.

Surging Lamar Jackson is Bovada’s prohibitive Heisman favorite

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 12, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

After two weeks of the 2017 season, Lamar Jackson is no longer the proverbial forgotten man.

The Louisville quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner was seemingly an afterthought when it came to discussing the 2017 winner of the award this offseason, perhaps in part because just one player has won two and only a couple of players, including Herschel Walker and Tim Tebow, have even come close. With over 1,000 yards of offense and eight total touchdowns in the first two games of the season, Jackson’s back. Still.

Just last week, Jackson leapfrogged USC quarterback Sam Darnold ,the offseason-long front-runner, as Bovada.lv‘s Heisman favorite, with the former going from 15/2 in the preseason to 4/1 and the latter moving from 9/2 to 6/1. This week, Jackson is at 7/4 in Bovada‘s most recent odds while Darnold remains at 6/1. That does, though, leave Darnold behind Baker Mayfield as well, with the Oklahoma quarterback moving from 7/1 to 4/1 on the strength of his play in the huge road win over Ohio State.

The only other player with single-digit odds was Penn State RB Saquon Barkley at 9/1.

Below is the latest set of 2017 Heisman Trophy odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv.

Tennessee-Florida SEC opener won’t be impacted by Hurricane Irma aftermath

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 12, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Earlier today, South Florida announced that its game Friday night Illinois would go off as planned despite Hurricane Irma’s aftermath.  A short time later, it was confirmed that another FBS team in the state is going forward with its scheduled game as well.

The SEC announced very late Tuesday morning that Saturday’s Tennessee-Florida game will be played at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as scheduled.  Also as previously scheduled, the game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The conference wrote in its release that “[t]he determination to play was made after an assessment of the impact resulting from Hurricane Irma on the University of Florida campus and surrounding areas as well as an evaluation of the available physical and personnel resources necessary to conduct a football game.”

Below are the statements from all of the pertinent parties involved:

FLORIDA ATHLETIC DIRECTOR SCOTT STRICKLIN
“While we know how important it is for this campus and the Gainesville community to host a game, our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those that have been impacted by the storm, and we are thankful for the support Floridians have received during this time.

“After meeting with the City of Gainesville, campus officials and numerous staffing entities to discuss hosting the game, we are pleased that the Florida-Tennessee football game will take place in Gainesville Saturday as scheduled. There has been a tremendous amount of cooperation between local authorities, the Southeastern Conference and the Tennessee athletic program throughout this process and we are grateful for these strong partnerships.”

TENNESSEE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JOHN CURRIE
“We appreciate the communication from both our friends in Gainesville and the conference office as this assessment was made. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by Hurricane Irma and other recent storms throughout the SEC footprint, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to travel to Florida this weekend.”

SEC COMMISSIONER GREG SANKEY
“The University of Florida has been diligent in assessing the impact of Hurricane Irma on the Gainesville community and has made a thoughtful decision in moving forward with the game. We appreciate the communication, coordination and cooperation among the many agencies and groups necessary to produce a game in a safe environment. Our prayers remain with the people of Florida as well as Texas as they recover from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.”

With this announcement, the Week 3 plans for just one of the seven FBS teams from the state of Florida remains unresolved — Florida Atlantic, which is slated to host FCS Bethune-Cookman this weekend.