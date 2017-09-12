Oklahoma State’s Brendan Vaughn arrested on felony drug charge

Yep, set that “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes. Again.

The O’Colly, Oklahoma State’s student newspaper, was the first to report that Cowboys linebacker Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. The first charge is a felony and the second a misdemeanor, with both stemming from police finding large amounts of marijuana and cash in his dorm room.

At least $2,000 in cash was discovered, although the exact amount wasn’t listed in the police report.

According to Tulsa World, an OSU football spokesman said the program is aware of the situation but had no further comment at this time. Given the fact that one of the charges is a felony, it would seem likely that school policy would dictate an immediate and indefinite suspension for the true freshman.

A three-star member of the Cowboys’ 2017 recruiting class, Vaughn was rated as the No. 52 outside linebacker in the country. He had not played in OSU’s first two games, and was expected to redshirt even prior to the off-field incident.