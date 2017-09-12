Getty Images

Oklahoma’s Amani Bledsoe sues NCAA over PED suspension, lost eligibility

By John TaylorSep 12, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
Amani Bledsoe has gone to court in an attempt to get something back that the NCAA has, for now, taken from him.

In October of last year, Bob Stoops confirmed that Bledsoe had been indefinitely suspended from the Oklahoma football team. While the then-head coach declined to confirm the reason or reasons behind the suspension, it was subsequently reported that the defensive lineman had violated the NCAA’s policy on performance enhancing drugs and would be suspended for one calendar year.

According to Tulsa World, Bledsoe filed a lawsuit last month in which he’s asking the courts to compel the NCAA to lift his suspension and give him back a year of eligibility. The NCAA had previously denied Bledsoe’s appeal of its initial ruling.

Bledsoe claims in the lawsuit that he had taken the protein powder, Inner Armour, of one of his teammates after he had run out of his own. Bledsoe was then subjected to random drug testing by the NCAA, which found that the sample he submitted tested positive for a substance called clomiphene, which the World describes as “commonly used to treat fertility problems in women but can also be used as a performance-enhancer because of its estrogen-blocking qualities.” A second sample tested positive for the same substance as well.

From the newspaper’s report:

The lawsuit states Bledsoe submitted the proteins and multi-vitamins he had recently taken and submitted them to athletic trainer Scott Anderson. Bledsoe and OU submitted the substances to an independent laboratory in Nashville, Tenn.

Testing revealed the Inner Armour substance contained clomiphene, but Bledsoe’s other powder and vitamins did not. After the testing, the laboratory purchased and tested another container of Inner Armour, and the test came back negative.

Bledsoe is eligible to return from the suspension for the Oct. 7 game against Iowa State. If the suspension isn’t lifted by the courts, the lineman will have missed a total of 10 games — the last six of the 2016 season, the first four of this one.

A four-star member of OU’s 2016 recruiting class, Bledsoe was rated as the No. 8 strongside end in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Kansas; and No. 155 on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a true freshman, Bledsoe played in six games and was credited with three tackles.

Tennessee-Florida SEC opener won’t be impacted by Hurricane Irma aftermath

By John TaylorSep 12, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT
Earlier today, South Florida announced that its game Friday night Illinois would go off as planned despite Hurricane Irma’s aftermath.  A short time later, it was confirmed that another FBS team in the state is going forward with its scheduled game as well.

The SEC announced very late Tuesday morning that Saturday’s Tennessee-Florida game will be played at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as scheduled.  Also as previously scheduled, the game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The conference wrote in its release that “[t]he determination to play was made after an assessment of the impact resulting from Hurricane Irma on the University of Florida campus and surrounding areas as well as an evaluation of the available physical and personnel resources necessary to conduct a football game.”

Below are the statements from all of the pertinent parties involved:

FLORIDA ATHLETIC DIRECTOR SCOTT STRICKLIN
“While we know how important it is for this campus and the Gainesville community to host a game, our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those that have been impacted by the storm, and we are thankful for the support Floridians have received during this time.

“After meeting with the City of Gainesville, campus officials and numerous staffing entities to discuss hosting the game, we are pleased that the Florida-Tennessee football game will take place in Gainesville Saturday as scheduled. There has been a tremendous amount of cooperation between local authorities, the Southeastern Conference and the Tennessee athletic program throughout this process and we are grateful for these strong partnerships.”

TENNESSEE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JOHN CURRIE
“We appreciate the communication from both our friends in Gainesville and the conference office as this assessment was made. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by Hurricane Irma and other recent storms throughout the SEC footprint, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to travel to Florida this weekend.”

SEC COMMISSIONER GREG SANKEY
“The University of Florida has been diligent in assessing the impact of Hurricane Irma on the Gainesville community and has made a thoughtful decision in moving forward with the game. We appreciate the communication, coordination and cooperation among the many agencies and groups necessary to produce a game in a safe environment. Our prayers remain with the people of Florida as well as Texas as they recover from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.”

With this announcement, the Week 3 plans for just one of the seven FBS teams from the state of Florida remains unresolved — Florida Atlantic, which is slated to host FCS Bethune-Cookman this weekend.

Illinois game at USF to be played as scheduled

By John TaylorSep 12, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT
For at least one Florida FBS team, there’s some semblance of post-Irma normalcy when it comes to football.

South Florida confirmed Tuesday morning that its game against Illinois scheduled for Friday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will go off as planned.  USF, whose game at UConn in Week 2 was canceled because of travel concerns getting back home because of Hurricane Irma, will practice today for the first time in a week in preparations for the Illini game.

“We are grateful that our student-athletes, staff and their families are safe and accounted for,” said USF athletic director Mark Harlan in a statement. “After consulting with university leadership and the Tampa Sports Authority, we are confident that Friday’s game can proceed safely as scheduled without impacting the recovery efforts. Our thoughts remain with all of those impacted by the hurricane in Florida and elsewhere, and we express sincere gratitude to all first-responders for their efforts.”

The move to play this game comes not long after it was announced that Florida International had canceled its Week 3 game against Indiana in Bloomington.

Five of the seven recently-completed Week 2 games involving FBS teams from the state of Florida were canceled ahead of Irma making landfall.  FIU’s home game against Alcorn State, originally scheduled to be played in Miami, was moved to Birmingham, Ala.  Florida Atlantic’s game against Wisconsin in Madison over the weekend went off as originally planned, although the Owls will be holed up on that campus indefinitely.

In addition to the FIU-Indiana and Illinois-USF games, Georgia Tech’s Week 3 game against Central Florida has already been canceled.  The Miami-Florida State game scheduled for this weekend was moved to next month over the weekend.  Prior to today’s announcement, there had been talk that the Illinois-USF game could be moved to Champaign or outright canceled.

Still up in the air as well are FAU’s home game against Bethune-Cookman and Florida hosting Tennessee in Gainesville.

Vegas remains very high on Ohio State’s national title hopes

By John TaylorSep 12, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
Ohio State may no longer be viable national title contenders in the eyes of some fans, that’s not how one Las Vegas book sees it.

Despite an embarrassing home loss to Oklahoma Saturday night, OSU is currently an 8/1 favorite to claim the 2017 College Football Playoff championship according to Bovada.lv. That’s down just slightly from the 6/1 they were at after Week 1 and behind just two other teams — Alabama at 7/4 (13/5 on Sept. 5) and USC at 6/1.

And the team that convincingly dropped the Buckeyes? The Sooners are at 8/1 after being at 14/1 a week ago.

Of course, there is precedence for OSU bouncing back from such an early-season loss, which is surely in the back of Vegas’ oddsmaking minds. Three years ago, OSU stumbled in a double-digit Week 2 loss to Virginia Tech before going undefeated the remainder of the year and claiming the 2014 national championship in the first season of the CFP.

Getting back to the here and now, the 2016 national champions, Clemson (20/1), are at 14/1 in Bovada‘s latest title odds, as are Michigan and Penn State. Both of those Big Ten teams hold steady from their odds a week ago.

Houston, at 100/1, is the only Group of Five team still on the board.

Below is the latest set of 2017 national championship odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv.

Jim Harbaugh confirms Barack Obama won’t be honorary captain at Michigan game this year

By John TaylorSep 12, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT
So much for that.

In mid-June, Jim Harbaugh stated that he and the football program would formally ask former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to both serve as honorary captains at a Michigan game sometime in the future.  Three months later, the Wolverines head coach confirmed that that sometime wouldn’t be in 2017.

“The President and the First Lady both were as gracious as they could be,” Harbaugh said in a radio interview by way of the Detroit News. “They worked very hard to try to come. They’re not going to be able to, unfortunately, make it this year.”

The key words there, though, are “this year” as Harbaugh added that “it’ll happen someday, I believe.”

Harbaugh and the Obamas do have a bit of “history” together.

Harbaugh got a shoutout from the former First Lady at a White House event in January of this year, while the coach implored her husband in March of last year to nominate Judge Judy to the United States Supreme Court.  In late February of this year, Harbaugh publicly questioned current President Donald Trump‘s budget proposal that called for defunding of a program near and dear to his heart.