Achilles injury ends Ike Boettger’s 2017 season, probably Iowa career too

Iowa’s offensive line has taken a rather significant hit as the Hawkeyes gear up for the start of Big Ten play later this month.

Kirk Ferentz confirmed that Ike Boettger (butt pictured, being hurdled by Hawkeye running back) has been diagnosed with an Achilles tendon injury. The starting right tackle sustained the injury in the wild Week 2 win over in-state rival Iowa State.

As a result of the injury, Boettger will be sidelined for the next 4-6 months and, obviously, will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

A fifth-year senior, it seems doubtful that Boettger will qualify for a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA, which will effectively end his Hawkeyes career. Boettger started the first six games of the 2015 season at right tackle before going down with a season-ending injury; the lineman played in too many games that season to qualify for a medical hardship waiver toward any potential sixth season of eligibility.

Last season, Boettger started all 12 games in which he played. He started the first two games of the 2017 season as well.

It’s expected that starting right guard Sean Welsh will slide over to tackle to take over for Boettger. According to HawkeyeCentral.com, it’s then expected that Keegan Render will then move from left to right guard, with Ross Reynolds replacing him.