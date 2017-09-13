Big Ten, Conference USA swapping bowl tie-in for 2017

The middle of September isn’t typically the time that bowl arrangements are tweaked but that doesn’t mean they can’t happen.
Conference USA confirmed details of a bowl tie-in “swap” with the Big Ten on Wednesday, causing a bit of a Texas two-step in the postseason picture for both leagues in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. The move on the Big Ten’s end was originally announced back in May but it appears the CUSA end is just now being confirmed officially.
As a result:
A Conference USA team will now play in the Armed Forces Bowl. They’ll play against Army if the Black Knights are eligible,
The Big Ten will place a team in Heart of Dallas Bowl against vs. a Big 12 opponent
While the exact reason for the swap is unclear, it certainly makes a little more sense for a Big Ten team to be in Dallas against a fellow Power Five conference like the Big 12. In addition, the Big Ten has not had a team filled a slot in the Heart of Dallas Bowl since 2014 and have actually never scored a victory in the game either.
There was supposed to be a B1G squad in the bowl last season but, because of shortages elsewhere in terms of eligible teams, the game wound up being an Army win over an eventual 5-8 North Texas squad. Conference USA apparently remains contractually tied to the Heart of Dallas Bowl until 2019, just not this year.
The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23 in Fort Worth while the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl is slated to be played on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
Florida will wear special helmet decal against Tennessee, recognize first responders to Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma continues to impact the state of Florida and the Gators football team is hoping to use this Saturday’s home opener against Tennessee as a way to recognize that fact by celebrating first responders to the storm and raising money for relief efforts.
The school announced several initiatives on Wednesday surrounding the weekend’s festivities to that effect, including athletic director Scott Stricklin hosting a breakfast for workers in the community on Friday morning and a formal recognition for thousands of first responders during Saturday’s game as well. In addition, the school is also working with sponsors to help provide free tickets that will be donated to both evacuees displaced by Irma and by those who have been working to get conditions back to normal around the state.
Perhaps the most visible of the efforts will come in the form of a special helmet decal that the Gators will wear as they clash with the Vols in a pivotal game in the SEC East race.
While there was some question as to whether Saturday’s game would even be played in Gainesville this week, it’s good to see that school officials are using the Gators’ home opener to bring a bit of normalcy back to the area and do what they can to help those in need after Hurricane Irma devastated the region.
Minnesota launches “Row the Boat” ice cream with P.J. Fleck’s favorite flavors
We’ve seen fans name their pet after head coaches and restaurants label a ginormous hamburger after a famous player but it seems the University of Minnesota really wants to capitalize on all the red-hot energy surrounding the football program this year by rolling out a new desert for the Gophers that is just a few notches above freezing.
A report from the Minnesota Daily says that the school’s meat and dairy store has rolled out a new ice cream flavor this week inspired by football coach P.J. Fleck. Naturally there was only one name to call the concoction: ‘Row the Boat.’
“The main thing is getting the ingredients in and just playing around with them a little bit,” said Ray Miller, the university’s food processing facility coordinator who developed the flavor. “There’s unlimited potential with what you can try. You just have to kind of know what you’re doing before you try it if you want it to turn out right.”
This isn’t just any old ice cream flavor though, as ‘Row the Boat’ combines many of their head coach’s favorite flavors in sweets and includes “fudge-coffee swirls and peanut butter-filled football candies in vanilla ice cream.”
We’ve seen ice cream flavors give a nod to head coaches before — fellow Big Ten school Penn State’s famous creamery remarkably still sells Peachy Paterno — but we have to hand it to the Gophers that the Fleck-inspired ice cream sounds absolutely delicious.
FAU QB De’Andre Johnson out of surgery after blood clots were discovered in arm
Florida Atlantic quarterback De'Andre Johnsonwas one of the notable absences for the Owls when they travelled to play Wisconsin last week and school officials never seemed to be all that specific as to the reason why beyond labeling the issue as a “medical condition.” On Wednesday though, it was revealed just what that condition is and it’s far more serious than first thought.
He’s not kidding and the coach did not say whether Johnson would even play again this season after undergoing such an ordeal. While the Florida State transfer and recent ‘Last Chance U’ star at East Mississippi Community College did see time in the FAU opener, he did not start the game and was mostly limited to running the ball against the Midshipmen. To make matters worse, the quarterback had to remain back in South Florida to recover from surgery just as Hurricane Irma hit the area over the weekend.
That’s certainly rough news out of Boca but hopefully Johnson can recover fully in the coming weeks and months.
Felony drug charge triggered Tavante Beckett’s indefinite suspension by Virginia Tech
Now we know a little more of the rest of the story.
Monday, Virginia Tech announced that Tavante Beckett had been “suspended indefinitely from practice, competition and team-related activities.” No reason, not even the standard “unspecified violations of team rules,” was given.
Wednesday, Andy Bitter of the Roanoke Times added some clarity to the situation by reporting that the linebacker was charged Sept. 11 with possession of marijuana and conspiracy to sell/distribute marijuana. The latter charge is a felony, the former a misdemeanor.
Because one of the charges is a felony, Tech policy dictates an automatic suspension until the case is resolved.
A three-star 2016 signee, Beckett played in 13 games as a true freshman, mostly on special teams. This season, he was listed as the No. 2 middle linebacker for the Hokies.