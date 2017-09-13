FAU QB De’Andre Johnson out of surgery after blood clots were discovered in arm

Florida Atlantic quarterback De'Andre Johnson was one of the notable absences for the Owls when they travelled to play Wisconsin last week and school officials never seemed to be all that specific as to the reason why beyond labeling the issue as a “medical condition.” On Wednesday though, it was revealed just what that condition is and it’s far more serious than first thought.
According to the Sun Sentinel, a Facebook post by Johnson’s father revealed the quarterback had surgery last week for two blood clots in his arm. Head coach Lane Kiffin confirmed on Monday that the signal-caller remained in a local hospital.
“It was pretty scary,” Kiffin said.
He’s not kidding and the coach did not say whether Johnson would even play again this season after undergoing such an ordeal. While the Florida State transfer and recent ‘Last Chance U’ star at East Mississippi Community College did see time in the FAU opener, he did not start the game and was mostly limited to running the ball against the Midshipmen. To make matters worse, the quarterback had to remain back in South Florida to recover from surgery just as Hurricane Irma hit the area over the weekend.
That’s certainly rough news out of Boca but hopefully Johnson can recover fully in the coming weeks and months.
Now we know a little more of the rest of the story.
Monday, Virginia Tech announced that Tavante Beckett had been “suspended indefinitely from practice, competition and team-related activities.” No reason, not even the standard “unspecified violations of team rules,” was given.
Wednesday, Andy Bitter of the Roanoke Times added some clarity to the situation by reporting that the linebacker was charged Sept. 11 with possession of marijuana and conspiracy to sell/distribute marijuana. The latter charge is a felony, the former a misdemeanor.
Because one of the charges is a felony, Tech policy dictates an automatic suspension until the case is resolved.
A three-star 2016 signee, Beckett played in 13 games as a true freshman, mostly on special teams. This season, he was listed as the No. 2 middle linebacker for the Hokies.
Because of Hurricane Irma, Florida Atlantic was forced to remain in Madison following its Week 2 loss to Wisconsin. Because of Irma’s aftermath, FAU was forced to remain on the campus as UW provided the team lodging and food as well as gave them unfettered access to practice areas, weight rooms and meeting facilities.
That generosity was not lost on the Owls’ head coach.
“They’re gone above and beyond,” Lane Kiffin said. “It hasn’t just been food. It hasn’t just been facilities. To let us use their meeting rooms, that’s kind of sacred sometimes for people. It’s been really neat.”
At some point Wednesday afternoon, following one final practice, the Owls will fly from Madison back to Boca Raton. FAU has a Week 3 game scheduled against FCS Bethune-Cookman, and the hope is that contest will go off as planned.
“A university spokesperson said Irma did not cause any damage to FAU Stadium that would affect the game, though some of the scoreboard signage was lifted during the storm,” the Sun-Sentinel wrote.
Bethune-Cookman, an HBCU located in Daytona Beach, had been stranded in Louisiana due to the superstorm that blew through the state before flying back home Tuesday. As of now, the Wildcats are planning on driving to Boca Raton for the Week 3 game, unless told otherwise.
“We have [not] received any word that it’s going to be tough to drive,” Bethune-Cookman head coach Terry Sims told the newspaper. “We don’t know. But I’m not anticipating anything right now. We’re just going to continue to prepare and see what happens. Once we get to that point on Friday, if they tell us it’s a go, then we’re going.”
This is not a good look for anyone involved, regardless of how it ultimately turns out.
Citing multiple sources apprised of the situation, NMfishbowl.com is reporting that New Mexico head coach Bob Davie is currently under investigation for the alleged mistreatment of players. The website wrote that “[t]he Davie investigation was initiated in recent months… following the latest round of athlete exit interviews conducted over the spring.”
Previous exit interviews had shown player discontent with Davie; this latest round, per the website, brought far more serious allegations to the surface and served as the trigger for the probe.
In addition to player mistreatment, it’s being reported that the athlete drug-testing process has been compromised. No details on that and if it pertains to Davie as well have been made available.
For its part, the school would only confirm that a general investigation into athletics is being conducted.
“I can confirm there is an investigation underway in Athletics,” a UNM spokesperson said. “We are not going to comment on the details or the individuals involved until the investigation is complete.”
Taking over a team that had won a total of three games in the three seasons (2009-11) prior to his arrival in Albuquerque in 2012, Davie led the Lobos to 11 wins his first three years before winning seven in 2015 and nine last season. The win total last year was tied for the second-most in the program’s history, and the bowl win was the team’s first since 2007 and just the fourth ever for the Lobos.
Florida will again be shorthanded in the personnel department, although this time it’s for the SEC opener.
Meeting with the media ahead of Saturday’s game against Tennessee in Gainesville, Jim McElwain stated there was no update on the nine players who were suspended prior to the season opener against Michigan. Such a response indicates that the suspended ones will remain that way at least through the Volunteers game.
Those sidelined are junior wide receiver Antonio Callaway, junior defensive end Keivonnis Davis, sophomore defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones, freshman linebacker James Houston, freshman linebacker Ventrell Miller, junior running back Jordan Scarlett, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Smith, freshman offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort and redshirt freshman wide receiver Rick Wells. The suspensions are reportedly connected to the misuse of scholarship money in general and, specifically, for making improper charges on their student IDs at the school bookstore and then selling those items for cash.
There was one report that more players could be suspended in connection with the scheme, although that’s yet to come to fruition.
Callaway and Scarlett are easily the two most critical suspensions. The former led the Gators in receiving each of the last two seasons, while the latter was the team’s leading rusher with 889 yards during the 2016 season.