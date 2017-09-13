FAU QB De’Andre Johnson out of surgery after blood clots were discovered in arm

Florida Atlantic quarterback De'Andre Johnson was one of the notable absences for the Owls when they travelled to play Wisconsin last week and school officials never seemed to be all that specific as to the reason why beyond labeling the issue as a “medical condition.” On Wednesday though, it was revealed just what that condition is and it’s far more serious than first thought.

According to the Sun Sentinel, a Facebook post by Johnson’s father revealed the quarterback had surgery last week for two blood clots in his arm. Head coach Lane Kiffin confirmed on Monday that the signal-caller remained in a local hospital.

“It was pretty scary,” Kiffin said.

He’s not kidding and the coach did not say whether Johnson would even play again this season after undergoing such an ordeal. While the Florida State transfer and recent ‘Last Chance U’ star at East Mississippi Community College did see time in the FAU opener, he did not start the game and was mostly limited to running the ball against the Midshipmen. To make matters worse, the quarterback had to remain back in South Florida to recover from surgery just as Hurricane Irma hit the area over the weekend.

That’s certainly rough news out of Boca but hopefully Johnson can recover fully in the coming weeks and months.