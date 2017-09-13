Florida will wear special helmet decal against Tennessee, recognize first responders to Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma continues to impact the state of Florida and the Gators football team is hoping to use this Saturday’s home opener against Tennessee as a way to recognize that fact by celebrating first responders to the storm and raising money for relief efforts.

The school announced several initiatives on Wednesday surrounding the weekend’s festivities to that effect, including athletic director Scott Stricklin hosting a breakfast for workers in the community on Friday morning and a formal recognition for thousands of first responders during Saturday’s game as well. In addition, the school is also working with sponsors to help provide free tickets that will be donated to both evacuees displaced by Irma and by those who have been working to get conditions back to normal around the state.

Perhaps the most visible of the efforts will come in the form of a special helmet decal that the Gators will wear as they clash with the Vols in a pivotal game in the SEC East race.

Florida is also encouraging anybody and who is able to donate to do so at https://www.oneamericaappeal.org/.

While there was some question as to whether Saturday’s game would even be played in Gainesville this week, it’s good to see that school officials are using the Gators’ home opener to bring a bit of normalcy back to the area and do what they can to help those in need after Hurricane Irma devastated the region.