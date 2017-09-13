Former four-star Auburn DT commits to Ohio State on Twitter

In the end, Antwuan Jackson‘s headed to where he (reportedly) wanted to go in the first place.

In mid-May, Jackson announced his decision to transfer from Auburn., with the defensive lineman landing at a Texas junior college a month later. Jackson’s decision, which came with “no hard feelings,” to go the JUCO route was triggered by AU blocking him from transferring to a handful of Power Five schools he had requested, including Ohio State for whatever reason. It was believed at the time that the Buckeyes had emerged as the favorites to land the lineman when he jumps back to the FBS level.

Tuesday on Twitter, Jackson made that belief a verbal reality with an oral jump.

Jackson will be eligible to play immediately at OSU next season if he follows through with his verbal pledge. He’ll then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

Jackson was a four-star member of AU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 49 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher.

As a true freshman last season, Jackson took a redshirt.