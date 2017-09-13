Michigan’s 2017 football season to be featured in Amazon Prime series

If you just can’t get your fill of Michigan football, do we have a treat for you. If you’ve just had enough? Scroll down. And don’t watch.

UM announced Tuesday that, in partnership with Amazon and the Big Ten Network among others, they are working on a behind-the-scenes documentary on the football team’s 2017 season that will be released on Amazon Prime. The eight-episode feature is expected to be made available for public consumption in January of 2018.

From the school’s release:

The series will chronicle the happenings of the 2017 season with exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage from college football’s winningest program. The cameras will follow Coach Jim Harbaugh, assistant coaches and players throughout the entire season, including access to practice, the university’s academic environment and a look into their lives off the field and in the Ann Arbor community. … The show will take you inside Schembechler Hall, Glick Field House, the practice fields, Michigan Stadium and opposing venues as Michigan prepares each week. In addition, the eight-episode show will go into the academic setting/classroom with the Wolverines and into the local community as the team conducts various events.

“We are proud to partner with Amazon Prime Video in documenting our University of Michigan student-athletes’ daily experiences and the lifelong lessons learned both on the football field and in the classroom,” Harbaugh said. “We welcome judgment! We embrace this opportunity to showcase our 2017 University of Michigan football team to a vast audience around the world.”

“We think documenting this season will reveal that our university and football program are unique environments that equip our student-athletes for success in both academics and athletics,” said UM athletic director Warde Manuel in a statement. “We are excited to work with great partners and to break new ground as the first collegiate program to participate in this digital space.”

Michigan is off to a 2-0 start to the season, with wins over then-No. 17 Florida and Cincinnati pushing them to a No. 7 rankings in the latest polls. UM will host Air Force in Week 3 before going on its first true road game this season as they travel to West Lafayette to face Purdue in their Big Ten opener.