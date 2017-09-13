Minnesota launches “Row the Boat” ice cream with P.J. Fleck’s favorite flavors

We’ve seen fans name their pet after head coaches and restaurants label a ginormous hamburger after a famous player but it seems the University of Minnesota really wants to capitalize on all the red-hot energy surrounding the football program this year by rolling out a new desert for the Gophers that is just a few notches above freezing.

A report from the Minnesota Daily says that the school’s meat and dairy store has rolled out a new ice cream flavor this week inspired by football coach P.J. Fleck. Naturally there was only one name to call the concoction: ‘Row the Boat.’

“The main thing is getting the ingredients in and just playing around with them a little bit,” said Ray Miller, the university’s food processing facility coordinator who developed the flavor. “There’s unlimited potential with what you can try. You just have to kind of know what you’re doing before you try it if you want it to turn out right.”

This isn’t just any old ice cream flavor though, as ‘Row the Boat’ combines many of their head coach’s favorite flavors in sweets and includes “fudge-coffee swirls and peanut butter-filled football candies in vanilla ice cream.”

We’ve seen ice cream flavors give a nod to head coaches before — fellow Big Ten school Penn State’s famous creamery remarkably still sells Peachy Paterno — but we have to hand it to the Gophers that the Fleck-inspired ice cream sounds absolutely delicious.