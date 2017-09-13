New Mexico investigating Bob Davie for alleged player mistreatment

This is not a good look for anyone involved, regardless of how it ultimately turns out.
Citing multiple sources apprised of the situation, NMfishbowl.com is reporting that New Mexico head coach Bob Davie is currently under investigation for the alleged mistreatment of players. The website wrote that “[t]he Davie investigation was initiated in recent months… following the latest round of athlete exit interviews conducted over the spring.”
Previous exit interviews had shown player discontent with Davie; this latest round, per the website, brought far more serious allegations to the surface and served as the trigger for the probe.
In addition to player mistreatment, it’s being reported that the athlete drug-testing process has been compromised. No details on that and if it pertains to Davie as well have been made available.
For its part, the school would only confirm that a general investigation into athletics is being conducted.
“I can confirm there is an investigation underway in Athletics,” a UNM spokesperson said. “We are not going to comment on the details or the individuals involved until the investigation is complete.”
Taking over a team that had won a total of three games in the three seasons (2009-11) prior to his arrival in Albuquerque in 2012, Davie led the Lobos to 11 wins his first three years before winning seven in 2015 and nine last season. The win total last year was tied for the second-most in the program’s history, and the bowl win was the team’s first since 2007 and just the fourth ever for the Lobos.
Florida will again be shorthanded in the personnel department, although this time it’s for the SEC opener.
Meeting with the media ahead of Saturday’s game against Tennessee in Gainesville, Jim McElwain stated there was no update on the nine players who were suspended prior to the season opener against Michigan. Such a response indicates that the suspended ones will remain that way at least through the Volunteers game.
Those sidelined are junior wide receiver Antonio Callaway, junior defensive end Keivonnis Davis, sophomore defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones, freshman linebacker James Houston, freshman linebacker Ventrell Miller, junior running back Jordan Scarlett, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Smith, freshman offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort and redshirt freshman wide receiver Rick Wells. The suspensions are reportedly connected to the misuse of scholarship money in general and, specifically, for making improper charges on their student IDs at the school bookstore and then selling those items for cash.
There was one report that more players could be suspended in connection with the scheme, although that’s yet to come to fruition.
Callaway and Scarlett are easily the two most critical suspensions. The former led the Gators in receiving each of the last two seasons, while the latter was the team’s leading rusher with 889 yards during the 2016 season.
In the end, Antwuan Jackson‘s headed to where he (reportedly) wanted to go in the first place.
In mid-May, Jackson announced his decision to transfer from Auburn., with the defensive lineman landing at a Texas junior college a month later. Jackson’s decision, which came with “no hard feelings,” to go the JUCO route was triggered by AU blocking him from transferring to a handful of Power Five schools he had requested, including Ohio State for whatever reason. It was believed at the time that the Buckeyes had emerged as the favorites to land the lineman when he jumps back to the FBS level.
Tuesday on Twitter, Jackson made that belief a verbal reality with an oral jump.
Jackson will be eligible to play immediately at OSU next season if he follows through with his verbal pledge. He’ll then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
Jackson was a four-star member of AU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 49 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher.
As a true freshman last season, Jackson took a redshirt.
If you just can’t get your fill of Michigan football, do we have a treat for you. If you’ve just had enough? Scroll down. And don’t watch.
UM announced Tuesday that, in partnership with Amazon and the Big Ten Network among others, they are working on a behind-the-scenes documentary on the football team’s 2017 season that will be released on Amazon Prime. The eight-episode feature is expected to be made available for public consumption in January of 2018.
From the school’s release:
The series will chronicle the happenings of the 2017 season with exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage from college football’s winningest program. The cameras will follow Coach Jim Harbaugh, assistant coaches and players throughout the entire season, including access to practice, the university’s academic environment and a look into their lives off the field and in the Ann Arbor community.
…
The show will take you inside Schembechler Hall, Glick Field House, the practice fields, Michigan Stadium and opposing venues as Michigan prepares each week. In addition, the eight-episode show will go into the academic setting/classroom with the Wolverines and into the local community as the team conducts various events.
“We are proud to partner with Amazon Prime Video in documenting our University of Michigan student-athletes’ daily experiences and the lifelong lessons learned both on the football field and in the classroom,” Harbaugh said. “We welcome judgment! We embrace this opportunity to showcase our 2017 University of Michigan football team to a vast audience around the world.”
“We think documenting this season will reveal that our university and football program are unique environments that equip our student-athletes for success in both academics and athletics,” said UM athletic director Warde Manuel in a statement. “We are excited to work with great partners and to break new ground as the first collegiate program to participate in this digital space.”
Michigan is off to a 2-0 start to the season, with wins over then-No. 17 Florida and Cincinnati pushing them to a No. 7 rankings in the latest polls. UM will host Air Force in Week 3 before going on its first true road game this season as they travel to West Lafayette to face Purdue in their Big Ten opener.
A key piece of Chris Ash‘s second coaching staff at Rutgers is back on the job after a brief medical respite.
Over the weekend, RU offensive coordinator Jerry Kill, who had a well-chronicled history with epileptic-related seizures while he was the head coach at Minnesota, was hospitalized after suffering what was described as a minor seizure. It’s believed that the seizure may have been triggered after a player collided with Kill on the sidelines of Saturday’s game against Eastern Michigan.
At the time, it was expected that Kill would be back shortly; Tuesday, that came to fruition.
“Jerry is fine, he’s back to work, he was in our offices yesterday working,” Ash said according to nj.com. “As usual, he’ll coach this week, coach the game, and moving forward no concerns at all. It was a minor setback. So we’re excited that Jerry is fine and back in the office, back with our football team.”
Left unsaid is whether Kill will remain on the sidelines for this Saturday’s game against Morgan State as RU looks for its first win of the 2017 season and its first victory since Sept. 17 of last season. That’s a streak of 11 straight losses for the Scarlet Knights, for those curious.
According to Ash, Saturday’s seizure was the 56-year-old Kill’s first in two years. In late October of 2015, Kill stepped down as the Golden Gophers head coach, citing increasing health concerns connected to the seizures. At the press conference announcing his decision to step down, Kill stated that he had suffered two seizures the day before on his way to practice.
Kill is in his first season as the Scarlet Knights’ coordinator.