New Mexico investigating Bob Davie for alleged player mistreatment

This is not a good look for anyone involved, regardless of how it ultimately turns out.

Citing multiple sources apprised of the situation, NMfishbowl.com is reporting that New Mexico head coach Bob Davie is currently under investigation for the alleged mistreatment of players. The website wrote that “[t]he Davie investigation was initiated in recent months… following the latest round of athlete exit interviews conducted over the spring.”

Previous exit interviews had shown player discontent with Davie; this latest round, per the website, brought far more serious allegations to the surface and served as the trigger for the probe.

In addition to player mistreatment, it’s being reported that the athlete drug-testing process has been compromised. No details on that and if it pertains to Davie as well have been made available.

For its part, the school would only confirm that a general investigation into athletics is being conducted.

“I can confirm there is an investigation underway in Athletics,” a UNM spokesperson said. “We are not going to comment on the details or the individuals involved until the investigation is complete.”

Taking over a team that had won a total of three games in the three seasons (2009-11) prior to his arrival in Albuquerque in 2012, Davie led the Lobos to 11 wins his first three years before winning seven in 2015 and nine last season. The win total last year was tied for the second-most in the program’s history, and the bowl win was the team’s first since 2007 and just the fourth ever for the Lobos.