QB Demry Croft not available to Minnesota for ‘personal issues’

Minnesota has seen its quarterback position undergo a significant shift over the last 48 hours or so.

Fifth-year senior Conor Rhoda began the 2017 season as the Golden Gophers’ starter under center, although he split time with sophomore Demry Croft in the opener. In Week 2, however, Rhoda accounted for every pass thrown in the win over Oregon State.

Monday, first-year head coach P.J. Fleck announced that Rhoda would be the full-time starter moving forward for his team. In a development that the coach said did not play a role in that announcement, Fleck revealed a day later that Croft will not be available to the team for the Week 3 game against Middle Tennessee State because of what were only described as personal issues but sure sounded a whole lot like disciplinary measures.

“He is dealing with some personal issues that are way, way more important than football, so it’s my job as a head football coach to get him what he needs,” Fleck said according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “We are going to help him any way we can. I’m not going to get into that, in respect to his privacy and his personal life. …

“If you do not do the right thing academically, athletically, socially and spiritually, and you do not uphold the high, high expectations of our culture on and off the field, you will not play. And it does not matter who you are.”

It’s decidedly unclear how long Croft will be unavailable as he attempts to get his academic/athletic/social/spiritual house in order.

With Croft out for the foreseeable future, Seth Green will likely serve as Rhoda’s backup. A redshirt freshman, Green was a three-star member of the Gophers’ 2016 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 9 dual-threat quarterback in the country. Not surprisingly, Green’s next pass attempt will be his first at the collegiate level