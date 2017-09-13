QB Demry Croft not available to Minnesota for ‘personal issues’

Minnesota has seen its quarterback position undergo a significant shift over the last 48 hours or so.
Fifth-year senior Conor Rhoda began the 2017 season as the Golden Gophers’ starter under center, although he split time with sophomore Demry Croft in the opener. In Week 2, however, Rhoda accounted for every pass thrown in the win over Oregon State.
Monday, first-year head coach P.J. Fleck announced that Rhoda would be the full-time starter moving forward for his team. In a development that the coach said did not play a role in that announcement, Fleck revealed a day later that Croft will not be available to the team for the Week 3 game against Middle Tennessee State because of what were only described as personal issues but sure sounded a whole lot like disciplinary measures.
“He is dealing with some personal issues that are way, way more important than football, so it’s my job as a head football coach to get him what he needs,” Fleck said according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “We are going to help him any way we can. I’m not going to get into that, in respect to his privacy and his personal life. …
“If you do not do the right thing academically, athletically, socially and spiritually, and you do not uphold the high, high expectations of our culture on and off the field, you will not play. And it does not matter who you are.”
It’s decidedly unclear how long Croft will be unavailable as he attempts to get his academic/athletic/social/spiritual house in order.
With Croft out for the foreseeable future, Seth Green will likely serve as Rhoda’s backup. A redshirt freshman, Green was a three-star member of the Gophers’ 2016 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 9 dual-threat quarterback in the country. Not surprisingly, Green’s next pass attempt will be his first at the collegiate level
Iowa’s offensive line has taken a rather significant hit as the Hawkeyes gear up for the start of Big Ten play later this month.
Kirk Ferentz confirmed that Ike Boettger (butt pictured, being hurdled by Hawkeye running back) has been diagnosed with an Achilles tendon injury. The starting right tackle sustained the injury in the wild Week 2 win over in-state rival Iowa State.
As a result of the injury, Boettger will be sidelined for the next 4-6 months and, obviously, will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.
A fifth-year senior, it seems doubtful that Boettger will qualify for a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA, which will effectively end his Hawkeyes career. Boettger started the first six games of the 2015 season at right tackle before going down with a season-ending injury; the lineman played in too many games that season to qualify for a medical hardship waiver toward any potential sixth season of eligibility.
Last season, Boettger started all 12 games in which he played. He started the first two games of the 2017 season as well.
It’s expected that starting right guard Sean Welsh will slide over to tackle to take over for Boettger. According to HawkeyeCentral.com, it’s then expected that Keegan Render will then move from left to right guard, with Ross Reynolds replacing him.
If you’ve spent any time on Twitter during big events lately, you’ve likely noticed the rise of branded hashtags. A trend that, as far as this writer knows, began with sports has now spread to other brands to provide specific logos or emojis at the tail end of specific hashtags. Think #GameofThrones if you don’t know what I’m talking about.
Anyway, a number of NFL teams partnered with Twitter to put their own logos after their team-specific hashtags, and the Chicago Bears went with the highly creative #GoBears.
That’s a problem, as you can see below via a screenshot from California Golden Blogs.
Cal also likes to use the highly creative #GoBears hashtag, and after a sufficient amount of tomatoes lobbed from Berkeley to San Francisco, Twitter has now made #GoBears a neutral hashtag.
Silly as the issue is, it’s still an important for Cal. Like it or not, Twitter is where much of the fan discourse takes place these days, and Cal fans have cheered “Go Bears” for decades. Reclaiming that hashtag from the Chicago Bears is an important piece of Internet real estate for the Berkeley Bears.
We don’t even know yet how the 2017 season will shake out, but we can already pencil in how we think the 2020-21 Big Ten seasons will play out.
The conference released its league schedule for both seasons, which can be found here and here. And while it’s useless to break down the relative strengths and weaknesses of a season three and four years in the future, these schedules are notable in one way:
The Big Ten is going all-in on the opening weekend.
Following the success of this year’s Ohio State at Indiana opener, the Big Ten has stacked more games to be played on Labor Day weekend. The 2020 season will feature Northwestern at Michigan State, Purdue at Nebraska and Indiana at Wisconsin on Sept. 5.
The 2021 season will open with Michigan State at Northwestern, Ohio State at Minnesota, Indiana at Iowa and Penn State at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.
All games are scheduled for Saturday for now; TV will make its Thursday and Friday designations (of which there will be a few) as the games actually approach. Three and four years from now.
That didn’t take nearly as long as most thought it would.
Monday night, it was announced that Florida International’s Week 3 game against Indiana had been canceled because of Hurricane Irma’s aftermath. At the time, IU stated they would like to schedule a game against another team for their Week 6 bye (weekend of Oct. 7).
Less than 24 hours after that cancellation, that plan became a reality as IU announced Tuesday that they will face FCS Charleston Southern on Saturday, Oct. 7, In Bloomington. A kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
“IU Athletics continues to send our thoughts and prayers to Florida International University and all those impacted by Hurricane Irma,” the release stated.
Since this is the Hoosiers’ first game against an FCS team this season, a win would count toward the six they need to get to become bowl-eligible.
Charleston Southern had also lost a game because of Irma. Its Week 2 game against South Carolina State was canceled due to the weather threat posed by the hurricane and its remnants.