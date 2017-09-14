AAC announced hurricane-related adjustment to league slate

Several FBS games were affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma the first two weeks of the college football season. Wednesday, one conference took significant steps to get their games in, although there’s still one left to take.

South Florida’s Week 2 game against UConn was postponed as the Bulls prepared for Irma to hit the Tampa area. The AAC has now announced that game will be played on Nov. 4, which triggered the adjustment of a handful of other games in the conference involving not only those two schools but Cincinnati, East Carolina and Houston as well.

Below are all of the scheduling changes made by the league in an effort to get all AAC games played this season.

UCONN

UConn will host ECU Sunday, Sept. 24 (replacing an open date) and will host USF Saturday, Nov. 4 (replacing the original date of the ECU game). The game will be played on a Sunday due to the unavailability of Pratt & Whitney Stadium on Saturday.

USF

USF will host Cincinnati Saturday, Oct. 14 (replacing a previously scheduled game against Massachusetts), will host Houston Saturday, Oct. 28 (replacing the original game against Cincinnati), and will play at UConn Saturday, Nov. 4 (replacing the original game against Houston).

CINCINNATI

Cincinnati will play at USF Saturday, Oct. 14 and will have its open date Oct. 28 (replacing an Oct. 14 open date and the game at USF Oct. 28).

ECU

ECU will visit UConn Sunday, Sept. 24 (replacing an open date), will have an open date Saturday, Oct. 28 (replacing a game against Houston), and will play at Houston Saturday, Nov. 4 (replacing the previously scheduled game against UConn).

HOUSTON

Houston will play at USF Saturday, Oct. 28 (instead of Nov. 4) and will host ECU Saturday, Nov. 4 (instead of Oct. 28).

Still left to be rescheduled is the Memphis-UCF game, which was postponed last weekend as well because of Irma.

“I would like to thank our presidents, athletic directors and our head football coaches for their outstanding collaboration and cooperation to resolve this unprecedented situation in as fair a manner as possible,” said commissioner Mike Aresco in a statement. “I would also like to acknowledge and thank Ryan Bamford of UMass for his cooperation and understanding. This was not an easy process, but we feel that this revised schedule is a significant step toward giving us the best opportunity to decide our champion on the field.”