ESPN’s traveling College GameDay circus setting up shop in New York City in Week 4

By John TaylorSep 14, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
You want to know about the overall strength of college football’s Week 4 slate?  Here’s your sign.

Even before Week 3 has been played, ESPN announced that its hugely-popular College GameDay traveling will set up camp in that mecca of college football, New York City, next weekend.  Yep, Rece, Kirk, Desmond, Coach Corso and company are headed to the Big Apple and Times Square of all places.

Suffice to say, it’s the first time the show will originate from NYC, although it’ll be the second time it’s aired in the state (at West Point for South Florida-Army in September of 2003).

In fairness, there weren’t many other FBS options, although there were at least a couple that more than likely merited consideration.

At the moment, there are just two games that weekend involving ranked-against-ranked teams — No. 20 TCU at No. 9 Oklahoma State, No. 25 UCLA at No. 19 Stanford. The show was last in Stillwater in November of 2015, and at Stanford in November of 2011.

 

Head coach Jeff Monken agrees to multi-year extension with Army

By Bryan FischerSep 14, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
Four years into his tenure, Army head coach Jeff Monken has done a terrific job in turning around the program and getting the Black Knights back to being an extremely competitive team. That’s why it’s not too surprising to see West Point and Monken announce Thursday that the coach has agreed to a new multi-year contract extension that will keep him in black and gold for the foreseeable future.

“I want to thank West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen, Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan and the entire West Point community for their confidence and trust in me to be Army’s head football coach,” Monken said in a statement. “My family and I are humbled and honored to be associated with the world’s premiere leadership institution and I am especially proud to have the privilege of coaching the outstanding young men that make up the Army West Point Football Brotherhood at the United States Military Academy.”

Monken is just 16-23 at the academy but a closer inspection shows just how far he’s brought the team from one of the worst in the FBS to one of the more competitive ones out there. For example, in 2016 he guided Army to their first win over Navy in 15 years, won a bowl game for the first time in six seasons and recorded the most wins with the program in two decades. They’ve won five straight games going into Saturday’s contest at Ohio State and look to be well on their way to another bowl game when all is said and done in 2017.

Monken does run the triple option so it would take a unique program to lure him away from West Point, but he could be an interesting name to pop up in the annual coaching carousel after the season concludes. After Thursday’s extension though, that just got a lot harder as it looks like the coach is set to remain with the Black Knights for years to come.

Ex-Indiana RB, his ‘Last Chance U’ brother charged with criminal homicide in connection to fatal stabbing

By John TaylorSep 14, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT
Camion Patrick and Isaiah Wright are back in the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons.

In July, Patrick, then an Indiana running back/wide receiver, was granted a medical hardship, which meant he was no longer a Hoosier football player but remained in school and on scholarship.  Two months later, Patrick (pictured) and Wright, his brother, were two of four individuals who have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Caleb Radford in Louisville, Tenn.  The siblings, natives of the state of Tennessee, are facing one count each of criminal homicide, the Knoxville News Sentinel has reported.

Radford was stabbed multiple times on July 25, one day after IU announced the medical hardship for Patrick.

According to ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg, Patrick was arrested by IU police Wednesday in Bloomington, while Wright was arrested in Harriman, Tenn., the same day.  Two other suspects had previously been arrested in early August and remain jailed in lieu of $1 million bonds.

Patrick and Wright both played at East Mississippi Community College, the JUCO featured in the wildly-popular Netflix series “Last Chance U.” Patrick played at EMCC before the series aired, while his brother was heavily featured in the first two seasons.

With the homicide charge, Patrick has been indefinitely suspended by the university.

Starting USC LB, DT ‘doubtful’ to play vs. Texas

By John TaylorSep 14, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT
USC could be at less than 100 percent on the defensive side of the ball when they take the Coliseum field against Texas this weekend.

Starting linebacker Porter Gustin underwent surgery this week to have two screws inserted into his big toe.  Additionally, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is suffering from a sprained ligament in his knee in the win over Stanford.

Both players are doubtful to play against the Longhorns, the Los Angeles Times reports.

While Clay Helton alluded to JuJu Smith-Schuster undergoing a similar surgical procedure to Gustin’s two years ago, the latter’s may have been performed too late in the week to allow him to play in the non-conference matchup.

“It will be based on the doctors’ opinion and the pain of Porter and what he goes through and what he can take, whether he can play or not,” the head coach said according to the Times. “It’s day to day. Porter’s a tough kid. I don’t know if it’s too late for him to play in this game or not. I think he’ll definitely be ready for next week but he’ll be very close for this week, just being a realist.”

At bare minimum, Gustin, who led USC in tackles for loss last season, should be ready to go for the Pac-12 opener against Cal in Week 4.

Tuipulotu sustained his injury in what was his first career start.  Unlike his teammate Gustin, the freshman is likely to be sidelined for a period of 1-3 weeks.

 

AAC announced hurricane-related adjustment to league slate

By John TaylorSep 14, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT
Several FBS games were affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma the first two weeks of the college football season.  Wednesday, one conference took significant steps to get their games in, although there’s still one left to take.

South Florida’s Week 2 game against UConn was postponed as the Bulls prepared for Irma to hit the Tampa area.  The AAC has now announced that game will be played on Nov. 4, which triggered the adjustment of a handful of other games in the conference involving not only those two schools but Cincinnati, East Carolina and Houston as well.

Below are all of the scheduling changes made by the league in an effort to get all AAC games played this season.

UCONN
UConn will host ECU Sunday, Sept. 24 (replacing an open date) and will host USF Saturday, Nov. 4 (replacing the original date of the ECU game). The game will be played on a Sunday due to the unavailability of Pratt & Whitney Stadium on Saturday.

USF
USF will host Cincinnati Saturday, Oct. 14 (replacing a previously scheduled game against Massachusetts), will host Houston Saturday, Oct. 28 (replacing the original game against Cincinnati), and will play at UConn Saturday, Nov. 4 (replacing the original game against Houston).

CINCINNATI
Cincinnati will play at USF Saturday, Oct. 14 and will have its open date Oct. 28 (replacing an Oct. 14 open date and the game at USF Oct. 28).

ECU
ECU will visit UConn Sunday, Sept. 24 (replacing an open date), will have an open date Saturday, Oct. 28 (replacing a game against Houston), and will play at Houston Saturday, Nov. 4 (replacing the previously scheduled game against UConn).

HOUSTON
Houston will play at USF Saturday, Oct. 28 (instead of Nov. 4) and will host ECU Saturday, Nov. 4 (instead of Oct. 28).

Still left to be rescheduled is the Memphis-UCF game, which was postponed last weekend as well because of Irma.

“I would like to thank our presidents, athletic directors and our head football coaches for their outstanding collaboration and cooperation to resolve this unprecedented situation in as fair a manner as possible,” said commissioner Mike Aresco in a statement. “I would also like to acknowledge and thank Ryan Bamford of UMass for his cooperation and understanding. This was not an easy process, but we feel that this revised schedule is a significant step toward giving us the best opportunity to decide our champion on the field.”

 