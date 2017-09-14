Ex-Indiana RB, his ‘Last Chance U’ brother charged with criminal homicide in connection to fatal stabbing

Camion Patrick and Isaiah Wright are back in the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons.

In July, Patrick, then an Indiana running back/wide receiver, was granted a medical hardship, which meant he was no longer a Hoosier football player but remained in school and on scholarship. Two months later, Patrick (pictured) and Wright, his brother, were two of four individuals who have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Caleb Radford in Louisville, Tenn. The siblings, natives of the state of Tennessee, are facing one count each of criminal homicide, the Knoxville News Sentinel has reported.

Radford was stabbed multiple times on July 25, one day after IU announced the medical hardship for Patrick.

According to ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg, Patrick was arrested by IU police Wednesday in Bloomington, while Wright was arrested in Harriman, Tenn., the same day. Two other suspects had previously been arrested in early August and remain jailed in lieu of $1 million bonds.

Patrick and Wright both played at East Mississippi Community College, the JUCO featured in the wildly-popular Netflix series “Last Chance U.” Patrick played at EMCC before the series aired, while his brother was heavily featured in the first two seasons.

With the homicide charge, Patrick has been indefinitely suspended by the university.