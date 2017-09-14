Getty Images

Ex-Indiana RB, his ‘Last Chance U’ brother charged with criminal homicide in connection to fatal stabbing

By John TaylorSep 14, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Camion Patrick and Isaiah Wright are back in the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons.

In July, Patrick, then an Indiana running back/wide receiver, was granted a medical hardship, which meant he was no longer a Hoosier football player but remained in school and on scholarship.  Two months later, Patrick (pictured) and Wright, his brother, were two of four individuals who have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Caleb Radford in Louisville, Tenn.  The siblings, natives of the state of Tennessee, are facing one count each of criminal homicide, the Knoxville News Sentinel has reported.

Radford was stabbed multiple times on July 25, one day after IU announced the medical hardship for Patrick.

According to ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg, Patrick was arrested by IU police Wednesday in Bloomington, while Wright was arrested in Harriman, Tenn., the same day.  Two other suspects had previously been arrested in early August and remain jailed in lieu of $1 million bonds.

Patrick and Wright both played at East Mississippi Community College, the JUCO featured in the wildly-popular Netflix series “Last Chance U.” Patrick played at EMCC before the series aired, while his brother was heavily featured in the first two seasons.

With the homicide charge, Patrick has been indefinitely suspended by the university.

Starting USC LB, DT ‘doubtful’ to play vs. Texas

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 14, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

USC could be at less than 100 percent on the defensive side of the ball when they take the Coliseum field against Texas this weekend.

Starting linebacker Porter Gustin underwent surgery this week to have two screws inserted into his big toe.  Additionally, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is suffering from a sprained ligament in his knee in the win over Stanford.

Both players are doubtful to play against the Longhorns, the Los Angeles Times reports.

While Clay Helton alluded to JuJu Smith-Schuster undergoing a similar surgical procedure to Gustin’s two years ago, the latter’s may have been performed too late in the week to allow him to play in the non-conference matchup.

“It will be based on the doctors’ opinion and the pain of Porter and what he goes through and what he can take, whether he can play or not,” the head coach said according to the Times. “It’s day to day. Porter’s a tough kid. I don’t know if it’s too late for him to play in this game or not. I think he’ll definitely be ready for next week but he’ll be very close for this week, just being a realist.”

At bare minimum, Gustin, who led USC in tackles for loss last season, should be ready to go for the Pac-12 opener against Cal in Week 4.

Tuipulotu sustained his injury in what was his first career start.  Unlike his teammate Gustin, the freshman is likely to be sidelined for a period of 1-3 weeks.

 

AAC announced hurricane-related adjustment to league slate

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 14, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Several FBS games were affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma the first two weeks of the college football season.  Wednesday, one conference took significant steps to get their games in, although there’s still one left to take.

South Florida’s Week 2 game against UConn was postponed as the Bulls prepared for Irma to hit the Tampa area.  The AAC has now announced that game will be played on Nov. 4, which triggered the adjustment of a handful of other games in the conference involving not only those two schools but Cincinnati, East Carolina and Houston as well.

Below are all of the scheduling changes made by the league in an effort to get all AAC games played this season.

UCONN
UConn will host ECU Sunday, Sept. 24 (replacing an open date) and will host USF Saturday, Nov. 4 (replacing the original date of the ECU game). The game will be played on a Sunday due to the unavailability of Pratt & Whitney Stadium on Saturday.

USF
USF will host Cincinnati Saturday, Oct. 14 (replacing a previously scheduled game against Massachusetts), will host Houston Saturday, Oct. 28 (replacing the original game against Cincinnati), and will play at UConn Saturday, Nov. 4 (replacing the original game against Houston).

CINCINNATI
Cincinnati will play at USF Saturday, Oct. 14 and will have its open date Oct. 28 (replacing an Oct. 14 open date and the game at USF Oct. 28).

ECU
ECU will visit UConn Sunday, Sept. 24 (replacing an open date), will have an open date Saturday, Oct. 28 (replacing a game against Houston), and will play at Houston Saturday, Nov. 4 (replacing the previously scheduled game against UConn).

HOUSTON
Houston will play at USF Saturday, Oct. 28 (instead of Nov. 4) and will host ECU Saturday, Nov. 4 (instead of Oct. 28).

Still left to be rescheduled is the Memphis-UCF game, which was postponed last weekend as well because of Irma.

“I would like to thank our presidents, athletic directors and our head football coaches for their outstanding collaboration and cooperation to resolve this unprecedented situation in as fair a manner as possible,” said commissioner Mike Aresco in a statement. “I would also like to acknowledge and thank Ryan Bamford of UMass for his cooperation and understanding. This was not an easy process, but we feel that this revised schedule is a significant step toward giving us the best opportunity to decide our champion on the field.”

 

Tennessee sending university police officers to help with game-day security at Florida

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 14, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT
3 Comments

It may be a rivalry, but, in the end, it’s still just a football game.

With Hurricane Irma-related concerns lingering, it was announced earlier this week that the Tennessee-Florida game this Saturday would (minus nine Gator football players) go on as planned in Gainesville.  However, because of the widespread damage spread across the state because of the historic storm, UF will be short-staffed this weekend as far as game-day security goes as agencies that would normally be on hand to help have more pressing issues to tend to elsewhere.

Enter the University of Tennessee Police Department, which will be sending 24 of its officers to help with game-day security at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the SEC opener.

“When we saw what happened in Florida last week, obviously I was concerned about our colleagues there,” UT police chief Troy Lane said according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I reached out to the University of Florida and offered any assistance. As you can imagine, they were excited to hear from us. …

“We’re happy to help out where we can.”

The two dozen officers amount to nearly half of the 51 in the department, with Lane adding that it shouldn’t leave the university shorthanded in their absence.  The tab for sending the officers to Gainesville will be picked up by the University of Florida.

WATCH: At midfield with OL coach officiating, Murray State player, fiancée get hitched

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 14, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Somehow we missed this one from yesterday, but it’s too cool of a story to not touch on.

Murray State defensive lineman Bishop Woods and his fiancée, Caitlin Myers, have been together since 2014 and, four months ago, had a son together.  At some point Tuesday, Woods learned that the Racers’ offensive line coach, Brian Hamilton, is an ordained minister.

One thing led to another and Woods, by way of ESPN.com, asked Hamilton if he would officiate their wedding ceremony… that day.  At midfield of Roy Stewart Stadium, home of the FCS team.

Hamilton said yes, Woods’ soon-to-be better-half agreed and, well this happened.

“Life of being a college football coach,” Hamilton said. “You get to be a part of kids’ lives. It was fantastic for me to share that with them.”

(Writer’s note: Yes, I’m fully aware that those are Cheeseheads in the photo.  Best I could do with the photos at my disposal.  Thanks for your cooperation and understanding in this matter.)