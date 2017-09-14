Michigan regents approve plans for $14.8 million football performance center

Michigan is now attacking architecture with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.
The school’s regents approved plans for a renovated Schembechler Hall football performance center on Thursday, including giving a thumbs up to the design of the $14.8 million project. Michigan athletics confirmed the news in a release.
The project will include nearly 24,000 square feet of renovations to the hall and construction of a further 8,000 square feet that will mostly be devoted to health and wellness for the football team. Updated team meeting and equipment rooms are also on the docket, as well as a few new offices for UM administrators. Bidding on the construction contracts is already underway and the whole thing is set to be finished at some point in the winter of 2019.
The updated Schembechler Hall, originally built in 1990, is the second big construction project that Michigan has approved this year. A separate $21 million weight room upgrade at Bennie Oosterbaan Field House was approved back in February.
While we all knew the hiring of Jim Harbaugh as head coach would usher in a new era of Wolverines athletics, some might be surprised to find out that includes changing the campus skyline as well.
One of the most reliable traditions in the Midwest has been the combination of turkey leftovers and Nebraska football on Black Friday. The Cornhuskers have, after all, been ending their season the day after Thanksgiving as part of a tradition that dates back to 1990.
When the Big Ten released conference schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons earlier this week though, that was not the case for Nebraska and the team isn’t even ending the year with their traditional game against Iowa either (they’ll take on Minnesota starting in 2020). As one could expect, many fans were up in arms about the potential change and that prompted athletic director Shawn Eichorst to release a statement on Thursday afternoon.
“I want to clarify Nebraska’s position regarding the dates of our season-ending football games in 2020 and 2021 as announced earlier this week by the Big Ten Conference. At this time no final decision has been made on what dates these two games will actually be played,” said Eichorst. “As in past years, the Big Ten releases opponent matchups and typically assigns these match-ups to Saturday. That has been the case in the past when we agreed to move our season ending games against Iowa from Saturday to Friday.
“Moving forward we will do everything possible to maintain our tradition of playing games on the Friday after Thanksgiving. We look forward to playing Iowa on the Friday after Thanksgiving through 2019.”
So it seems like there’s still a little back-and-forth to come between the school and the Big Ten (and their TV partners, most importantly) as to those final dates three years from now. An official at the league office told the Omaha World-Herald that “four Big Ten West teams will rotate as one another’s final opponents every two years to create variety among divisional rivals” so the budding Iowa rivalry on Black Friday does appear to be concluding — at least temporarily — either way.
Perhaps the most discussed topic around college football this week has been what’s wrong with Ohio State’s offense in the wake of their loss at home to Oklahoma. While play-calling and quarterback J.T. Barrett have been the biggest talking points, what’s gone under the radar is the number of players who are banged up for the Buckeyes.
The team received some good news on that front after practice on Wednesday night however, as it appears they will be getting wideout Austin Mack back for their game against Army after he underwent concussion protocols.
“He passed every test,” Urban Meyer said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “He’s going to practice (Thursday).”
Mack has just two catches for 37 yards on the season but he helped setup a scoring drive with a big play against the Sooners and is a player many expected to help make the leap into a big time contributor in the team’s new offensive system in 2017. While the prognosis is good for the receiver to return to action in week three, the coaching staff remains cautious with another starter in tailback Mike Weber.
While the sophomore did play last week, the same report from the Dispatch says that Weber remains limited with a strained hamstring and it appears the workload for freshman J.K. Dobbins won’t be seeing a big change going forward as last year’s starter continues to recover from the injury.
Those personnel moves might not mean much against the Black Knights on Saturday but with Big Ten play beginning in earnest shortly, you can bet that Meyer and his offensive staff want all hands on deck in order to help win the league.
Memphis and Central Florida will be playing this year after all.
The schools and the American Athletic Conference confirmed that the Tigers would travel to Orlando to play the Knights on September 30th in a game that was previously scheduled for September 9th but was moved due to Hurricane Irma hitting the state last week.
“I would like to thank the presidents and athletic directors at Memphis and UCF, whose cooperation made this possible,” said AAC commissioner Mike Aresco. “I also want to thank Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb, Sun Belt Conference commissioner Karl Benson, and Maine athletic director Karlton Creech for their flexibility and cooperation. We look forward to playing our full, 48-game conference schedule and having our champion decided on the field.”
As a result of the game being moved, both Memphis and UCF bought out of their games (likely with help from the conference coffers) with Georgia State and Maine, respectively, that were originally set to take place on 9/30. The Panthers announced that they would receive a whopping $1.1 million in cancellation fees and expenses as a result of the move.
Moving Memphis/UCF was the final piece of the puzzle for the AAC in order to get all of the games canceled or moved due to Hurricane Irma in this year. All of the other games that were moved due to the storm were announced earlier on Thursday and details can be found here.
Four years into his tenure, Army head coach Jeff Monken has done a terrific job in turning around the program and getting the Black Knights back to being an extremely competitive team. That’s why it’s not too surprising to see West Point and Monken announce Thursday that the coach has agreed to a new multi-year contract extension that will keep him in black and gold for the foreseeable future.
“I want to thank West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen, Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan and the entire West Point community for their confidence and trust in me to be Army’s head football coach,” Monken said in a statement. “My family and I are humbled and honored to be associated with the world’s premiere leadership institution and I am especially proud to have the privilege of coaching the outstanding young men that make up the Army West Point Football Brotherhood at the United States Military Academy.”
Monken is just 16-23 at the academy but a closer inspection shows just how far he’s brought the team from one of the worst in the FBS to one of the more competitive ones out there. For example, in 2016 he guided Army to their first win over Navy in 15 years, won a bowl game for the first time in six seasons and recorded the most wins with the program in two decades. They’ve won five straight games going into Saturday’s contest at Ohio State and look to be well on their way to another bowl game when all is said and done in 2017.
Monken does run the triple option so it would take a unique program to lure him away from West Point, but he could be an interesting name to pop up in the annual coaching carousel after the season concludes. After Thursday’s extension though, that just got a lot harder as it looks like the coach is set to remain with the Black Knights for years to come.