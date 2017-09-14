Ohio State WR Austin Mack cleared to return, Buckeyes still cautious with RB Mike Weber

Perhaps the most discussed topic around college football this week has been what’s wrong with Ohio State’s offense in the wake of their loss at home to Oklahoma. While play-calling and quarterback J.T. Barrett have been the biggest talking points, what’s gone under the radar is the number of players who are banged up for the Buckeyes.

The team received some good news on that front after practice on Wednesday night however, as it appears they will be getting wideout Austin Mack back for their game against Army after he underwent concussion protocols.

“He passed every test,” Urban Meyer said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “He’s going to practice (Thursday).”

Mack has just two catches for 37 yards on the season but he helped setup a scoring drive with a big play against the Sooners and is a player many expected to help make the leap into a big time contributor in the team’s new offensive system in 2017. While the prognosis is good for the receiver to return to action in week three, the coaching staff remains cautious with another starter in tailback Mike Weber.

While the sophomore did play last week, the same report from the Dispatch says that Weber remains limited with a strained hamstring and it appears the workload for freshman J.K. Dobbins won’t be seeing a big change going forward as last year’s starter continues to recover from the injury.

Those personnel moves might not mean much against the Black Knights on Saturday but with Big Ten play beginning in earnest shortly, you can bet that Meyer and his offensive staff want all hands on deck in order to help win the league.