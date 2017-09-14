Oklahoma State dismisses LB arrested on felony drug charge

Oklahoma State linebacker Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. The first charge is a felony and the second a misdemeanor, with both stemming from police finding large amounts of marijuana and cash in his dorm room.
At least $2,000 in cash was discovered, although the exact amount wasn’t listed in the police report.
A day after the reports of the off-field incident surfaced, OSU head coach Mike Gundy confirmed that Vaughn has been dismissed from the Cowboys football team. It’s unclear if Vaughn will remain at the university as a student or take his (alleged) entrepreneurial spirit elsewhere.
A three-star member of the Cowboys’ 2017 recruiting class, Vaughn was rated as the No. 52 outside linebacker in the country. He had not played in OSU’s first two games, and was expected to redshirt this season even prior to the off-field incident.
No. 9 OSU will travel to Pittsburgh this weekend for their second consecutive road game this season.
WATCH: At midfield with OL coach officiating, Murray State player, fiancée get hitched
Somehow we missed this one from yesterday, but it’s too cool of a story to not touch on.
Murray State defensive lineman Bishop Woods and his fiancée, Caitlin Myers, have been together since 2014 and, four months ago, had a son together. At some point Tuesday, Woods learned that the Racers’ offensive line coach, Brian Hamilton, is an ordained minister.
One thing led to another and Woods, by way of ESPN.com, asked Hamilton if he would officiate their wedding ceremony… that day. At midfield of Roy Stewart Stadium, home of the FCS team.
Hamilton said yes, Woods’ soon-to-be better-half agreed and, well this happened.
“Life of being a college football coach,” Hamilton said. “You get to be a part of kids’ lives. It was fantastic for me to share that with them.”
(Writer’s note: Yes, I’m fully aware that those are Cheeseheads in the photo. Best I could do with the photos at my disposal. Thanks for your cooperation and understanding in this matter.)
Big Ten, Conference USA swapping bowl tie-in for 2017
The middle of September isn’t typically the time that bowl arrangements are tweaked but that doesn’t mean they can’t happen.
Conference USA confirmed details of a bowl tie-in “swap” with the Big Ten on Wednesday, causing a bit of a Texas two-step in the postseason picture for both leagues in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. The move on the Big Ten’s end was originally announced back in May but it appears the CUSA end is just now being confirmed officially.
As a result:
A Conference USA team will now play in the Armed Forces Bowl. They’ll play against Army if the Black Knights are eligible,
The Big Ten will place a team in Heart of Dallas Bowl against vs. a Big 12 opponent
While the exact reason for the swap is unclear, it certainly makes a little more sense for a Big Ten team to be in Dallas against a fellow Power Five conference like the Big 12. In addition, the Big Ten has not had a team filled a slot in the Heart of Dallas Bowl since 2014 and have actually never scored a victory in the game either.
There was supposed to be a B1G squad in the bowl last season but, because of shortages elsewhere in terms of eligible teams, the game wound up being an Army win over an eventual 5-8 North Texas squad. Conference USA apparently remains contractually tied to the Heart of Dallas Bowl until 2019, just not this year.
The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23 in Fort Worth while the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl is slated to be played on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
Florida will wear special helmet decal against Tennessee, recognize first responders to Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma continues to impact the state of Florida and the Gators football team is hoping to use this Saturday’s home opener against Tennessee as a way to recognize that fact by celebrating first responders to the storm and raising money for relief efforts.
The school announced several initiatives on Wednesday surrounding the weekend’s festivities to that effect, including athletic director Scott Stricklin hosting a breakfast for workers in the community on Friday morning and a formal recognition for thousands of first responders during Saturday’s game as well. In addition, the school is also working with sponsors to help provide free tickets that will be donated to both evacuees displaced by Irma and by those who have been working to get conditions back to normal around the state.
Perhaps the most visible of the efforts will come in the form of a special helmet decal that the Gators will wear as they clash with the Vols in a pivotal game in the SEC East race.
While there was some question as to whether Saturday’s game would even be played in Gainesville this week, it’s good to see that school officials are using the Gators’ home opener to bring a bit of normalcy back to the area and do what they can to help those in need after Hurricane Irma devastated the region.
Minnesota launches “Row the Boat” ice cream with P.J. Fleck’s favorite flavors
We’ve seen fans name their pet after head coaches and restaurants label a ginormous hamburger after a famous player but it seems the University of Minnesota really wants to capitalize on all the red-hot energy surrounding the football program this year by rolling out a new desert for the Gophers that is just a few notches above freezing.
A report from the Minnesota Daily says that the school’s meat and dairy store has rolled out a new ice cream flavor this week inspired by football coach P.J. Fleck. Naturally there was only one name to call the concoction: ‘Row the Boat.’
“The main thing is getting the ingredients in and just playing around with them a little bit,” said Ray Miller, the university’s food processing facility coordinator who developed the flavor. “There’s unlimited potential with what you can try. You just have to kind of know what you’re doing before you try it if you want it to turn out right.”
This isn’t just any old ice cream flavor though, as ‘Row the Boat’ combines many of their head coach’s favorite flavors in sweets and includes “fudge-coffee swirls and peanut butter-filled football candies in vanilla ice cream.”
We’ve seen ice cream flavors give a nod to head coaches before — fellow Big Ten school Penn State’s famous creamery remarkably still sells Peachy Paterno — but we have to hand it to the Gophers that the Fleck-inspired ice cream sounds absolutely delicious.