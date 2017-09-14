Oklahoma State dismisses LB arrested on felony drug charge

Not surprisingly, that didn’t take long.

Oklahoma State linebacker Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. The first charge is a felony and the second a misdemeanor, with both stemming from police finding large amounts of marijuana and cash in his dorm room.

At least $2,000 in cash was discovered, although the exact amount wasn’t listed in the police report.

A day after the reports of the off-field incident surfaced, OSU head coach Mike Gundy confirmed that Vaughn has been dismissed from the Cowboys football team. It’s unclear if Vaughn will remain at the university as a student or take his (alleged) entrepreneurial spirit elsewhere.

A three-star member of the Cowboys’ 2017 recruiting class, Vaughn was rated as the No. 52 outside linebacker in the country. He had not played in OSU’s first two games, and was expected to redshirt this season even prior to the off-field incident.

No. 9 OSU will travel to Pittsburgh this weekend for their second consecutive road game this season.