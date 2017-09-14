WATCH: At midfield with OL coach officiating, Murray State player, fiancée get hitched

Somehow we missed this one from yesterday, but it’s too cool of a story to not touch on.

Murray State defensive lineman Bishop Woods and his fiancée, Caitlin Myers, have been together since 2014 and, four months ago, had a son together. At some point Tuesday, Woods learned that the Racers’ offensive line coach, Brian Hamilton, is an ordained minister.

One thing led to another and Woods, by way of ESPN.com, asked Hamilton if he would officiate their wedding ceremony… that day. At midfield of Roy Stewart Stadium, home of the FCS team.

Hamilton said yes, Woods’ soon-to-be better-half agreed and, well this happened.

“Life of being a college football coach,” Hamilton said. “You get to be a part of kids’ lives. It was fantastic for me to share that with them.”

