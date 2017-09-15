Youngstown State athletics

Convicted rapist sues, granted temporary order that bars Youngstown State from banning him from playing in games

By John TaylorSep 15, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT
The saga of Ma’lik Richmond is, once again, being played out in the legal system.

Richmond sued Youngstown State in federal court Thursday in an attempt to get himself immediately reinstated to the football team. Per the lawsuit, the player has the support of YSU head coach Bo Pelini and the university’s president, former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel.

In addition to reinstatement, Richmond is also seeing unidentified damages to go along with attorney fees.

U.S. District Court Judge Benita Y. Pearson heard arguments from both sides Thursday afternoon; a few hours later, she issued a temporary restraining order that forbids YSU from preventing Richmond from participating in football games until the next hearing.  That hearing is currently scheduled for Sept. 28, effectively allowing Richmond to play in any games the Penguins have scheduled over the next 14 days.

As of this posting, YSU has yet to publicly respond to the judge’s order.  YSU plays host to Central Connecticut State Saturday; it’s unclear if Richmond will be in uniform.

Word surfaced in early August of this year that an online petition was seeking the removal of Richmond from the Youngstown State football roster. In 2013, Richmond was one of two football players from Steubenville High School in Ohio to be convicted of raping a 16-year-old high school girl, and served nearly a year for his crime.

Giving the firestorm of criticism that erupted after it was learned he was on the Penguins’ roster, the university very shortly thereafter announced that Richmond would not be permitted to play in games for the team in 2017 even as he would be permitted to continue practicing with the team.

In the suit that triggered what is right now a temporary order, the plaintiffs argued that Richmond did not violate the student code of ethics as had been contended; has been denied the right to due process in violation of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution; and that the university violated Title IX laws by discriminating against Richmond on the basis of his sex.

In its response to the suit, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office ripped into the filing. From the Associated Press:

The reply says “proving no deed goes unpunished,” the school has been “hauled into court by a student that YSU has bent over backward to assist, support and provide a second chance when no one else would.”

“The rest of the world had written Plaintiff off as an unrepentant rapist, but YSU encouraged him and integrated him as ‘part of the student community,’ ” the reply said.

The school is also arguing that Richmond failed to follow the school’s grievance procedure before he filed the lawsuit.

Lane Kiffin, FAU take out full-page ad in Wisconsin newspaper thanking Badgers for hospitality

By John TaylorSep 15, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT
Wisconsin made a very magnanimous gesture to Florida Atlantic in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  Friday, FAU shared its deep gratitude.

Because of the storm and its impact on the state of Florida, FAU was forced to remain in Madison for nearly a week before and after playing Wisconsin this past Saturday.  UW provided the team and its traveling party lodging and food as well as gave them unfettered access to practice areas, weight rooms and meeting facilities.

The generosity was not lost on Lane Kiffin, with the head coach saying shortly before the team finally departed Madison Wednesday that “they’ve gone above and beyond.”

Two days after returning home in South Florida, the generosity was still fresh on the minds of those in the football program.  So, Kiffin, on behalf of the team and university, was featured in a full-page ad in the Wisconsin State Journal thanking all involved for making them feel so welcome during their six-day stay.

Classy reaction from Kiffin & Company to very classy gestures from their hosts.

Tennessee issues warning to Vols fans traveling to Florida game

By John TaylorSep 15, 2017, 8:59 AM EDT
I can only imagine the direction this one will take in the comments section and/or on Twitter.

It was announced earlier this week, days after Hurricane Irma pummeled the state, that Tennessee’s game at Florida in Gainesville would go off as scheduled, albeit with a little additional game-day security from the Volunteer State it was later learned.  While the game will go on as planned, there are issues in the area as UT warned its fans who are headed to the Swamp to see the game in person.

From the Knoxville News Sentinel:

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the University of Tennessee Athletic Department has warned fans traveling to Saturday’s game at Florida to plan ahead for heavy traffic, high waters and gas shortages around the Gainesville area.

Officials expect heavy congestion on the roads, and UT has advised fans to leave early to avoid delays.

The University said there could be gas shortages in the Gainesville area due to the impact of Hurricane Irma over the past week.

In other words, if you’re traveling to the game, plan accordingly, whether it be time or fuel or whatever.

Nebraska will be down three starters vs. Northern Illinois

By John TaylorSep 15, 2017, 7:48 AM EDT
When they take the Memorial Stadium field in Lincoln Saturday, Nebraska will do so at less than 100 percent when it comes to its starting lineup.

Thursday, Mike Riley acknowledged that three starters, sophomore running back Tre Bryant, senior safety Joshua Kalu and senior right tackle David Knevel, will be sidelined for the Week 3 game against Northern Illinois that will put the finishing touches on non-conference play for NU.  Bryant (knee) and Kalu (hamstring) sustained their injuries in the Week 2 loss to Oregon, while Knevel has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue.

Juniors Mikale Wilbon and Antonio Reed will replace Bryant and Kalu, respectively, in the starting lineup.

Bryant leads the Cornhuskers in rushing this season 299 yards; the rest of the team combined has 35.  Wilbon has accounted for 23 of those 35, with his two rushing touchdowns tying Wilbon for team-high.

Kalu, meanwhile, has started 28 straight games for the ‘Huskers, including all 13 each of the past 13 seasons.

Knevel started 10 games last season before starting the opener in 2017.  According to Riley, he hopes the lineman can return to practice next week.

FIU adds game with UMass to replace cancelled Indiana contest

By John TaylorSep 15, 2017, 6:37 AM EDT
The AAC wasn’t the only entity getting busy (twice) Thursday rescheduling in the aftermath of the chaos caused by Hurricane Irma.

As part of the AAC’s revamping of its schedule, UMass lost its Oct. 14 game against South Florida. Florida International, meanwhile, saw its game this weekend against Indiana canceled because of the logistical difficulties traveling to Bloomington amidst the storm damage in the state of Florida.

Given both teams’ need for a 12th game, the programs announced Thursday that UMass and FIU have reached agreement on a contract to play Dec. 2 this year. That contest will be played in Miami.

Should FIU qualify for the Conference USA championship game — the Panthers were predicted to finish sixth in the East, and lost to UCF by 44 points in the opener — the game this year would not be played. The previously scheduled game in 2020 would be unaffected by any result, while UMass would travel to FIU at some undetermined date beyond 2020 if this year’s game is not played for whatever reason.

The tweaked schedule gives the Minutemen an almost unheard of bye date on back-to-back weekends (Oct. 7 & 14) in the middle of their season.

It had previously been announced that FIU’s opponent in Week 3, Indiana, had replaced that game with an Oct. 7 game against Charleston Southern.