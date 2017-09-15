Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images

Florida looks to avoid first 0-2 start since 1971

By Kevin McGuireSep 15, 2017
It’s been a while since the last time the Florida Gators started a season with a record of 0-2. A week after having a home opener tuneup scratched from the schedule due to Hurricane Irma’s path through Florida, the Gators look to avoid snapping that streak on Saturday against division rival Tennessee.

You have to go all the way back to 1971 to find the last time Florida started off a season with a record of 0-2. It last happened in 1971, when Doug Dickey and his Gators started the year with five consecutive losses before clawing together some wins in the second half of the season. The year started with a 12-6 loss to Duke in Tampa and was followed up by a conference loss against Mississippi State.

In other words, Florida’s offense was non-existent in the season opener on a neutral field and they lost the next game on the schedule against a conference opponent. Well, that seems ominous.

Tennessee snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Gators last season in Knoxville. This year the Vols look to pick up their first win in The Swamp since 2003.

The last time Florida started their season without a win in their first two games of the year was 1984. After a 32-20 loss against Miami in Tampa, the Gators played to a 21-21 tie against LSU in Gainesville. Florida won the next nine games on the schedule, ending the year with a 27-17 victory over No. 12 Florida State in the regular season finale. Though recognized as SEC champions in a time before a SEC championship game, Florida was prohibited from playing in the postseason due to NCAA sanctions. A total of 22 publications recognized Florida as the national champion, including The Sporting News and New York Times.

In 1992, Florida started the season with a 1-2 record with back-to-back losses against Tennessee and Mississippi State, but the Gators had opened the year with a win against Kentucky.

Hokies head to East Carolina without CB Adonis Alexander

Virginia Tech hits the road this week to take on East Carolina, and they are doing so without starting right corner back Adonis Alexander. Hokies head coach Justin Fuente announced Alexander is not traveling with the team this weekend. Without spilling the details for why Alexander is not traveling with the team, Fuente strongly suggested Alexander was in violation of team rules.

“We will continue to uphold the exemplary standards of Virgina Tech football,” Fuente said in a brief statement. “Integrity, trust, and teamwork remain the foundation of this program and that will not change. Adonis has not lived up to our expectations at Virginia Tech.”

Alexander has started each of Virginia Tech’s first two games of the season and has accumulated 14 tackles and three pass breakups. With Adonis not making the trip to East Carolina this weekend, Virginia Tech will likely slide his backup, Brandon Facyson into the starting role. The redshirt senior has one tackle in the first two games of the year.

No team ever wants to go into a game without a starting cornerback, but the Hokies should be OK in this road contest. The Pirates have the nation’s 20th-ranked passing offense with 310.0 passing yards per game through the first two weeks, but Thomas Sirk has just one touchdown and four interceptions and Gardner Minshew has also been picked off once with one touchdown. Given the early season struggles for the Pirates, East Carolina has both quarterback options listed as potential starters as they continue to figure out how to move the football with any consistency.

Virginia Tech and East Carolina will meet at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on CBS Sports Network.

Big weekend for the AAC and Mountain West Conference

For a conference trying to sell itself as the nation’s sixth power conference, Week 3 looks to be a pretty big one to do its best to prove it. The American Athletic Conference, which is going all in on its belief it is the sixth power conference and not one of the Group of Five conferences, will play games against the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, and Pac-12 this weekend. And that includes games against four ranked opponents, two of which will be played in an AAC stadium.

It all gets started tonight with preseason favorite South Florida hosting Illinois from the Big Ten. The Bulls are a prohibitive favorite, which comes as no surprise. Quarterback Quinton Flowers could go off against the Illini, who have a record of 2-0 thanks to wins against Ball State and Western Kentucky. With Charlie Strong as head coach, the Bulls have not looked quite as automatic through the first two weeks as many predicted, but this could be their opportunity to put it all together on a national stage.

On Saturday, Memphis will look to score a significant upset at home against No. 25 UCLA. The Bruins are off to a 2-0 start but cross-country trip for a noon eastern kickoff has been known to give a west coast team trouble in the past. If the Tigers can catch the Bruins off to a slumbering start, Memphis may have to hope Josh Rosen and company don’t wake up in the fourth quarter the way they did against Texas A&M. A Memphis win would be key to the AAC as a whole too, as a win against a ranked opponent from a power conference gives the AAC a strength of schedule argument to boost itself up in the long run.

The AAC will have a few other cracks at ranked opponents. The team with the best chance, most likely, to score a win against a ranked team may be SMU. The Mustangs visit rival TCU, ranked 20th in the AP poll and coming off a win on the road against Arkansas. East Carolina hosts No. 16 Virginia Tech, and Tulane visits No. 2 Oklahoma. Either AAC team picking up a win in those games would be a shocker.

One other game against an ACC school was scratched due to Hurricane Irma recovery efforts. UCF, who looked really good in their opener, was to host Georgia Tech. Instead, the Knights will get a week off before returning to action next week on the road against Maryland.

The one game that should probably be the most interesting to watch, however, may take place in Ohio. MAC favorite Toledo is hosting Tulsa in a key Group of 5 vs. Group of 5 matchup. The Rockets have looked good and are a solid favorite, but Tulsa is a team to keep an eye on in the AAC. A year after an undefeated MAC champion grabbed the New Years Six spot in the bowl lineup, the AAC delivering a blow to the preseason MAC favorites could knock the MAC out of contention entirely before even getting to October.

AAC vs. Power 5 In Week 3

  • No. 22 USF vs. Illinois (FRI)
  • Memphis vs. No. 25 UCLA
  • Virginia vs. UConn
  • East Carolina vs. No. 16 Virginia Tech
  • No. 20 TCU vs. SMU
  • No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Tulane

Not to be outdone, the Mountain West Conference has a healthy diet of games against power conference competition this weekend as well. Air Force travels to No. 7 Michigan, Utah State visits Wake Forest, Colorado State is in Tuscaloosa to face No. 1 Alabama, Wyoming is hosting Oregon, Fresno State visits No. 6 Washington, San Jose State visits Utah, and San Diego State hosts No. 19 Stanford. That is seven games against power conference teams, including games against three top 10 teams. Most of those matchups do not appear to give the MWC many favors, although San Diego State hosting Stanford could be interesting.

Before conference play begins in these conferences, this will be the last major opportunities for the AAC and MWC to showcase their stuff in non-conference play. These games could make or break the conference’s chances of getting in the lucrative New Years Six lineup at the end of the year, so neither conference will want to squander their opportunities this weekend.

Ex-LSU, Rutgers QB Hayden Rettig leaves FCS school, too

The well-traveled Hayden Rettig is packing his suitcase.  Again.

Earlier this week, it was reported that, at some point this month, Rettig was removed from the roster of the Tennessee Tech football team.  Thursday, Rettig confirmed to nj.com that he had left the FCS program for what were only described as “personal reasons.”

The decision to leave came after Rettig played in his one and only game for Tech, a 27-point loss to Western Illinois in the season opener.

With this move, Rettig’s long, winding journey continues.  To where it will continue remains to be seen.

Rettig, a four-star 2013 recruit, transferred from LSU to Rutgers in June of 2014.  After sitting out that season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws, Rettig played in five games (one start) the next two years; none of those appearances came in 2016.

He was named Academic All-Big Ten following the 2015 season.

In early December of last year, Rettig decided to transfer from RU as well.  Three months after that, he landed at Tennessee Tech.

Lane Kiffin, FAU take out full-page ad in Wisconsin newspaper thanking Badgers for hospitality

Wisconsin made a very magnanimous gesture to Florida Atlantic in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  Friday, FAU shared its deep gratitude.

Because of the storm and its impact on the state of Florida, FAU was forced to remain in Madison for nearly a week before and after playing Wisconsin this past Saturday.  UW provided the team and its traveling party lodging and food as well as gave them unfettered access to practice areas, weight rooms and meeting facilities.

The generosity was not lost on Lane Kiffin, with the head coach saying shortly before the team finally departed Madison Wednesday that “they’ve gone above and beyond.”

Two days after returning home in South Florida, the generosity was still fresh on the minds of those in the football program.  So, Kiffin, on behalf of the team and university, was featured in a full-page ad in the Wisconsin State Journal thanking all involved for making them feel so welcome during their six-day stay.

Classy reaction from Kiffin & Company to very classy gestures from their hosts.