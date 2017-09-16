A&M player apologizes for double-barrel middle fingers aimed at Kyle Field crowd

You knew this one was coming.
Frustrated coming off the field trailing Louisiana 21-14, one Texas A&M player, later identified as Will Gunnell, displayed said frustration by flipping off the Kyle Field crowd as the Aggies headed into the locker room. Because of that lack of class, Gunnell did not come back on the field with the rest of his A&M teammates as the football program caught wind of his actions.
Not long after the game ended, the true freshman wide receiver took to Twitter to apologize for what he had wrought, although he claimed that his “ill-advised gesture [was] in no way directed at the fans.”
On the field, A&M was able to right the ship in the second half as the Aggies shut the Ragin’ Cajuns out the final two quarters in pulling away to a 45-21 win. While they came away with the victory, the first-half-play and Gunnell’s display no doubt cranked up the temperature underneath Kevin Sumlin‘s coaching seat a couple of degrees.
Two first-half touchdown runs by Brandon Wimbush to finish off drives have given Notre Dame a 14-10 lead on Boston College at halftime. Both of the Wimbush touchdowns have finished off scoring drives fueled by Notre Dame running back Josh Adams, who already is up to 167 rushing yards so far this afternoon.
After the teams exchanged punts on the first two series of the game, Boston College was first to put some points on the scoreboard with a 38-yard field goal from Colton Lichtenberg. Notre Dame wasted little time responding with a quick, four-play touchdown drive. Wimbush punched one home from two yards out on a drive highlighted one play earlier with an Adams run of 65 yards. In the first half, Adams became the 17th Irish running back to go over 2,000 career yards.
Boston College took the lead in the second quarter with Anthony Brown completing a 22-yard pass to Charlie Callinan for six points. The touchdown drive took nine plays to cover 85 yards in just over three minutes. Jon Hilliman started the drive with a 29-yard run from the BC 25-yard line.
Wimbush finished off a second touchdown drive once again led by Adams to give the Irish the 14-10 lead before halftime. Wimbush was picked off on an overthrown pass in the last minute of the half, but Boston College was unable to take advantage and seemed to give up on the half with timeouts to spare. I’m not sure anyone is capable of explaining this coaching decision.
Florida holds a 6-3 lead over Tennessee halfway through a game that’s been about as pretty as the overcast skies above Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The Gators accepted the ball to open the game and put together the best offensive drive of their young season, consuming nearly half the first quarter on a 15-play march. But a pair of procedure penalties forced a field goal try on a possession in which the Gators actually gained 15 yards, and Eddy Piniero‘s 27-yard boot put Florida on the board.
Tennessee moved into Florida territory on its first possession, but the drive ended scoreless when David Reese intercepted Quinten Dormady‘s third down pass. The sides traded punts over the next four possessions before Florida moved 32 yards to set up another Piniero field goal, this one from 41 yards out at the 8:11 mark of the second quarter.
Tennessee answered with its only points of the half, a 12-play drive that took 5:13 off the clock and ended in a Brent Cimaglia kick from 51 yards out.
A Johnny Townsend punt out of bounds at the Tennessee 26-yard line with 23 seconds left in the half seemingly doomed the Vols to a 6-3 halftime deficit, but John Kelly raced 37 yards on an inside handoff on the following play, putting the Vols at the Gators’ 37 with 13 ticks remaining. Tennessee moved in position for Cimaglia to knot the score with a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the half, but his attempt hooked wide right.
Dormady has completed only 10-of-18 passes for 83 yards with an interception, and John Kelly and Ty Chandler have mustered 52 rushing yards between them, with 37 coming on one run and 15 on their other nine combined carries.
Making his first home start, Feleipe Franks has put together a solid-but-unspectacular effort, hitting 11-of-18 throws for 106 yards. Florida has rushed for 35 yards on 17 credited carries.
Tennessee will receive to open the second half.
BYU’s offense has been lackluster to start the 2017 season and they didn’t get much respite in their Week 3 matchup against Wisconsin’s stifling defense. As a result, the combination of a backup quarterback for the Cougars and an efficient performance from the visitors on both sides of the ball allowed the Badgers to hold a 24-6 lead going into the locker room at halftime in Provo.
Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor picked up where he left of last week and led the way on the ground with 86 yards rushing and a touchdown that he powered across the goal line. His performance helped take the pressure off his backfield teammate Alex Hornibrook, who wrapped up two quarters worth of work with a near perfect stat line of 10/11 for 149 yards and two scores. Perhaps the biggest surprise for Paul Chryst’s offense was how much of that passing game didn’t have to rely on stud tight end Troy Fumagalli (just one catch for 20 yards).
With BYU starting quarterback Tanner Mangum on the sidelines in a walking boot and scooter, backup Beau Hoge (son of former NFLer Merril Hoge) was okay — if a bit wide-eyed — in his first extended action as the guy behind center but finished with 71 yards passing, an interception and another 25 yards rushing.
We’ll see if a big play that led to a field goal just before halftime could help spark the Cougars in the third quarter but it certainly looks Wisconsin is well on their way to a 3-0 start to the year based on the early returns from this trip out West.
Entering this season, any list of Group of Five head coaches who could be targets of a Power Five search included Mike Norvell. After today, the Memphis coach likely inched closer to the top of that particular class.
In a back-and-forth affair that featured a pair of ties and seven lead changes, a three-yard touchdown pass from Riley Ferguson proved to be the difference as Memphis outlasted No. 25 UCLA 48-45. The Tigers remained a perfect 3-0 on the season, while the Bruins dropped its first game of the year after winning its first two, the first a scintillating come-from-behind win over Texas A&M in the season opener.
Memphis took its largest lead of the game early in the third quarter, with another Ferguson touchdown pass put the Tigers up 34-24. For the game, Ferguson threw for 398 yards and a career-high six touchdowns.
After Josh Rosen tossed a pick-six to push the Tigers’ lead back out to 10 at 41-31, the junior quarterback tossed a pair of touchdown passes on two of the next three possessions to give the Bruins its last lead of the game at 45-41 and its first since late in the second quarter.
Rosen threw for a game-high 463 yards and four touchdowns, although his two interceptions were critical in the loss, a loss that continues a disturbing trend for the Bruins.
While Norvell’s stock is rising, the heat underneath his counterpart, Jim Mora, continues to climb. Mora was one a handful of coaches who, entering the season, was viewed as being in a win-or-else situation. Games such as this certainly won’t help make Mora’s case for continuing on in 2018.