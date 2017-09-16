‘Huskers legend Tommie Frazier live-tweets frustrations as Nebraska is upset by NIU

If you didn’t have access to television, all you had to do was take a gander at Tommie Frazier‘s Twitter timeline to see how things were going for his beloved Nebraska football team.

Facing Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium, NU began the first quarter in the worst way possible as Tanner Lee tossed not one but two pick-sixes as the home-standing ‘Huskers stumbled to a 14-0 deficit at the end of the opening stanza. Starting with the third quarter, NU ripped off 17 straight points to take the lead. With just under nine minutes remaining in the fourth, NIU scored on a two-yard touchdown run for what proved to be the game-winning score.

The Cornhuskers had the ball two more times with a chance to win the game, but turned the ball over at the end of each — the first on downs, the second on Lee’s third interception of the game.

The 21-17 loss marked the first defeat at home against a Group of Five team since falling to Southern Miss in 2004. That was the first year of the Bill Callahan reign in Lincoln, a season that would finish with a 5-6 record; that was the program’s worst since going 3-6-1 in 1961.

This was also the first time, ever, that the Cornhuskers have lost to a team from the MAC, either at home, on the road or on a neutral field.

A quick glance at the former Nebraska quarterbacking great’s Twitter showed the emotional ebbs and flows of a game in which his alma mater came in favored by two-plus touchdowns.

How do you give up a pick 6 when you are running the ball well. 2nd and 3. On the 10 yard line in the red zone and you throw the ball. — Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie) September 16, 2017

Someone PLEASE wake this offense up. — Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie) September 16, 2017

Nebraska can’t seem to get out of it own way. — Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie) September 16, 2017

That was one of the worst first half of a football game I have ever seen by an offense. When will the leader step up and make a play. — Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie) September 16, 2017

Embarrassing. What adjustment will be made on pass protection to pick up the blitz. — Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie) September 16, 2017

Spoke too so… 😦 — Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie) September 16, 2017

No need to say anything more — Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie) September 16, 2017

Mike Riley entered the 2017 season, his third with the Cornhuskers, on the periphery of the coaching hot seat in the eyes of some. With this loss, he’s sitting squarely on it. Just how hot it gets between now and the end of the season remains to be seen — as does whether he gets a fourth season in Lincoln.