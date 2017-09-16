Mason Rudolph passes for 423 yards, 5 TDS vs. Pitt… in first half

A week after Pitt managed to work the clock well on the road against Penn State, the Panthers have simply been unable to duplicate the game plan against Oklahoma State. Mason Rudolph has already passed for 423 yards and five touchdowns as the Big 12 contenders are ripping and tearing their way to a road victory at Pittsburgh this afternoon. Oklahoma State took a 35-0 lead on the Panthers and lead 49-14.
Oklahoma State has scored a touchdown on each of their offensive possessions in the first half. Even when it looks as though Pitt’s defense might come up with a big play, the Cowboys shrug the threat aside. Few plays perhaps demonstrate that better than this 69-yard touchdown play by Oklahoma State, in which Rudolph gets himself out of pressure and remains patient until a man comes open.
Oklahoma State wide receivers Jalen McCleskey and Dillon Stoner have each put together 100-yard afternoons with three combined touchdowns. Running back Justice Hill has rushed for 91 yards and two more scores. Oklahoma State has a chance to score the most points against Pitt in the Pat Narduzzi tenure in western Pennsylvania. Syracuse scored 61 points on the Panthers in a bonkers of a game last year. Oklahoma State is just 12 points away from tying that mark.
The good news for Pitt? Oklahoma State is going to be sending in the second-team offense for the bulk of the second half.
When you are at rock-bottom, there’s no place to go but up. When you’re like Kansas and have been at rock-bottom for the better part of a decade, though, you do nothing but further entrench yourself in the losing malaise.
Trailing 25-14 in a first half that featured one of the oddest offensive line plays you’ll ever witness, Kansas would get no closer until no time was left on the clock as Ohio pulled away for an embarrassingly easy, not-as-close-as-it-looks 42-30 win.
With the loss, the Jayhawks have now lost an astounding — and embarrassing — 42 straight games on the road. Their last win away from Memorial Stadium came in September of 2009 against UTEP. The last road win against a Power Five foe? In October of 2008 against Iowa State.
Looking ahead, KU will face No. 9 Oklahoma State, No. 20 TCU, Texas and Iowa State to close out the road portion of their 2017 schedule. In other words, it looks like the Jayhawks will head into the 2018 season looking to snap a 46-game road losing streak.
Kansas already owns the longest road losing streak in FBS history. The longest such streak at any level of NCAA football? 44 games in a row by Div. II Western Colorado State University from 1926-36.
Look out, Mountaineers; the Jayhawks are coming for you and your record.
A week after seeing their in-state rivals score a big win in the state of Ohio, No. 9 Oklahoma State (3-0) traveled north to the neighboring state of Pennsylvania to assert its dominance as an offensive machine in a 56-14 victory over Pittsburgh (1-2). The Cowboys had over 600 yards of offense in the victory and were nearly flawless in their offensive execution all day long.
Mason Rudolph continued to pad his stat sheet against a Pitt defense that was made of Swiss cheese. Rudolph passed for 497 yards and five touchdowns before getting a rest in the second half. Rudolph’s last pass of the day was actually an interception, but the Oklahoma State defense answered the call with a pick-six of Ben DiNucci just two plays later, with Justin Phillips returning a pass 10 yards for a score. Until the Rudolph interception, Oklahoma State had scored touchdowns on all seven of their possessions. The Cowboys were also excellent on third down, going a perfect nine-for-nine before failing on a third down in the second half.
Four different Oklahoma State wide receivers eclipsed the 100-yard mark, with Jalen McCleskey (162 yards, 3 TDs), James Washington (124 yards), Marcell Ateman (109 yards, 1 TD), and Dillon Stoner (100 yards, 1 TD) all getting in on the fun.
The 56 points allowed by the Panthers is the most allowed by a Pat Narduzzi team in his third year as head coach. The Panthers allowed 61 points to Syracuse last season. The Panthers did well in working the clock last week to slow down Penn State on the road until the Nittany Lions found the big plays n the second half, but Oklahoma State never allowed the Panthers to mimic that game plan with any success the entire game.
Oklahoma State now goes rolling right into Big 12 play for the rest of the season after wrapping up a 3-0 mark in nonconference games to start the year. Oklahoma State returns home for the first time since the season opener next week to host No. 20 TCU (playing SMU today). Oklahoma State dominated TCU last year in a 31-6 victory in mid-November.
Pittsburgh will hit the road to open up their ACC schedule next week against Georgia Tech in an ACC Coastal Division matchup. Georgia Tech will be rested after having their Week 3 game against UCF canceled due to Hurricane Irma. Pittsburgh clipped the Yellow Jackets, 37-34 last season.
Freshman kicker Quinn Nordin kicked a school-record five field goals to help No. 7 Michigan (3-0) overcome red zone deficiencies in a hard-fought 29-13 victory against Air Force (1-1) Saturday afternoon in Michigan Stadium.
For the third straight week, Michigan’s offense continued to sputter at best, leaving some questions for the Wolverines as they prepare to enter Big Ten play next week. Michigan managed to score just one touchdown against the Falcons, and the Wolverines really showed some warts trying to move the ball. Give Air Force credit for the defensive effort they presented, but Michigan only converted three of 11 third-down attempts and was unable to score a touchdown on any of their four red zone trips. It may not have cost Michigan a win today, but at some point, that trend cannot continue if the Wolverines are going to make a run for the Big Ten championship this fall.
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight was never pulled from the game, but his day was far from impressive as the leader of a Michigan offense still trying to find itself three weeks into the season. Play calling lacked creativity at times as well, but that just means there is room for improvement for Jim Harbaugh and his squad. Fortunately for Michigan, they have a kicker who continues to be automatic from any distance early on and the defense continues to rise to the occasion.
Air Force did find something to work with in the second half as they worked to tire down Michigan’s defense using their trademark option attack, but the Wolverines proved to have the decisive edge anytime Air Force tried to mix things up using their speed. Michigan was just faster. On a fourth-quarter drive, with Air Force trailing 22-13, a promising drive was thwarted when the Falcons tried running Timothy McVey to the right side. The Wolverines gobbled him up behind the line of scrimmage inside the red zone and Air Force kicker Luke Strebel sailed a field goal attempt wide left. Air Force probably needed to get a touchdown on the drive anyway, but the missed field goal midway through the fourth quarter felt like a near knockout blow for an Air Force offense not known for quick drives.
Michigan now enters Big Ten play looking to finish what they failed to do a year ago; win the Big Ten East Division, and perhaps the Big Ten championship. The defense is locked in for the job. Next week, the Wolverines head to Purdue to take on a Boilermaker team that has looked like a new program this season under new head coach Jeff Brohm. Purdue is playing at Missouri today and has already pushed Louisville into the fourth quarter. Can Michigan avoid an upset next week?
Air Force will return home for a big Mountain West Conference game against San Diego State. The Aztecs will be coming off a home game against Stanford.
Things are not going well for Texas A&M this season. At all.
In Week 1, A&M coughed up a huge lead to UCLA and gagged its way to an epic loss. That loss was followed by just a 10-point win over FCS Nicholls State in College Station.
Week 3 brought 1-1 Louisiana of the SBC — not to be confused with unbeaten LSU of the SEC — to Kyle Field as A&M looked to right its listing ship. Through 30 minutes of play, however, the Aggies are doing nothing but taking on more water as the Ragin’ Cajuns have taken a 21-14 lead heading into the halftime locker room.
And, speaking of heading into the halftime locker room, this happened not long ago.
The meltdown both on the field and heading off of it will do nothing to cool the scorching hot coaching seat of Kevin Sumlin. Speaking of which…