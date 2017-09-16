Getty Images

Mayors show their school ‘spirits’ with wager ahead of Clemson-Louisville showdown

By John TaylorSep 16, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT
A paucity of marquee Week 3 games leaves us with just two matchups of ranked teams this weekend — No. 23 Tennessee at No. 24 Florida and No. 3 Clemson at No. 14 Louisville.

Obviously, the latter is the crème de la crème of this week’s wafer-thin slate — not to be mistaken for next week’s Big Apple-thin slate — with ESPN‘s College GameDay traveling circus setting up its tents on the U of L campus. Not only does this game, the ACC opener for the Atlantic Division rivals, feature the defending College Football Playoff champions, it also puts the defending Heisman Trophy winner in Lamar Jackson, surging in the minds of the wagering establishment as a back-to-back favorite, back on the primetime national stage.

With so much at stake in this early-season matchup, the mayors of both cities, Greg Fischer of Louisville and J.C. Cook III of Clemson, have once again decided to put their money where their mouths are. Or, more specifically, their liquor where their livers are.

From TigerNet.com:

Mayor Fischer is putting up a collection of small bottles from Louisville distilleries — Angel’s Envy, Old Forester, Evan Williams, Mitchter’s, Kentucky Peerless, Bulleit Bourbon, Rabbit Hole and Jim Beam — while Clemson’s wager is a bottle of Six & Twenty, from a South Carolina artisan distillery owned by Clemson graduates and former rugby teammates David (DR) Raad and Robert “Farmer” Redmond. Farmer comes from a legendary Carolina distilling pedigree in that his great-great uncle was the infamous moonshiner, Major Lewis Redmond.

“As mayor of Clemson, I am proud to say both our football team and our South Carolina bourbon will bring their A-game to the table,” Cook III was quoted as saying in a press release.

“I look forward to trying a sip of my Six & Twenty after the Cards win, although I still have my doubts about any bourbon that’s not made in Kentucky,” Fischer said in his provided quotes. “I may just save it to celebrate when our quarterback, Lamar Jackson, wins his second Heisman.”

Prior to last year’s game, Fischer put up a bottle of bourbon while Cook III countered with a wheel of Clemson blue cheese in their initial wager. In the end, it was the latter who enjoyed the spoils of victory as the Tigers escaped with a 42-36 home win en route to their first national title in over three decades.

Just one thing to keep in mind: while Clemson has beaten Louisville each of the past three seasons, they’ve only done so by a combined 15 points — and Deshaun Watson, quarterback for all three of those wins, is now in the NFL.  So there’s that.

Boise State’s David Moa, first-team All-MWC in 2016, arrested on disturbing the peace charge

By John TaylorSep 16, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT
Apparently, one member of Boise State’s team was still celebrating the Broncos’ 28-14 win over New Mexico Thursday night a little bit too much a couple of days later.

According to the Idaho Statesman, David Moa was arrested very early Saturday morning one count of misdemeanor disturbing the peace.  At least for now, there are no details surrounding what led to the arrest and charge.

Also as of now, the football program has issued no public comment on the off-field situation and what, if any, punitive measures the defensive lineman could be facing.  His loss for any game time, though, would be a significant one.

Moa started all 13 games last season as a redshirt sophomore, leading the Broncos in sacks with 8.5.  For that effort, Moa was voted first-team All-Mountain West Conference.  he has started the first three games of this season as well.

The past two seasons, Moa has been named to the preseason Outland Trophy and Nagurski Trophy watch list.  This year, he was a part of the Bednarik Award watch list.

No charges filed against NC State players accused of sexual assault

By John TaylorSep 16, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT
Serious allegations won’t linger for three current and two former North Carolina State football players, at least legally.

Friday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced that her office will not pursue charges against Antoine Thompson, Kevince Brown, Isaiah Moore, Erin Collins and Xavier Lyas in connection to allegations of sexual assault stemming from an on-campus party in July. Three women who were at the party claimed that they were sexually assaulted in one way or another, including one who alleged she may have been raped by 7-10 unnamed men.

“Our office has undertaken a detailed review of the information provided from the investigation conducted by North Carolina State University police,” Freeman said. “The evidence does not support moving forward with a criminal prosecution. …

“Under North Carolina law, a conviction for second-degree rape or sexual battery requires a finding that force was used in the commission of the assault and that the assault was against the will of the victim, or that the victim was mentally incapacitated, mentally disabled or physically helpless at the time of the assault.

“Can we say that this is a situation that warrants a criminal prosecution where we can meet that threshold of beyond a reasonable doubt? In this case, we simply are not there.”

According to Freeman, her office reviewed statements made on both sides of the allegations as well as the statements of other witnesses, university security video footage, messages between the parties involved, and consultations with toxicology experts in deciding not to proceed with charges. Warrants to search the cars, rooms and phones of football players, and the information the executed warrants brought forth, were used in the decision-making process as well.

All five players were subject to disciplinary measures because of violations of State’s Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, not because of the allegations of sexual assault but, officially, for attending a party where alcohol and marijuana were present.

Thompson, a linebacker, and Brown, a defensive end, were dismissed from Dave Doeren‘s football team as a result of the off-field incident. Moore, a linebacker, and the two defensive linemen, Collins and Lyas, were indefinitely suspended. Despite the legal resolution, that trio will remain suspended until a Title IX investigation, which has already commenced, is completed.

“I continue to respect due process and these student-athletes remain suspended from competition until the conclusion of the University’s investigation,” the Wolfpack head coach in a statement. “As I said previously, I will be firm, but fair when it comes to discipline. We have a team full of young men committed to representing the University with integrity and respect.”

“We appreciate the hard work of University Police and the consultation of the District Attorney’s office,” said NCSU chancellor Randy Woodson. “The university’s student conduct review continues, and appropriate action will be taken if violations are found.”

Merril Hoge indicates his son will start at QB for BYU vs. Wisconsin

By John TaylorSep 16, 2017, 9:49 AM EDT
So much for all of that secrecy, apparently.

On the last play of BYU’s loss to Utah in Week 2, starting quarterback Tanner Mangum sustained an ankle injury that has left his status for this weekend’s game against Wisconsin decidedly up in the air. In fact, the BYU coaching staff has gone out of its way in the days leading up to the Week 3 game to conceal just who would be starting under center for the non-conference game in Provo.

Enter Merrill Hoge, father of Beau Hoge, who is No. 2 on the BYU quarterbacking depth chart. Given that, it would be the younger Hoge who would take the field if Mangum is sidelined.

And, according to the ESPN NFL analyst, it’ll be his son taking the field for his first career start, at least based on this exchange captured on Hoge’s verified Twitter account:

So, there you have it.

And just in case that’s not enough, there’s this: “Hoge will make his first career start in the place of… Mangum, out for at least a month with an ankle injury,” Jay Drew of the Salt Lake Tribune wrote, which not only taps the backup as the starter but also seems to intimate that the starter’s injury just may be the dreaded high-ankle variety.

Hoge has three career appearances, all coming as a true freshman in 2015. In that limited action, the now-redshirt sophomore completed 10-of-17 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 49 yards on 16 carries.

Should Hoge start, just who would be his backup in the game? Koy Detmer Jr., whose uncle, former Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer, is BYU’s offensive coordinator.

Incidentally, the No. 10 Badgers are the first ranked team to invade Lavell Edwards Stadium since No. 10 Oregon State in October of 2012.

Four years later, Jen Bielema’s ‘karma’ tweet continues to hang over Arkansas HC hubby

By John TaylorSep 16, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
My how the tables turned. Or karma flipped.

After abruptly leaving Wisconsin for Arkansas in December of 2012, Bret Bielema was involved in a few Twitter dustups with jilted Badgers fans prior to the start of his first season as the Razorbacks head coach. During that first season, UA got off to a 3-0 start while his old team went 2-1, with the loss coming courtesy of a bizarre ending against Arizona State.

It was at that point, very shortly after the Badgers’ weird and wild loss, that Bielema’s wife Jen sent out an infamous tweet (since deleted) containing one simple, to-the-point hashtag: #karma. Just as infamously — some would say karmically — the Razorbacks proceeded to lose the last nine games of the 2013 season after the Tweet Heard ‘Round the World, Especially in Madison, was sent out.

So, how have things gone overall in the four years post-tweet for both sides? For the Badgers, fairly well as they’ve claimed a pair of West division titles and three bowl wins. For the Razorbacks? Not so much, as duly noted by a national college football writer, with 124,000-plus followers, on the four-year anniversary of the tweet.

#Karma.

Or, just not enough good football being played down in Fayetteville, regardless of what a head football coach’s wife tweeted four years ago.