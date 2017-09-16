Getty Images

Merril Hoge indicates his son will start at QB for BYU vs. Wisconsin

By John TaylorSep 16, 2017, 9:49 AM EDT
So much for all of that secrecy, apparently.

On the last play of BYU’s loss to Utah in Week 2, starting quarterback Tanner Mangum sustained an ankle injury that has left his status for this weekend’s game against Wisconsin decidedly up in the air. In fact, the BYU coaching staff has gone out of its way in the days leading up to the Week 3 game to conceal just who would be starting under center for the non-conference game in Provo.

Enter Merrill Hoge, father of Beau Hoge, who is No. 2 on the BYU quarterbacking depth chart. Given that, it would be the younger Hoge who would take the field if Mangum is sidelined.

And, according to the ESPN NFL analyst, it’ll be his son taking the field for his first career start, at least based on this exchange captured on Hoge’s verified Twitter account:

So, there you have it.

And just in case that’s not enough, there’s this: “Hoge will make his first career start in the place of… Mangum, out for at least a month with an ankle injury,” Jay Drew of the Salt Lake Tribune wrote, which not only taps the backup as the starter but also seems to intimate that the starter’s injury just may be the dreaded high-ankle variety.

Hoge has three career appearances, all coming as a true freshman in 2015. In that limited action, the now-redshirt sophomore completed 10-of-17 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 49 yards on 16 carries.

Should Hoge start, just who would be his backup in the game? Koy Detmer Jr., whose uncle, former Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer, is BYU’s offensive coordinator.

Incidentally, the No. 10 Badgers are the first ranked team to invade Lavell Edwards Stadium since No. 10 Oregon State in October of 2012.

No charges filed against NC State players accused of sexual assault

By John TaylorSep 16, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT
Serious allegations won’t linger for three current and two former North Carolina State football players, at least legally.

Friday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced that her office will not pursue charges against Antoine Thompson, Kevince Brown, Isaiah Moore, Erin Collins and Xavier Lyas in connection to allegations of sexual assault stemming from an on-campus party in July. Three women who were at the party claimed that they were sexually assaulted in one way or another, including one who alleged she may have been raped by 7-10 unnamed men.

“Our office has undertaken a detailed review of the information provided from the investigation conducted by North Carolina State University police,” Freeman said. “The evidence does not support moving forward with a criminal prosecution. …

“Under North Carolina law, a conviction for second-degree rape or sexual battery requires a finding that force was used in the commission of the assault and that the assault was against the will of the victim, or that the victim was mentally incapacitated, mentally disabled or physically helpless at the time of the assault.

“Can we say that this is a situation that warrants a criminal prosecution where we can meet that threshold of beyond a reasonable doubt? In this case, we simply are not there.”

According to Freeman, her office reviewed statements made on both sides of the allegations as well as the statements of other witnesses, university security video footage, messages between the parties involved, and consultations with toxicology experts in deciding not to proceed with charges. Warrants to search the cars, rooms and phones of football players, and the information the executed warrants brought forth, were used in the decision-making process as well.

All five players were subject to disciplinary measures because of violations of State’s Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, not because of the allegations of sexual assault but, officially, for attending a party where alcohol and marijuana were present.

Thompson, a linebacker, and Brown, a defensive end, were dismissed from Dave Doeren‘s football team as a result of the off-field incident. Moore, a linebacker, and the two defensive linemen, Collins and Lyas, were indefinitely suspended. Despite the legal resolution, that trio will remain suspended until a Title IX investigation, which has already commenced, is completed.

“I continue to respect due process and these student-athletes remain suspended from competition until the conclusion of the University’s investigation,” the Wolfpack head coach in a statement. “As I said previously, I will be firm, but fair when it comes to discipline. We have a team full of young men committed to representing the University with integrity and respect.”

“We appreciate the hard work of University Police and the consultation of the District Attorney’s office,” said NCSU chancellor Randy Woodson. “The university’s student conduct review continues, and appropriate action will be taken if violations are found.”

Four years later, Jen Bielema’s ‘karma’ tweet continues to hang over Arkansas HC hubby

By John TaylorSep 16, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
My how the tables turned. Or karma flipped.

After abruptly leaving Wisconsin for Arkansas in December of 2012, Bret Bielema was involved in a few Twitter dustups with jilted Badgers fans prior to the start of his first season as the Razorbacks head coach. During that first season, UA got off to a 3-0 start while his old team went 2-1, with the loss coming courtesy of a bizarre ending against Arizona State.

It was at that point, very shortly after the Badgers’ weird and wild loss, that Bielema’s wife Jen sent out an infamous tweet (since deleted) containing one simple, to-the-point hashtag: #karma. Just as infamously — some would say karmically — the Razorbacks proceeded to lose the last nine games of the 2013 season after the Tweet Heard ‘Round the World, Especially in Madison, was sent out.

So, how have things gone overall in the four years post-tweet for both sides? For the Badgers, fairly well as they’ve claimed a pair of West division titles and three bowl wins. For the Razorbacks? Not so much, as duly noted by a national college football writer, with 124,000-plus followers, on the four-year anniversary of the tweet.

#Karma.

Or, just not enough good football being played down in Fayetteville, regardless of what a head football coach’s wife tweeted four years ago.

Report: Tennessee S Todd Kelly has serious knee injury

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 15, 2017, 8:18 PM EDT
The injury woes continue for the Tennessee Volunteers. The latest player hitting the injury report, according to a report, is safety Todd Kelly Jr.

According to a report from SEC Country on Friday, Kelly has a “potential season-ending knee injury,” as the Vols prepare to take on the Florida Gators on Saturday. No official update has been provided by Tennessee, but according to the report, Kelly will seek a second medical opinion before any decisions about his playing future will be made.

The injury concern is with the same knee that bothered Kelly in 2016, although he managed to play through it last season. Kelly has not started either of Tennessee’s first two games this season, suggesting something was holding him back without any word of disciplinary action.

Tennessee has already lost linebacker Darrin Kirkland and Austin Smith to injuries, although it remains to be seen if Smith will be able to come back at a later time. Kirkland is done for the season following a knee surgery over the summer.

Jerry Sandusky’s son pleads guilty to child sex abuse

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 15, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT
Jerry Sandusky still maintains his innocence over his child sex abuse crimes he has been convicted, but his son has admitted his guilt to allegations of sex abuse of a child.

Jeffrey Sandusky, the adopted son of the former Penn State assistant coach who has been essentially sentenced to life in prison for his crimes against children, pleaded guilty to charges of sexual abuse of a teenage girl. According to the Associated Press, Jeffrey Sandusky pleaded guilty a week before he was set to head to trial. Sandusky will spend up to six years in a state prison in Pennsylvania, although a judge could increase that sentence to eight years behind bars. Like father, like son.

“We are happy that these girls can move forward and experience a life with adults that deserve their trust,” Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said following the plea deal.

Jeffrey Sandusky admits to exchanging texts with a teenage girl asking for naked photos and oral sex from a girl who at the time was 15 years of age. Sandusky offered an apology and admitted what he did was wrong.

Jerry Sandusky was sentenced to 30-to-60 years in prison for 45 counts related to sexual abuse of young boys dating as far back as the 1970s. As he was sentenced at the age of 68 in 2012, the term of the sentence essentially assures Sandusky will spend his final days in a jail cell.