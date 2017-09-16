Merril Hoge indicates his son will start at QB for BYU vs. Wisconsin

So much for all of that secrecy, apparently.

On the last play of BYU’s loss to Utah in Week 2, starting quarterback Tanner Mangum sustained an ankle injury that has left his status for this weekend’s game against Wisconsin decidedly up in the air. In fact, the BYU coaching staff has gone out of its way in the days leading up to the Week 3 game to conceal just who would be starting under center for the non-conference game in Provo.

Enter Merrill Hoge, father of Beau Hoge, who is No. 2 on the BYU quarterbacking depth chart. Given that, it would be the younger Hoge who would take the field if Mangum is sidelined.

And, according to the ESPN NFL analyst, it’ll be his son taking the field for his first career start, at least based on this exchange captured on Hoge’s verified Twitter account:

Just heard @merrilhoge talking on @DVERADIO and wanted to say good luck to your son in his first start this weekend! #PittsburghProud — Drew Denham (@Ju2tDrewIt) September 13, 2017

So, there you have it.

And just in case that’s not enough, there’s this: “Hoge will make his first career start in the place of… Mangum, out for at least a month with an ankle injury,” Jay Drew of the Salt Lake Tribune wrote, which not only taps the backup as the starter but also seems to intimate that the starter’s injury just may be the dreaded high-ankle variety.

Hoge has three career appearances, all coming as a true freshman in 2015. In that limited action, the now-redshirt sophomore completed 10-of-17 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 49 yards on 16 carries.

Should Hoge start, just who would be his backup in the game? Koy Detmer Jr., whose uncle, former Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer, is BYU’s offensive coordinator.

Incidentally, the No. 10 Badgers are the first ranked team to invade Lavell Edwards Stadium since No. 10 Oregon State in October of 2012.