Washington’s Dante Pettis returns punt for TD in third straight game, ties two NCAA records in the process

Why you would ever, ever punt to Dante Pettis is beyond me. Yet, here we are. Again.
In the first two weeks of the 2017 season, the Washington returner extraordinaire had taken two punts to the house, giving him seven such touchdowns for his career. In the first quarter of its Week 3 game, Fresno State opted to punt to him and, well, Pettis did what Pettis does.
DANTE PETTIS CAN’T BE STOPPED.#PurpleReign
Watch:
— UW Football (@UW_Football) September 17, 2017
Yep.
In one fell swoop, Pettis tied a pair of NCAA records.
Dante Pettis ties the NCAA all-time record for career punt return TD’s with 8. #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/4Vz6JxSOFb
— UW Football (@UW_Football) September 17, 2017
Pettis is the third player in NCAA history to return punts for TDs in 3 straight games.
— UW Football (@UW_Football) September 17, 2017
The record for career punt returns for touchdowns is now shared by Pettis with Texas Tech’s Wes Welker (2000-03) and Oklahoma’s Antonio Perkins (2001-04). Kansas State’s David Allen (1998) and North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer (2013) are the only other players to return one for a score in back-to-back-to-back games.