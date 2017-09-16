Wimbush and Adams power 500-yard rushing attack for Notre Dame over Boston College

Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush did plenty of damage with his legs in a 49-20 victory over Boston College. Wimbush made up for a sub-par passing day by rushing for 207 rushing yards and four touchdowns, including a 65-yard run. Not to be outdone, Irish running back Josh Adams rushed for a game-high 229 yards in the road win.
If there was a key point in the second half, it may have come in the third quarter when Boston College failed to pick up a first down on a fourth-and-short at the Irish 30-yard line. The Eagles trailed 14-13 at the time and handed the ball to Jon Hilliman. In most situations, this would be a good decision for the Eagles, but it failed them this time. Notre Dame snuffed out the play and prevented Hilliman from picking up the first down. Notre Dame then orchestrated a nine-play drive to tack on a touchdown to push the lead to 21-13. Brandon Wimbush came through with the key play of the drive with his feet with a 46-yard run down the right side of the field on a 3rd and 10 from the Irish 45-yard line. Tony Jones Jr. later finished the drive with a one-yard score.
Boston College followed that sequence up by ending a drive with an interception, with Shaun Crawford picking off a pass. at the Notre Dame 27-yard line. Adams started the Irish drive with a 36-yard run, and Wimbush followed with a 33-yard pass to Durham Smythe to put the Irish inside the 10-yard line. Wimbush finished the drive by beating the BC defense to the right corner of the field to score a touchdown.
From there, Notre Dame continued to use the ground game to their advantage, scoring seven rushing touchdowns in the game.
Wimbush’s four rushing touchdowns and rushing yardage are school records for a Notre Dame quarterback.
Notre Dame will be on the road once again next week to take on Michigan State. The Spartans had a bye week this week but have gotten off to a bit of a confidence-boosting start to the season with back-to-back double-digit victories against Western Michigan and Bowling Green. Michigan State won last year’s meeting, 36-28, to snap a three-game losing streak against the Irish from 2011 through 2013.
It won’t get any easier for Boston College next week. The Eagles head to Death Valley to face defending national champion Clemson, who will either be coming off a big road win at Louisville or looking to get back on track after a loss. Either way, neither scenario is a good one for the Eagles.
September is quickly turning into a month of horrors for BYU. While the Cougars offense has been atrocious, it was the defense’s turn to head South on Saturday as well, allowing Wisconsin to roll to an easy 40-6 victory that they controlled from the opening kickoff until the final few minutes.
Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook was the main reason why the team won their marquee non-conference road game, completing a nearly perfect afternoon in Provo by going 18/19 — the one incompletion was a bobbled drop — for 256 yards and four touchdown. Freshman tailback Jonathan Taylor joined in on the fun to continue his impressive run in the backfield by rushing for 128 yards and a score, literally using his big offensive line to run right over a typically stout BYU defense.
That the team put up nearly 500 yards of offense without involving star tight end Troy Fumagalli much (two catches, 39 yards and a touchdown) is also an encouraging sign for Paul Chryst’s squad as they enter Big Ten play in two weeks against Northwestern.
Wisconsin’s defense looked as good as ever in the picturesque setting under the Wasatch front but it was hard to tell if it was just the visitors being that good or the home team being that bad offensively. Beau Hoge struggled in his first start taking over for the injured Tanner Mangum (in a walking boot and scooter on the sidelines after an injury against Utah), completing just 11 passes for 111 yards while also throwing two interceptions. He didn’t get much help from his normally solid offensive line or run game either, with freshman Ula Tolutau managing to lead the ground game with only 58 yards.
The loss caps off a brutal run for the Cougars against Power Five competition, being outscored 86-19 in three losses to LSU, Utah and Wisconsin and managing to find the end zone just twice in 12 quarters. Things do ease up a tad on the schedule the rest of the way but it’s clear there are big questions that head coach Kalani Sitake and company have to answer going forward.
Meanwhile, the Badgers managed to pass their biggest test of the first half of the season with flying colors and may have an even better offense than first thought coming into the year. With Michigan likely being the only ranked team left on the schedule, Hornibrook and Wisconsin may be eyeing yet another division title and trip to a New Year’s Six bowl if they can continue to roll like this.
This one likely won’t sit well with a sizable segment of the population.
Thursday, Ma’lik Richmond sued Youngstown State in federal court Thursday in an attempt to get himself immediately reinstated to the football team. That same day, U.S. District Court Judge Benita Y. Pearson granted Richmond a temporary restraining order that forbids YSU from preventing Richmond from participating in football games until a Sept. 28 hearing; an appeal by the university was denied.
In the lawsuit, Richmond claimed he has the support of YSU head coach Bo Pelini and the university’s president, former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel. Saturday afternoon, Richmond was proven correct on at least the former as the walk-on defensive end was inserted in the third quarter of YSU’s win over Central Connecticut State and played the remainder of the contest, finishing with a pair of tackles.
The only mention of Richmond on either the football team’s official website or Twitter feed was in the stats package put together by the school’s sports information department. His head coach, though, proved to be a staunch supporter with his comments after the game.
Word surfaced in early August of this year that an online petition was seeking the removal of Richmond from the Youngstown State football roster. In 2013, Richmond was one of two football players from Steubenville High School in Ohio to be convicted of raping a 16-year-old high school girl, and served nearly a year for his crime.
Giving the firestorm of criticism that erupted after it was learned he was on the Penguins’ roster, the university very shortly thereafter announced that Richmond would not be permitted to play in games for the team in 2017 even as he would be permitted to continue practicing with the team. Richmond subsequently quit the team after the university’s decision.
In the suit that triggered what is right now a temporary order, the plaintiffs argued that Richmond did not violate the student code of ethics as had been contended; has been denied the right to due process in violation of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution; and that the university violated Title IX laws by discriminating against Richmond on the basis of his sex.
YSU has a bye next weekend, meaning they won’t play another game prior to the hearing later this month. They will host South Dakota State Sept. 30 in their next scheduled game.
Florida holds a 6-3 lead over Tennessee halfway through a game that’s been about as pretty as the overcast skies above Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The Gators accepted the ball to open the game and put together the best offensive drive of their young season, consuming nearly half the first quarter on a 15-play march. But a pair of procedure penalties forced a field goal try on a possession in which the Gators actually gained 15 yards, and Eddy Piniero‘s 27-yard boot put Florida on the board.
Tennessee moved into Florida territory on its first possession, but the drive ended scoreless when David Reese intercepted Quinten Dormady‘s third down pass. The sides traded punts over the next four possessions before Florida moved 32 yards to set up another Piniero field goal, this one from 41 yards out at the 8:11 mark of the second quarter.
Tennessee answered with its only points of the half, a 12-play drive that took 5:13 off the clock and ended in a Brent Cimaglia kick from 51 yards out.
A Johnny Townsend punt out of bounds at the Tennessee 26-yard line with 23 seconds left in the half seemingly doomed the Vols to a 6-3 halftime deficit, but John Kelly raced 37 yards on an inside handoff on the following play, putting the Vols at the Gators’ 37 with 13 ticks remaining. Tennessee moved in position for Cimaglia to knot the score with a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the half, but his attempt hooked wide right.
Dormady has completed only 10-of-18 passes for 83 yards with an interception, and John Kelly and Ty Chandler have mustered 52 rushing yards between them, with 37 coming on one run and 15 on their other nine combined carries.
Making his first home start, Feleipe Franks has put together a solid-but-unspectacular effort, hitting 11-of-18 throws for 106 yards. Florida has rushed for 35 yards on 17 credited carries.
Tennessee will receive to open the second half.