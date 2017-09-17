Alabama remains No. 1 in latest Coaches’ Poll

The lesser of the two exhibition polls was released early Sunday afternoon, and Alabama held off Clemson for the No. 1 spot. There was some thought the Tigers could pass the Tide after their second consecutive impressive victory, but Alabama generated 59 first-place votes to Clemson’s six.
Elsewhere, Mississippi State was this week’s highest climber, jumping into the poll at No. 19. Their victim, LSU, plummeted from No. 12 to No. 23.
Additionally, Stanford, Kansas State and UCLA dropped out after their respective losses Saturday, and Oregon and San Diego State joined the Bulldogs as 2017 newcomers to the poll.
The full poll:
- Alabama — 1,618 total points (59 first-place votes)
- Clemson — 1,535 (6)
- Oklahoma — 1,505
- Penn State — 1,364
- USC — 1,348
- Washington — 1,277
- Oklahoma State — 1,219
- Michigan — 1,171
- Ohio State — 1,052
- Wisconsin — 1,032
- Florida State — 985
- Georgia — 978
- Virginia Tech — 775
- Miami — 659
- TCU — 602
- Auburn — 555
- South Florida — 446
- Washington State — 441
- Mississippi State — 412
- Louisville — 382
- Utah — 324
- Florida — 312
- LSU — 243
- Oregon — 208
- San Diego State — 141