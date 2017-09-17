Getty Images

Auburn QB Sean White arrested for public intoxication

By Zach Barnett


Sean White did not play in No. 15 Auburn’s 24-10 win over Mercer Saturday, but celebrated Saturday night all the same.

Auburn police arrested him at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday for public intoxication, according to Auburn police assistant chief William Matthews.

“Coach (Gus) Malzahn is aware of the situation,” an Auburn spokesman told AL.com. “He is gathering all the facts and will handle this appropriately.”

A junior from Boca Raton, Fla., White had just returned from a 2-game suspension for unspecified reasons. He has not played yet this season but owns 18 career appearances and 16 starts for the Tigers. He started 10 games last fall, leading the SEC in completion percentage and ranking fourth in the conference with a 143.1 efficiency rating. He closed the year by breaking his arm in a Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma, then lost the starting job to Jarrett Stidham over the offseason.

 

Alabama remains No. 1 in latest Coaches’ Poll

By Zach Barnett


The lesser of the two exhibition polls was released early Sunday afternoon, and Alabama held off Clemson for the No. 1 spot. There was some thought the Tigers could pass the Tide after their second consecutive impressive victory, but Alabama generated 59 first-place votes to Clemson’s six.

Elsewhere, Mississippi State was this week’s highest climber, jumping into the poll at No. 19. Their victim, LSU, plummeted from No. 12 to No. 23.

Additionally, Stanford, Kansas State and UCLA dropped out after their respective losses Saturday, and Oregon and San Diego State joined the Bulldogs as 2017 newcomers to the poll.

The full poll:

  1. Alabama — 1,618 total points (59 first-place votes)
  2. Clemson — 1,535 (6)
  3. Oklahoma — 1,505
  4. Penn State — 1,364
  5. USC — 1,348
  6. Washington — 1,277
  7. Oklahoma State — 1,219
  8. Michigan — 1,171
  9. Ohio State — 1,052
  10. Wisconsin — 1,032
  11. Florida State — 985
  12. Georgia — 978
  13. Virginia Tech — 775
  14. Miami — 659
  15. TCU — 602
  16. Auburn — 555
  17. South Florida — 446
  18. Washington State — 441
  19. Mississippi State — 412
  20. Louisville — 382
  21. Utah — 324
  22. Florida — 312
  23. LSU — 243
  24. Oregon — 208
  25. San Diego State — 141

San Diego State tops No. 19 Stanford despite stadium lights going out

By Bryan Fischer


Head coaches always love to say they played lights out after a tough Saturday of college football. In the case of No. 19 Stanford and San Diego State they mean it quite literally.

With just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the banks of lighting at decrepit old Qualcomm Stadium simply went out in a close, tense four point game. The inexplicable timeout was reminiscent of Super Bowl XLVII’s outage — only with slightly less on the line for either side. That brief moment of darkness turned out to be a moment of clarity for the Aztecs however, and allowed them to game plan an 11 play, 75 yard go-ahead scoring drive that sealed a 20-17 victory and made the team an immediate Group of Five bid contender.

The outage overshadowed the much anticipated duel between star tailbacks Bryce Love and Rashaad Pennywho both lived up to the hype as they carried their respective teams offensively deep into the night. Given the conservative nature of both head coaches, there was little issue with running the ball often and playing stout defense between two good teams but it certainly made for a rather unexciting contest when all was said and done.

Cardinal quarterback Keller Chryst was largely ineffective and had his worst outing as a starter, finishing with just eight completions for an unremarkable 56 yards and the game-sealing interception with 48 seconds left. If not for Love running behind that bruising offensive line (184 yards and two scores), things could have been even worse for the one-time title dark horse.

As good as Love was though, his counterpart for the Aztecs was just as good in a second consecutive Pac-12 win. Penny wound up with 206 all-purpose yards and one touchdown, the bulk coming on 175 ground-churning rushing yards. Quarterback Christian Chapman was efficient to bring balance to the offense — 187 yards and the game-winning touchdown toss — and put SDSU firmly in the mix for the Group of Five bid at the end of the year with a pair of major victories.

No. 4 USC exacts Rose Bowl revenge in overtime against Texas

By Bryan Fischer


Ask any college football fan what the best game they’ve seen in the past two decades or so and the vast majority will instantly recall Texas’ 2006 BCS Championship Game victory over USC as the gold standard. After all, who could forget Heisman winner Reggie Bush’s inexplicable lateral or Vince Young’s game-winning romp to the end zone? Memories of that contest have returned to the sport ad nauseam this week as the Trojans took on the Longhorns once again and many were hoping for a similar bit of magic to the last time they met a few miles up the 110 North over a decade ago.

For three and a half quarters that was not the case, as fans were treated to sloppy play from both sides and dozens of mental mistakes. But it turns out there was a little bit of that Rose Bowl pixie dust left after all in the final few minutes. True freshman Sam Ehlinger saved his best for last and channeled old number No. 10 in burnt orange to lead a remarkable go-ahead drive and give Texas a glimmer of hope to pull off another remarkable upset of a top four team.

The problem was… USC’s Sam Darnold still had time to keep writing his own remarkable legend in cardinal and gold. As a result, No. 4 USC got their long awaited revenge and held on for a surprisingly narrow 27-24 win in double overtime over Texas in front of the biggest crowd for a football game Los Angeles will likely see until January.

The one-time Heisman Trophy front-runner didn’t have his sharpest outing as a starter but still finished with 397 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions to dazzle deep into the night once again. Darnold got the ball down three with just 45 seconds left in the fourth and marched USC right down for a game-tying field goal attempt that send the game into over time and then needed just one play into the extra frame to find the end zone once again.

After the Trojans’ defense finally got an elusive stop against Ehlinger by forcing a fumble, walk-on kicker Chase McGrath secured the victory with a 43-yarder that send sighs of relief up from the packed house at the venerable old L.A. Coliseum.

Vandy upsets No. 18 K-State, wins first over ranked non-conference team in 70 years

By John Taylor


There were a lot of people who didn’t see this one coming, although I can guarantee you that the rest of the SEC East is sitting up and taking notice.

Coming into their Week 3 game against 18th-ranked Kansas State, Vanderbilt was somewhere between a 4-6-point underdog at home.  After 60 minutes Saturday night, Vandy proclaimed they could be a force to be reckoned with in conference play as a stifling defense played a huge role in dropping the Wildcats by the score of 14-7.

The Commodores took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, with the Wildcats tying it up very early in the second.  That 7-7 score would stay static for the next 36 minutes or so of game time until quarterback Kyle Shurmur‘s two-yard touchdown run (of course) proved to be the difference in the game.

K-State had a chance to tie the game late, but quarterback Jesse Ertz was stopped a yard short on a fourth-and-8 that originated from the Vandy 19-yard line.

Neither team did much offensively, with the Wildcats accounting for 277 yards of offense to the Commodores’ 270.  Vandy averaged 4.9 yards per play, K-State 4.4.

With the win, Vandy is 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2011, James Franklin‘s first of three with the program.  This also marks the first time since 1946, a 7-0 win over No. 20 North Carolina State, that Vandy has beaten a ranked non-conference opponent.

With the struggles of Florida and Tennessee, Vandy is slowly becoming the trendy pick to challenge Georgia for SEC East supremacy.  Buyer beware on that front, though, as they will face No. 1 Alabama (home), No. 24 Florida (road), No. 13 Georgia (home) and undefeated Ole Miss (road) the next four weeks.

For now, though, the Commodores will bask in the glow of the biggest win, outside of last year’s upending of No.24 Tennessee, of Derek Mason‘s time in Nashville.