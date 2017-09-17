Clemson moves to No. 2 in latest AP poll, Mississippi State joins at No. 17

UTEP has fired offensive coordinator Brent Pease after an 0-3 start. Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times first reported the news, which was later confirmed to the paper by head coach Sean Kugler.

“Yes, making a change and will address it at press conference (Monday) as far as any staff change responsibilities,” Kugler told the Times via text message.

UTEP becomes the third FBS team to make a coordinator change through three weeks of the season. East Carolina and Missouri have already replaced their defensive coordinators.

The Miners were blown out 63-16 by Arizona on Saturday night in a game that was sparsely attended.

The fans have voted with their feet pic.twitter.com/V1fHYycE8c — Bretbloomquist (@Bretbloomquist) September 16, 2017

Through three games UTEP ranks second-to-last nationally in total offense at 204.7 yards per game and in yards per play (3.89). The Miners place 125th in scoring at 13 points per game.

The firing represents another professional fall in a series of such falls for Pease. Once regarded as one of the top offensive minds in the game, Pease was a top lieutenant to Chris Petersen at Boise State, considered at the time to be an equal of current Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin. Pease was Boise State’s assistant head coach and wide receivers coach from 2007-10, and took over offensive coordinator duties when Harsin left for Texas in 2011. He parlayed that season into a job as Will Muschamp‘s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida, but lasted only two seasons after ranking 92nd and 110th nationally in yards per play. Pease returned to Petersen’s employ as the wide receivers coach at Washington, but was let go by his old boss after two seasons. He lasted a season and a quarter at UTEP.

One has to wonder if the changes will stop at Pease for UTEP. The Miners are 18-34 under Kugler, a former UTEP football player, and 9-18 since reaching the New Mexico Bowl in 2014. The program is a far, far cry from going 16-8 under Mike Price in 2004-05.