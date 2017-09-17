Clemson moves to No. 2 in latest AP poll, Mississippi State joins at No. 17

Mississippi State has leapt from the ranks of the unranked all the way to No. 17 in the latest AP poll, released Sunday afternoon.
The Bulldogs walloped then-No. 12 LSU 37-7 in Starkville on Saturday evening, the club’s largest margin of victory in the 111-game history of the series. Additionally, Mississippi State’s road blowout victory over Louisiana Tech became even more impressive when the red-and-blue Bulldogs went on the road and beat defending Conference USA champion Western Kentucky.
Elsewhere, San Diego State, Utah and Oregon made their 2017 debuts in the AP poll, replacing Kansas State, Stanford, Tennessee and UCLA. Clemson’s 47-21 drubbing of Louisville allowed the Tigers to nudge past Oklahoma for the No. 2 spot in the poll and pull within 60 points of the No. 1 ranking.
The full poll:
- Alabama — 1,504 total points (45 first-place votes)
- Clemson — 1,446 (15)
- Oklahoma — 1,432 (1)
- Penn State — 1,306
- USC — 1,241
- Oklahoma State — 1,154
- Washington — 1,141
- Michigan — 1,081
- Wisconsin — 1,031
- Ohio State — 1,015
- Georgia — 940
- Florida State — 922
- Virginia Tech — 730
- Miami — 606
- Auburn — 596
- TCU — 553
- Mississippi State — 532
- Washington State — 419
- Louisville — 356
- Florida — 308
- South Florida — 272
- San Diego State — 201
- Utah — 194
- Oregon — 158
- LSU — 153
UTEP has fired offensive coordinator Brent Pease after an 0-3 start. Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times first reported the news, which was later confirmed to the paper by head coach Sean Kugler.
“Yes, making a change and will address it at press conference (Monday) as far as any staff change responsibilities,” Kugler told the Times via text message.
UTEP becomes the third FBS team to make a coordinator change through three weeks of the season. East Carolina and Missouri have already replaced their defensive coordinators.
The Miners were blown out 63-16 by Arizona on Saturday night in a game that was sparsely attended.
Through three games UTEP ranks second-to-last nationally in total offense at 204.7 yards per game and in yards per play (3.89). The Miners place 125th in scoring at 13 points per game.
The firing represents another professional fall in a series of such falls for Pease. Once regarded as one of the top offensive minds in the game, Pease was a top lieutenant to Chris Petersen at Boise State, considered at the time to be an equal of current Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin. Pease was Boise State’s assistant head coach and wide receivers coach from 2007-10, and took over offensive coordinator duties when Harsin left for Texas in 2011. He parlayed that season into a job as Will Muschamp‘s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida, but lasted only two seasons after ranking 92nd and 110th nationally in yards per play. Pease returned to Petersen’s employ as the wide receivers coach at Washington, but was let go by his old boss after two seasons. He lasted a season and a quarter at UTEP.
One has to wonder if the changes will stop at Pease for UTEP. The Miners are 18-34 under Kugler, a former UTEP football player, and 9-18 since reaching the New Mexico Bowl in 2014. The program is a far, far cry from going 16-8 under Mike Price in 2004-05.
The lesser of the two exhibition polls was released early Sunday afternoon, and Alabama held off Clemson for the No. 1 spot. There was some thought the Tigers could pass the Tide after their second consecutive impressive victory, but Alabama generated 59 first-place votes to Clemson’s six.
Elsewhere, Mississippi State was this week’s highest climber, jumping into the poll at No. 19. Their victim, LSU, plummeted from No. 12 to No. 23.
Additionally, Stanford, Kansas State and UCLA dropped out after their respective losses Saturday, and Oregon and San Diego State joined the Bulldogs as 2017 newcomers to the poll.
The full poll:
- Alabama — 1,618 total points (59 first-place votes)
- Clemson — 1,535 (6)
- Oklahoma — 1,505
- Penn State — 1,364
- USC — 1,348
- Washington — 1,277
- Oklahoma State — 1,219
- Michigan — 1,171
- Ohio State — 1,052
- Wisconsin — 1,032
- Florida State — 985
- Georgia — 978
- Virginia Tech — 775
- Miami — 659
- TCU — 602
- Auburn — 555
- South Florida — 446
- Washington State — 441
- Mississippi State — 412
- Louisville — 382
- Utah — 324
- Florida — 312
- LSU — 243
- Oregon — 208
- San Diego State — 141
Sean White did not play in No. 15 Auburn’s 24-10 win over Mercer Saturday, but celebrated Saturday night all the same.
Auburn police arrested him at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday for public intoxication, according to Auburn police assistant chief William Matthews.
“Coach (Gus) Malzahn is aware of the situation,” an Auburn spokesman told AL.com. “He is gathering all the facts and will handle this appropriately.”
A junior from Boca Raton, Fla., White had just returned from a 2-game suspension for unspecified reasons. He has not played yet this season but owns 18 career appearances and 16 starts for the Tigers. He started 10 games last fall, leading the SEC in completion percentage and ranking fourth in the conference with a 143.1 efficiency rating. He closed the year by breaking his arm in a Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma, then lost the starting job to Jarrett Stidham over the offseason.
Head coaches always love to say they played lights out after a tough Saturday of college football. In the case of No. 19 Stanford and San Diego State they mean it quite literally.
With just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the banks of lighting at decrepit old Qualcomm Stadium simply went out in a close, tense four point game. The inexplicable timeout was reminiscent of Super Bowl XLVII’s outage — only with slightly less on the line for either side. That brief moment of darkness turned out to be a moment of clarity for the Aztecs however, and allowed them to game plan an 11 play, 75 yard go-ahead scoring drive that sealed a 20-17 victory and made the team an immediate Group of Five bid contender.
The outage overshadowed the much anticipated duel between star tailbacks Bryce Love and Rashaad Penny, who both lived up to the hype as they carried their respective teams offensively deep into the night. Given the conservative nature of both head coaches, there was little issue with running the ball often and playing stout defense between two good teams but it certainly made for a rather unexciting contest when all was said and done.
Cardinal quarterback Keller Chryst was largely ineffective and had his worst outing as a starter, finishing with just eight completions for an unremarkable 56 yards and the game-sealing interception with 48 seconds left. If not for Love running behind that bruising offensive line (184 yards and two scores), things could have been even worse for the one-time title dark horse.
As good as Love was though, his counterpart for the Aztecs was just as good in a second consecutive Pac-12 win. Penny wound up with 206 all-purpose yards and one touchdown, the bulk coming on 175 ground-churning rushing yards. Quarterback Christian Chapman was efficient to bring balance to the offense — 187 yards and the game-winning touchdown toss — and put SDSU firmly in the mix for the Group of Five bid at the end of the year with a pair of major victories.