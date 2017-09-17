Texas All-American Connor Williams to undergo knee surgery

Saturday night may have cost Texas much, much more than just a mark on the right side of the won-loss column.

In the second quarter of UT’s epic double-overtime loss to USC in Week 3, Connor Williams went down with what appeared to be a potentially significant knee injury. Sunday evening, the Longhorns confirmed as much as the football program announced that the offensive tackle had sustained sprains to the MCL and PCL in his left knee. Additionally, the junior suffered a meniscus tear.

As a result, Williams will undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair the damage. However, that surgery will not take place for 7-10 days, meaning the tackle will likely be sidelined for a significant period of time. Just how significant that time will be remains to be seen.

“There is no timetable on his return at this point and a further update will be provided following surgery,” the school stated in its release.

On my way to a full recovery. Nothing has yet to change. 1-0 everyday. #HookEm 🤘🏼 https://t.co/YcQ0gpNR10 — Connor Williams (@Connorwi1liams) September 17, 2017

The loss of Williams, projected to be one of the top linemen potentially available in the 2018 NFL draft, would be significant for the Longhorns.

Williams has played in and started every game at left tackle since his true freshman season in 2015. After earning consensus Freshman All-American honors that season, he was a consensus All-American following the 2016 season.