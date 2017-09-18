Arkansas will honor Jerry Jones this week, complete with Dallas Cowboys-themed uniform

Arkansas is preparing for their annual tilt with Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium this week, and it appears the Razorbacks will be dressed for the occasion. In honor of Dallas Cowboys and former Arkansas football player Jerry Jones, the Razorbacks will modify their uniform look for the game by wearing a jersey modeled using the same uniform template used by Jones’ Cowboys.

The uniform will feature similar stripe patterns on the pants and sleeves as seen on the Cowboys’ uniform, and the Arkansas uniform will be completed with a silver helmet design. It actually looks pretty decent for the Razorbacks. Or UNLV or New Mexico.

Cowboys replica unis.

In Razorback red.

In the house he built. pic.twitter.com/p1UAu1Hqm9 — Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 17, 2017

Here is what the uniform looks next to the Cowboys’ blue uniform…

Jones was a member of the Arkansas team in 1964 when the Razorbacks won the national championship, and he has remained a fan of the team over the years. Maybe Texas A&M should wear uniforms mimicking the Denver Broncos’ look.

Arkansas and Texas A&M have a contract to play games in Jones’ football palace on an annual basis through 2024.

Follow @KevinOnCFB