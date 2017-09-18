Muschamp: Deebo Samuel will be out for extended period of time

South Carolina running back Deebo Samuel may have played his last game for the Gamecocks this season, but the door is not completely shut on the possibility fo a return later this season.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said it is unknown exactly when Samuel could be able to return to the team but said his surgery for a fractured left fibula went well on Sunday.
“We are not certain when he’s coming back. I don’t want to comment much on the status part of it,” Muschamp said, according to The State. “You never know. The surgery went extremely well. [Team orthopedic surgeon Jeff Guy] was extremely pleased with how everything went. We will see what happens. He will be out for an extended period of time.”
That seems mildly more optimistic than Muschamp’s prognosis following Saturday’s loss to Kentucky. Muschamp suggested Samuel’s season was over immediately after the game at the time on Saturday. Regardless of the timeline and outlook, Muschamp expressed disappointment for Samuel.
After Week 3 of college football has been given time to settle in and reflected upon, Bovada still feels Alabama is the clear favorite to win the national championship this season. But that confidence was shaken a tiny bit after the performance turned in by Clemson at Louisville on Saturday. While Alabama’s national title odds of 2/1 are still heavily in Alabama’s favor, the Tigers crept up a bit this week.
Alabama’s national title odds were listed at 7/4 a week ago and have now been dropped to just 2/1. Clemson improved their title odds from 14/1 to 11/2 following a thorough road win at Louisville for a second straight win against a ranked opponent. Despite being 3-0, USC saw their odds drop slightly from 6/1 to 7/1 over the weekend, while Oklahoma stayed firm with 8/1 odds.
Ohio State saw their odds improve too, going from 8/1 to 17/2 this weekend. Oklahoma State is right behind the Buckeyes with 9/1 odds, followed by Penn State at 12/1 and Michigan at 20/1.
Mississippi State jumped onto the board this week following their blowout of LSU and are now listed with 40/1 odds. Six teams came off the board this week: Colorado, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, South Carolina, and UCLA.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is currently Bovada’s favorite for the Heisman Trophy with 7/4 odds. Louisville quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson is tied for second-best odds with USC’s Sam Darnold at 11/2. Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph share the same 9/1 odds as well. Players jumping from off the board include Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins (40/1)m Oregon’s Royce Freeman (25/1) and Justin Herbert (25/1), and Stanford running back Bryce Love (66/1).
Prior to Saturday’s game between South Carolina and Kentucky, Gamecock team captains chose not to shake hands with their Kentucky counterparts at the pregame coin flip. A day after Kentucky topped the Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp issued an apology to Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.
“That just fired us up even more,” Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson said, according to The State. “Gave us even more motivation, which was pretty stupid on their part, but they just didn’t want to shake our hands.”
In addition to extending the apology to Stoops, Muschamp told reporters his team captains will shake hands with their counterparts moving forward. It is unknown if the SEC will weigh in with any discipline for the lack of sportsmanship. But was South Carolina solely responsible for the handshake incident? Not according to South Carolina radio reporter Langston Moore, who seemed to pit some of the blame on Johnson.
Stoops had commented after the game about South Carolina’s captains not shaking hands with his captains, but at least one voice says there was blame to spread around. Two sides to every story, of course.
The bottom line is this is a good teaching moment if you believe in good sportsmanship. Shake hands. It’s not that hard.
Washington State middle linebacker Peyton Pelluer will reportedly miss the remainder of the regular season due to a fractured foot. The news comes from Pelluer’s family by way of a report from The Lewiston Tribune.
According to the report, Pelluer will go in for surgery in the next couple of weeks to repair a foot fracture suffered during the first half of Washington State’s win over Oregon State this past weekend. The rehab timeline of five to six months would bring an obvious end to Pelluer’s season after 34 consecutive starts for the Cougars.
With Pelluer going down for the rest of the year, Washington State is expected to plug the spot at middle linebacker with Nate DeRider. DeRider replaced Pelluer on the field following the injury against the Beavers.
A day after being arrested for public intoxication, Sean White has been dismissed by the Auburn football program.
White was just coming off a two-game suspension for undisclosed disciplinary action, but now he will be out of football for the remainder of the 2017 season. The dismissal was first reported by Al.com on Monday morning. The school later confirmed the dismissal.
“Coach [Gus Malzahn] is aware of the situation,” an Auburn spokesman told AL.com. “He is gathering all the facts and will handle this appropriately.”
It would seem Malzahn has decided there was only one decision to be made regarding White’s legal trouble, and that was to cut bait and move on.
White had started 16 games for Auburn during his run with the program, but a broken arm in the Sugar Bowl left the door open for Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham to come in and win the starting job.