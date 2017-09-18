Muschamp: Deebo Samuel will be out for extended period of time

South Carolina running back Deebo Samuel may have played his last game for the Gamecocks this season, but the door is not completely shut on the possibility fo a return later this season.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said it is unknown exactly when Samuel could be able to return to the team but said his surgery for a fractured left fibula went well on Sunday.

“We are not certain when he’s coming back. I don’t want to comment much on the status part of it,” Muschamp said, according to The State. “You never know. The surgery went extremely well. [Team orthopedic surgeon Jeff Guy] was extremely pleased with how everything went. We will see what happens. He will be out for an extended period of time.”

That seems mildly more optimistic than Muschamp’s prognosis following Saturday’s loss to Kentucky. Muschamp suggested Samuel’s season was over immediately after the game at the time on Saturday. Regardless of the timeline and outlook, Muschamp expressed disappointment for Samuel.

