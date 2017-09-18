Oregon State QB Jake Luton discharged from hospital after leaving Wazzu game on a stretcher

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton was taken away on a stretcher after a tackle left him motionless on the Reser Stadium turf on Saturday.
Family members were called to the field, where medical professionals stabilized an apparently unconscious Luton and removed his face mask. The game continued, of course, as Oregon State lost to Washington State 52-23 despite Luton’s 179 passing yards and 22 rushing yards.
Luton tweeted on Saturday night that he’ll “be back.”
Luton has since been discharged from the hospital, according to The Oregonian, though his father posted a message stating Luton was probably dealing with a “thoracic spine fracture.”
Oregon State is off Saturday before hosting Washington on Sept. 30.
A pair of wrist injuries will cost two Tennessee players the rest of their respective seasons.
Wide receiver Juaun Jennings and linebacker Cortez McDowell will miss the rest of the season, head coach Butch Jones announced Monday.
Jennings left Tennessee’s Labor Day victory over Georgia Tech in the second quarter after absorbing as he collected a catch over the middle, his third of the game. Jennings did not return to the game and will not for the rest of the season, forcing the 2-1 Volunteers to move forward without their top returning pass-catcher.
Additionally, McDowell was lost during the Vols loss to Florida on Saturday.
The McDowell injury is particularly brutal for Tennessee because it leaves Big Orange without all three of its protected starters at linebacker. Middle linebacker Darrin Kirkland, Jr., has already undergone season-ending surgery, and strongside linebacker Austin Smith injured his knee during the final week of fall camp.
On top of that, safety Todd Kelly, Jr., did not make the trip to Gainesville and could be lost for the season. Kick returner Evan Berry did not play against Florida either.
Oh, and Tennessee lost to Florida on a Hail Mary after having a first-and-goal inside the final minute.
Other than that, though, everything’s going great in Knoxville.
Michigan is off to a 3-0 start, but the offense remains a concern. Particularly the offenses’s explosiveness and its ability (or lack thereof) to finish off drives. It’s still early, but the Wolverines are tied with a gaggle of teams for 78th nationally with 19 plays of 10-plus yards and have turned 10 red zone trips into only one touchdown, a figure that ranks one spot above dead last in FBS.
Fixing those numbers became a little more difficult on Monday.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that freshman wide receiver Tarik Black has suffered a cracked foot and will undergo surgery to repair it. There is no timetable for his return.
“He’s going to be out. He’s going to need surgery. He’s got a crack in his foot,” Harbaugh told the Detroit Free Press. “On the outside of his foot.”
Black started each of the Wolverines’ first three games, catching a team-high 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. It was that 11th grab that pushed him out, as Black injured his foot while being tackled from behind in Saturday’s win over Air Force.
In a positive development, Harbaugh said he expected senior running back Ty Isaac to be fine moving forward. Isaac left Saturday’s game under his own power with an apparent lower back injury. Isaac leads the club with 47 rushes for 336 yards.
South Carolina running back Deebo Samuel may have played his last game for the Gamecocks this season, but the door is not completely shut on the possibility fo a return later this season.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said it is unknown exactly when Samuel could be able to return to the team but said his surgery for a fractured left fibula went well on Sunday.
“We are not certain when he’s coming back. I don’t want to comment much on the status part of it,” Muschamp said, according to The State. “You never know. The surgery went extremely well. [Team orthopedic surgeon Jeff Guy] was extremely pleased with how everything went. We will see what happens. He will be out for an extended period of time.”
That seems mildly more optimistic than Muschamp’s prognosis following Saturday’s loss to Kentucky. Muschamp suggested Samuel’s season was over immediately after the game at the time on Saturday. Regardless of the timeline and outlook, Muschamp expressed disappointment for Samuel.
After Week 3 of college football has been given time to settle in and reflected upon, Bovada still feels Alabama is the clear favorite to win the national championship this season. But that confidence was shaken a tiny bit after the performance turned in by Clemson at Louisville on Saturday. While Alabama’s national title odds of 2/1 are still heavily in Alabama’s favor, the Tigers crept up a bit this week.
Alabama’s national title odds were listed at 7/4 a week ago and have now been dropped to just 2/1. Clemson improved their title odds from 14/1 to 11/2 following a thorough road win at Louisville for a second straight win against a ranked opponent. Despite being 3-0, USC saw their odds drop slightly from 6/1 to 7/1 over the weekend, while Oklahoma stayed firm with 8/1 odds.
Ohio State saw their odds improve too, going from 8/1 to 17/2 this weekend. Oklahoma State is right behind the Buckeyes with 9/1 odds, followed by Penn State at 12/1 and Michigan at 20/1.
Mississippi State jumped onto the board this week following their blowout of LSU and are now listed with 40/1 odds. Six teams came off the board this week: Colorado, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, South Carolina, and UCLA.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is currently Bovada’s favorite for the Heisman Trophy with 7/4 odds. Louisville quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson is tied for second-best odds with USC’s Sam Darnold at 11/2. Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph share the same 9/1 odds as well. Players jumping from off the board include Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins (40/1)m Oregon’s Royce Freeman (25/1) and Justin Herbert (25/1), and Stanford running back Bryce Love (66/1).