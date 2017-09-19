‘Highly questionable’ Florida CB Duke Dawson plays vs. Kentucky

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Duke Dawson suffered a head injury in Florida’s wild win over Tennessee in Week 3. On his personal Twitter account, the Gators’ most veteran cornerback indicated that he will play in Week 4 against Kentucky despite the injury.

Everything is fine, I will be playing this upcoming Saturday against UK🙏🏽. — Duke Dawson Jr. (@7upya__) September 18, 2017

Dawson’s head coach, though, tapped the brakes on that notion.

Jim McElwain has, at least for now, labeled the fifth-year senior as “highly questionable” for the matchup against the unbeaten Wildcats in Lexington. The door, though, is not completely closed.

“We’ll see where that is as we go throughout the week,” the head coach said.

Dawson started seven of the 12 games in which he played last season. He returned an interception for a touchdown in the season-opening loss to Michigan, then had a key interception in the win over rival Florida.