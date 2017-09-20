Chris Spielman’s son one of five Div. III players facing felony charges over alleged hazing

One of the greatest players to ever pull on an Ohio State uniform has seen his son show up in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

Arrest warrants were issued this week by a DuPage County (Ill.) judge for five Wheaton College football players — James Cooksey, Kyler Kregel, Benjamin Pettway, Noah Spielman and Samuel TeBos. Noah Spielman is the son of Chris Spielman, the former Buckeye All-American linebacker and College Football Hall of Famer who is now an analyst for FOX Sports.

All five Div. III players are facing felony charges of aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint. $50,000 bonds for each player has been set.

As of late Tuesday night, none of those involved had turned themselves in, although they are expected to at some point in the near future.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the charges stem from an alleged hazing incident involving a 19-year-old freshman at the school. From the Tribune:

The student told investigators that he was watching the NCAA basketball tournament in a dorm room on March 19, 2016, when several teammates entered the room and tackled him, according to the documents. The freshman kicked his legs and yelled at them to stop, only to be punched and have his bare legs and wrists wrapped in duct tape, the victim said. The players put a pillow case over the 19-year-old freshman’s head and took him from the residence hall. Though there was a “root beer kegger” taking place in the dorm that night, no students or college employees intervened as the freshman was carried out of the building, according to the records. The freshman told investigators that he was placed in the back seat of a teammate’s vehicle and held down by at least two players while others piled into the vehicle. After the vehicle began moving, the players played Middle Eastern music and made offensive comments about Muslims, according to the victim’s account. At one point, the players suggested to the freshman that he had been kidnapped by Muslims who wanted to fornicate with goats, the teen told investigators. They patted his foot and suggested he would be their “goat” for the evening, the records said. The freshman told investigators that his teammates restrained him with more duct tape during the drive, pulled down his shorts and underwear, then repeatedly tried to insert an object into his rectum. After the freshman yelled at them to stop, he was beaten, he said.

The alleged victim claimed that he sustained shoulder injuries during the incident that have thus far led to two surgeries.

“This has had a devastating effect on my life,” the unnamed victim said in a statement to the Tribune. “What was done to me should never occur in connection with a football program or any other activity. … I am confident that the criminal prosecution will provide a fair and just punishment to the men who attacked me.”

Kregel, Pettway and Spielman all played in this past Saturday’s football game. The school has launched an internal investigation to conduct a review of its anti-hazing policy.

“We are profoundly saddened that any member of our community could be mistreated in any way,” a school spokesperson told the newspaper. “Wheaton remains committed to providing Christ-centered development programs and training to all our students.”