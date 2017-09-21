USC optimistic Uchenna Nwosu will play against Cal

Already battered by injuries on defense, USC may have avoided what would’ve potentially been a significant loss on that side of the ball.

Uchenna Nwosu suffered a sprained MCL in his knee during USC’s double-overtime win over Texas in Week 3. After being held out in the early part of the week, the linebacker, armed — or kneed as the case may be — with a brace, returned to practice Wednesday.

Afterward, head coach Clay Helton seemed optimistic about Nwosu’s availability for the Week 4 game against Cal, their first road trip of the season.

Clay Helton said he expects Uchenna Nwosu (knee) to play against Cal. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 21, 2017

Nwosu is currently second on the team in tackles with 20, while his seven pass breakups rank second nationally. He’s started the first three games of the season for the Trojans after starting every game in 2016.

That brings us to the end of the positive injury news portion of the program as fellow linebacker Porter Gustin is very unlikely to play against the Golden Bears. Gustin, who leads the Trojans in sacks with three, has been dealing with a surgically-repaired big toe. While it didn’t keep him out of the Texas game as expected, he was sidelined again at practice Wednesday.

Additionally, defensive end Rasheem Green (ankle) and slot cornerback Ajene Harris (knee) are questionable for the road trip to Berkeley after sitting out practice yet again.