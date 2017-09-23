Alabama dropping anchor on Vandy’s upset dream, leads 31-0 at half

Vanderbilt came into the afternoon with the SEC’s top-ranked scoring defense. Yeah, about that…
No. 1 Alabama scored touchdowns on three straight offensive possessions to build a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and the Crimson Tide lead the Commodores 31-0 at halftime in Nashville. Bo Scarbrough was responsible for two of the Alabama touchdowns, and Damien Harris has take credit for the other two. Jalen Hurts has even gotten in on the running game a little bit while not having the pressure to perform through the air in this one.
On defense, Alabama has held Vanderbilt down quite well too. The Commodores converted just one of six third down situations and the Vandy offense has lost the football twice by way of a fumble.
If you had hoped Vanderbilt could maybe keep this one interesting for at least a half, you were out of luck. Alabama is about to cruise its way to a 4-0 record.
Given the offensive struggles through three weeks of the season, there were a growing number of fans and media calling for Michigan to make a change at quarterback. Unintentionally, that wish was granted Saturday afternoon.
In the first quarter of UM’s Big Ten opener against Purdue, Wilton Speight was sacked by Markus Bailey for an 11-yard loss on a third-and-five play. Speight left the game and, ultimately, the stadium entirely as he was taken to a local West Lafayette hospital for further evaluation.
At least for the moment, it appears doubtful he’ll return to the game.
Prior to the injury, Speight was 2-4 passing for 10 yards. His replacement, backup John O’Korn, is currently 5-5 for 61 yards. O’Korn has the game’s lone score as well, a 12-yard pass to Zach Gentry early in the second quarter.
Entering the game, Speight had led the Wolverines to just one touchdown on 10 drives into the red zone. That was O’Korn’s first red-zone trip of the season.
Through the first 19 minutes of game time, the two teams have combined for 154 yards of offense. The Boilermakers have been held to just a pair of first downs with 11 minutes left in the second quarter.
UPDATED 5:22 p.m. ET: Of course, almost as soon as I hit publish, the Boilermakers tied the score at seven-all.
Through one half in Stillwater, TCU has Oklahoma State on the ropes. The Frogs have dominated the ball and claim a 20-10 advantage on the scoreboard.
TCU controlled the game’s entire first quarter, running 25 of the game’s first 33 plays. The problem for the Frogs was this: those 25 plays resulted in only two Jonathan Song field goals, while one of Oklahoma State’s eight snaps as an 86-yard bomb from Mason Rudolph to James Washington.
The Frogs moved 75 yards in seven plays on their next drive, aided largely by a 15-yard dead ball personal foul that converted a 3rd-and-5 inside TCU’s own territory. Darius Anderson raced in from 28 yards out to give TCU a 13-7 lead with 14:28 left in the first half.
Oklahoma State moved into TCU territory on their next possession, but a Ben Banogu sack of Rudolph forced a fumble, which TCU’s Jordan Brailford recovered at the Frogs’ 36-yard line. A 9-yard Kenny Hill pass to John Diarse staked the Frogs to a 20-7 edge with 7:15 remaining before the half.
The Cowboys stopped the bleeding with a 29-yard Matt Ammendola field goal to pull within 20-10, but TCU moved into Oklahoma State territory with a chance to blow the game wide open. However, Hill was intercepted on an overthrow by Cowboys safety Tre Flowers. Taking over with 3:28 before the half, Oklahoma State had a chance to close their deficit to 20-17 with a touchdown but instead went three-and-out.
Rudolph closed the half hitting 6-of-14 passes for 139 yards with a touchdown and a fumble. He is 5-of-13 for 53 yards outside of the bomb to Washington. Justice Hill has rushed 14 times for 54 yards.
Hill has connected on 16-of-25 throws for 126 yards with a score and a pick while rushing four times for 14 yards. Anderson leads all runners with 74 yards and a score on 11 carries.
Overall, TCU has run 48 plays to Oklahoma State’s 30, owns a 20-9 first downs edge, and has possessed the ball for 20:56.
The Cowboys will receive to open the second half.
This one probably won’t play too well in Tallahassee.
After a hurricane-related sabbatical, Florida State returned to the playing field in Tallahassee Saturday afternoon only to drop its ACC opener to visiting North Carolina State. The loss dropped FSU to 0-2 on the season, leaving them, along with Baylor, which plays No. 3 Oklahoma in Waco this evening, as the only winless Power Five team in the country in Week 4.
As if to add insult to injury, NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb, the cousin of Georgia running back Nick Chubb, appeared to expectorate on FSU’s midfield logo at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Well ain’t that some spit.
UPDATED 4:26 p.m. ET: According to Chubb, the spit hitting the fan wasn’t intentional.
There is one guarantee you can make every college football season. That is that Texas A&M and Arkansas are going to give you your money’s worth when they face off against each other in Arlington. The Razorbacks and Aggies played an overtime game for the third-straight year, and the result once again went in favor of Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) in the highest-scoring game between the two schools in series history. The Aggies handed Arkansas (1-2, 0-1 SEC) a 50-43 loss, extended Texas A&M’s winning streak in the series to six.
The game may have been decided in overtime, but Arkansas pretty much deserved to lose the moment they allowed a kickoff to land in the hands of Christian Kirk with a little more than five minutes to play immediately after taking a 36-33 lead on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Jonathan Nance.
After Mond completed a touchdown pass to Kirk in the first possession of overtime, Armani Watts sealed the game for the Aggies with an interception in the end zone on a 3rd-and-8 play from the Texas A&M 12-yard line. Since joining the SEC, Texas A&M has not lost to Arkansas.
This was a win that was needed for Kevin Sumlin to some degree after a couple of not-so-inspiring victories following a collapse against UCLA. The Aggies are now 3-1 though and will have to find a way to build off this win moving forward. Meanwhile, Bret Bielema at Arkansas will start to hear some more rumblings from disgruntled fans after another loss to the Aggies.
Arkansas took a 21-7 lead in the second quarter before the Aggies started to chip away. Texas A&M managed to cut the Razorback lead to 21-17 prior to halftime, and they probably should have had the lead if not for a blown call by the sideline judge calling the play dead 10 yards shy of the end zone when the play should have continued. The Aggies ended up settling for a field goal a few plays later, but replays showed Kellen Mond clearly stayed in bounds on his run. The play was not reviewable by the instant replay officials because the play had been blown dead by the on-field official.
Mond passed for 216 yards and two scores and led all players with 109 rushing yards. Keith Ford added another 10-2 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies. Allen passed for 229 yards and two scores, while Cole Kelley stepped on the field for a short touchdown pass as well for Arkansas.
Arkansas will be home next week for a game against New Mexico State. The Razorbacks will play SEC opponents the rest of the season, including Alabama (Oct. 14) and Auburn (Oct. 21) in back-to-back weeks.
Texas A&M will also be home next week to continue SEC play. The Aggies host the South Carolina Gamecocks before preparing for a showdown with No. 1 Alabama on October 7.