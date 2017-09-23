Blown call by SEC official screws Texas A&M out of a touchdown in first half vs. Arkansas

Arkansas is leading Texas A&M by a score of 21-17 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas after one half of play, but the story of the half will be the blown call by a SEC side judge trailing a long run down the sideline. It was bad.

After Kellen Mond appeared to run the length of the field and stumble his way into the end zone for six, the official on the field ruled Mond had stepped out of bounds at the Arkansas 10-yard line.

He did not.

This play was not reviewable because instant replay rules can be dumb. https://t.co/UWXw9liRhe — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 23, 2017

Because the play was blown dead, the ruling on the field could not be sent upstairs to the instant replay booth. Texas A&M would get no further down the field and had to settle for a field goal as a result.

The two teams exchanged touchdown drives in the first quarter, first with Austin Allen completing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jared Cornelius for the Razorbacks and then Mond completing a pass to a wide-open Christian Kirk for an 81-yard score.

Maybe try covering Christian Kirk? I dunno. https://t.co/E6hzfA3OdE — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 23, 2017

Arkansas regained the lead in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns with Cole Kelley tossing one from two yards out and Chase Hayden running for a six-yard score. The Aggies did eventually get back in the end zone late in the first half with Trayveon Williams finding room up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown.

Follow @KevinOnCFB