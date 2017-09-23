Florida State looked sluggish and sloppy in first half vs. N.C. State, as expected

Florida State, as many probably expected, looked like a team that has not played a game in three weeks after one half of play in Tallahassee against N.C. State. The visiting Wolfpack took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and hold a 17-7 advantage on the Seminoles at halftime in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Ryan Finley completed a 71-yard touchdown to Jakobi Meyers, who performed some acrobatics across the goal line (which was flagged, although the score counted) for the 17-7 lead in the second quarter.

Wonder if any Iowa fans are watching that FSU-NC State game… https://t.co/mtBbE0hx4h — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 23, 2017

Florida State seemed to get in sync in the second quarter. After two series on the field resulting in a pair of three-and-outs and a total of one yard of offense, Blackman and the Noles put their first drive together to the tune of 12 plays and 75 yards. Blackman capped the drive with a pass to Auden Tate from the four-yard line, but it was this key 3rd and 8 play that suggested Blackman had gotten comfortable for the first time in the game. A dropback pass to Tate went for 24 yards, and the placement of the pass could not have been much better.

FSU on the board a few plays after James Blackman took a hit and dropped a dime. https://t.co/QHNC7DVxEC — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 23, 2017

That momentum did not seem to last too long, however. Florida State fumbled the ball away in crazy fashion on their next offensive series and later missed a field goal from the NC State 13-yard line. Blackman had a nice spin move to get away from a tackler, but he lost control of the football toward the end of his run, leading to a massive shift in momentum in bizarre fashion.

Sweet spin move but OOOHHHHH NOOOOOOO!!!!!!! NC State was initially awarded this fumble. https://t.co/r2ARqXX2cO — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 23, 2017

The play was reviewed to determine if Blackman’s knee had hit the ground prior to the fumble. After the review, the call on the field was upheld, and N.C. state recovered the ball at their two-yard line.

Was his knee down? YOU MAKE THE CALL! (Replay upholds fumble, recovered by NC State) https://t.co/XLytDZk6xZ — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 23, 2017

N.C. State’s first two offensive possessions were good for a combined 22 plays and over 120 yards and 10 points.

