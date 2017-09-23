Associated Press

Maryland down to No. 3 QB as Kasim Hill exits UCF game with injury

By John TaylorSep 23, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT
As was the case a few years ago, Maryland might want to consider bubble-wrapping their quarterbacks.

In the second half of Maryland’s season-opening 51-41 upset of Texas Saturday, Tyrrell Pigrome went down with what was later diagnosed as a torn ACL, ending his 2017 season.  Quarterback No. 2, Kasim Hill, took over for the starter and guided the Terrapins to an easy 46-point win over FCS Towson the following weekend.

Coming off a bye, Hill started the Week 4 game against UCF, and promptly went down with what looked to be a very serious-looking injury to his right leg.  Hill put no weight on the leg as he left the field with assistance from the team’s training staff, and was ultimately taken via cart into the locker room for further evaluation.

The true freshman has been ruled out of returning to the non-conference contest.

Hill was replaced by No. 3 quarterback Max Bortenschlager, who started one game last season for the Terps. Trailing the Knights 21-10 late in the third quarter, Bortenschlager has completed 9-of-16 passes for 83 yards, one touchdown and one interception in relief.

Cal plays tough, but No. 5 USC pulls away late to stay undefeated

By Bryan FischerSep 23, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT
USC’s annual trip to the Bay Area for what is commonly referred to as ‘The Weekender’ is typically a casual affair for the Trojans when they go to Berkeley and their team takes on overmatched Pac-12 rivals Cal. Such was not the case for most of Saturday afternoon however, as the Bears pushed and prodded their in-state rivals before the dam finally broke early in the fourth quarter for a 30-20 win by the cardinal and gold.

The closer-than-it-indicated final score may not have been all that pretty but still allowed USC to capture their 14th straight victory and run their record against Cal to 13 straight wins over nearly a decade and a half.

Part of the reason the Trojans couldn’t pull away until late was an ineffective offense that was a continuation of last week against Texas. Quarterback Sam Darnold had to carry the team at times but wasn’t quite as sharp early in the passing game, forcing several balls while throwing his seventh interception (after having just nine all last year). His numbers improved as the game went on and, in front of a bunch of NFL scouts, he still finished with 223 yards and two touchdown passes against a feisty defense.

The biggest issue for the signal-caller was the lack of a running game. Normal starter Ronald Jones II didn’t even make the trip with the team, while true freshman Stephen Carr had his moments rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown taking the bulk of the carries.

Head coach Clay Helton can once again thank his defense for bailing out the slow starting offense as they forced six turnovers and straight up took over in the final quarter to change momentum. Josh Fatu forced a fumble early in the 4th that was recovered near the goal line to kick the party off and interceptions by Ykili Ross and Jack Jones in the next few series all but sealed the deal in Strawberry Canyon.

As a result, the numbers for Cal signal-caller Ross Bowers looked dreadful on the final stat sheet (303 yards, 1 TD, four interceptions and a fumble). Still, he did help give the team a chance for most of the day and, combined with a solid run game and defensive performance, helped show that things are still looking up for Justin Wilcox’s team despite suffering their first loss of the year to move to 3-1.

That might not be the case for USC as they fly back and look over the game tape from a sloppy victory. While it does put the team up 2-0 in league play, notching another win might prove to be even more difficult if they play like that given they face a stiff test next Friday against a Washington State team that should be ranked in the top 20.

No. 16 TCU goes to Stillwater and locks up No. 6 Oklahoma State

By Zach BarnettSep 23, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT
Oklahoma State spent its first three games blasting its opponents from the jump. Against Tulsa, South Alabama and Pittsburgh — admittedly, not exactly the toughest non-conference schedule in the game — the Cowboys held a combined 59-0 lead at the end of the first quarter en route to blowout victories.

This game was pretty much the exact opposite.

TCU controlled the ball and the pace and tone of the game from the beginning, using a massive possession advantage to lean on an overmatched Cowboys defense and survive a late challenge from a powerful Pokes offense en route to a 44-31 victory.

Actually, the first quarter looked as if TCU would spoil a great game plan and an early advantage. The Frogs ran 25 of the game’s first 33 plays but found themselves in a 7-6 hole after two drives ended in field goals and Mason Rudolph hit James Washington for an 86-yard touchdown.

But the Frogs answered, rallying for consecutive touchdown drives of 75 and 62 yards, capped by a 28-yard Darius Anderson and a 9-yard strike from Kenny Hill to John Diarse. Oklahoma State tacked on a field goal before the break, but TCU hit the locker room with a 10-point lead on the scoreboard and an 11-minute time of possession advantage.

After halftime, a rested TCU defense intercepted Rudolph in Cowboys territory and turned it into points on a 6-yard Anderson run. Oklahoma State responded with a 10-play, 78-yard touchdown march to pull within 27-17 midway through the third quarter, but TCU rumbled down the field on a 9-play, 75-yard drive in which eight of the snaps were runs and the only pass was a 43-yard strike to Jaelan AustinSewo Olonilua punched in a 1-yard plunge — which he later fumbled, but the call of touchdown was upheld upon review — to give the Frogs a 34-17 lead.

TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) forced a punt on the next drive and had a chance to put the game away early in the fourth quarter, but Hill fired incomplete on a 3rd-and-7 from the OSU 14. Jonathan Song‘s third field goal of the game made the score 37-17 but preserved a comeback window for Oklahoma State with 12:03 remaining.

Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) immediately notched the first of its three needed touchdowns, moving 79 yards in 2:19 and culminating in a 1-yard Rudolph keeper to pull within 37-24 with 9:44 to play. The Pokes’ defense forced a three-and-out on TCU’s next possession and its offense moved to the TCU 23, but a wide receiver pass by Jalen McCleskey was intercepted at the 5-yard line by TCU’s Nick Orr.

Nevertheless, Oklahoma State forced another three-and-out — the Frogs’ offense “gained” minus-8 yards in its first two touches after going up 37-17 — and then moved 53 yards in five plays, keyed by a 34-yard McCleskey catch — to shrink the deficit to 37-31 with 3:03 to play.

After a 42-yard kickoff return by KaVontae Turpin, Oklahoma State used both of its remaining timeouts to force a do-or-die 3rd-and-4 at the OSU 42 with 2:37 to play. A stop would’ve given Oklahoma State the ball deep in its own territory with plenty of time and a chance to win with a touchdown, and a loss would’ve allowed the Frogs to run out the clock. Neither of those outcomes happened, though, as Anderson bursted through the Pokes’ front and raced untouched for a touchdown, pushing the lead back to two touchdowns.

Anderson and the TCU offensive line dominated the game, as he carried 26 times for 160 yards and three scores. Playing without senior Kyle Hicks, TCU as a team rushed 49 times for 241 yards and four scores, while Hill hit a manageable 22-of-33 passes for 228 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The TCU defense forced Rudolph into easily his worst game of the season. Rudolph finished the game hitting 21-of-39 throws with 398 yards and two touchdowns, but he also lost a fumble and threw two interceptions. Rudolph’s first two turnovers turned into TCU touchdowns, and his third came on a tipped pass on 4th-and-1 on Oklahoma State’s last-gasp driving trailing 44-31. Washington caught six passes for 153 yards and a score, and Justice Hill carried 25 times for 102 yards and a score.

No. 1 Alabama is business as usual in 59-0 win at Vanderbilt

By Kevin McGuireSep 23, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT
There is certainly no shame in losing a head-to-head matchup against Alabama, but Vanderbilt (3-1, 0-1 SEC) will have almost nothing to be proud of after being demolished and paved over by No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at home on national TV.

Damien Harris led an overpowering running game for Alabama with 151 yards and three touchdowns. Bo Scarbrough added 79 yards and two scores to the box score. As a team, Alabama rushed for 501 yards, gashing Vanderbilt on the ground on the way to 42 first downs. Vanderbilt had just three first downs in the game.

If there was a turning point in a 59-0 game, it must have come on the opening drive of the game. Vanderbilt had the game’s opening drive extended courtesy of a roughing the passer penalty on Alabama’s Anfernee Jennings. On the next play, Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur was picked off by Ronnie Harrison to hand the ball over to Alabama. Vanderbilt’s defense did respond by forcing a punt. Alabama would get the ball rolling on their next offensive possession. The game was essentially decided at that point, because Alabama never looked back.

So where do we go from here?

For Alabama, another week down means quickly turning the page to the next objective. The Crimson Tide host Ole Miss next week for a night game. The Rebels have given Alabama some trouble in recent years and will hope to pull a major stunner next week in Tuscaloosa. Vanderbilt will look to rebound next week on the road in Gainesville against Florida.

Matt Rhule again has Baylor run pregame ‘Oklahoma Drill’

By John TaylorSep 23, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT
Matt Rhule really couldn’t care less what you, I or anybody else thinks.

The Baylor head coach came under heavy fire when, prior to the Week 3 game against Duke, he had his players run the “Oklahoma Drill,” a full-contact drill developed by the great Bud Wilkinson, as part of their pregame warmup.  Afterward, Rhule defended a drill whose use in practice settings is dwindling in this era of safety and is rarely seen in pregame.

“It’s a great opportunity to come together and establish our physicality as a team before games,” the coach said last week. “It’s something I’ve always done. We try to do it before Tuesday and Wednesday practices too.”

Prior to the game against No. 3 Oklahoma, fittingly, Rhule went back to that same well.

The Bears are currently 0-3 on the season, including a season-opening loss to FCS Liberty and one the following week to UT-San Antonio of Conference USA.  BU is one of two Power Five teams, along with Florida State, without a win this season.