TCU putting Oklahoma State on upset alert at the half in Stillwater

Through one half in Stillwater, TCU has Oklahoma State on the ropes. The Frogs have dominated the ball and claim a 20-10 advantage on the scoreboard.

TCU controlled the game’s entire first quarter, running 25 of the game’s first 33 plays. The problem for the Frogs was this: those 25 plays resulted in only two Jonathan Song field goals, while one of Oklahoma State’s eight snaps as an 86-yard bomb from Mason Rudolph to James Washington.

The Frogs moved 75 yards in seven plays on their next drive, aided largely by a 15-yard dead ball personal foul that converted a 3rd-and-5 inside TCU’s own territory. Darius Anderson raced in from 28 yards out to give TCU a 13-7 lead with 14:28 left in the first half.

Oklahoma State moved into TCU territory on their next possession, but a Ben Banogu sack of Rudolph forced a fumble, which TCU’s Jordan Brailford recovered at the Frogs’ 36-yard line. A 9-yard Kenny Hill pass to John Diarse staked the Frogs to a 20-7 edge with 7:15 remaining before the half.

The Cowboys stopped the bleeding with a 29-yard Matt Ammendola field goal to pull within 20-10, but TCU moved into Oklahoma State territory with a chance to blow the game wide open. However, Hill was intercepted on an overthrow by Cowboys safety Tre Flowers. Taking over with 3:28 before the half, Oklahoma State had a chance to close their deficit to 20-17 with a touchdown but instead went three-and-out.

Rudolph closed the half hitting 6-of-14 passes for 139 yards with a touchdown and a fumble. He is 5-of-13 for 53 yards outside of the bomb to Washington. Justice Hill has rushed 14 times for 54 yards.

Hill has connected on 16-of-25 throws for 126 yards with a score and a pick while rushing four times for 14 yards. Anderson leads all runners with 74 yards and a score on 11 carries.

Overall, TCU has run 48 plays to Oklahoma State’s 30, owns a 20-9 first downs edge, and has possessed the ball for 20:56.

The Cowboys will receive to open the second half.