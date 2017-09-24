James Franklin: I am not Keegan-Michael Key

College GameDay was in Times Square on Saturday and decided to do the most New York thing possible: respond to a Mike Francessa rant.
Francessa ripped Penn State head coach JamesFranklin, calling him a “horses’s ass,”for trying to prevent a field goal to preserve the Nittany Lions’ 56-0 blanking of Georgia State last week. To respond, ESPN didn’t talk to Franklin, but instead asked comedian (and Penn State graduate) Keegan-Michael Key to speak for him.
This is not the first time Key has leverages his resemblance to Franklin for comedic purposes.
Nevertheless, Franklin addressed the bit to close his post-game press conference following Penn State’s 21-19 escape of Iowa in an answer that toed the line between seriousness and wry sarcasm.
Boston College will be without wide receiver Charlie Callinan for “an extended period of time,” the program announced just before the Eagles’ date with Clemson on Saturday.
Callinan suffered a foot injury. The nature of the injury was not disclosed.
A senior from Westfield, N.J., Callinan was one of the most experienced players on the roster with 41 career appearances and 31 starts under his belt. He is the third BC player with at least 30 career games to be lost for an extended period of time this season.
Callinan posted the best game of his career in what may go down as the final game of his career, hauling in seven catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-20 loss to Notre Dame a week ago.
Without him in the lineup, BC passed for 141 yards on 34 attempts in a 34-7 loss to the second-ranked Tigers.
Don’t let Saquon Barkley distract you from the season Stanford’s Bryce Love is having
Saquon Barkley is incredible. The Penn State running back is every bit a deserving Heisman front-runner, what with his 66 carries for 518 yards and four touchdowns, his team-leading 23 grabs for 335 yards and two touchdowns, and his 22.86-yard average on seven kickoff returns. This isn’t a criticism of him.
But I want to introduce an idea to you right now, and I want you to take a deep breath first: it’s possible Barkley is not having the best season of any running back in college football. At least not to this point.
Take a look at Stanford’s Bryce Love‘s first four games:
13 carries for 180 yards and a touchdown in a 62-7 destruction of Rice
17 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown in a 42-24 loss to USC
13 carries for 184 yards and two scores in a 20-17 loss to San Diego State
30 carries for 263 yards and a touchdown in last night’s 58-34 defeat of UCLA
Add it all up and you get 73 carries for 787 yards and five touchdowns, which not only means Love leads the nation in rushing yards per game — he leads the nation in rushing while averaging 10.78 yards per carry.
Love not only leads the nation in total rushing yards, he not only leads the nation in rushing yards per game, he leads the nation in yards per carry for all players anywhere in the neighborhood his carry total. Four players rank ahead of Love in yards per carry thus far, and those three players have toted the rock 76 times — combined.
The next closest player on the yards per carry rankings with at least 70 rushes is San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny, who averages 7.87 yards on 91 carries. That’s an incredible number, and still 27 percent lower than Love’s average.
Stanford may not win enough for Love to join Barkley in the Heisman conversation, but right now it appears the two running back spots on every All-American team are locked up until further notice.
Georgia, TCU replace Ohio State and OK State in top 10 of latest AP poll
Big wins over ranked opponents pushed Georgia and TCU into the top 10 of the latest Associated Press poll, released Sunday. Voters were apparently more impressed with Georgia’s 31-3 whipping of then-No. 17 Mississippi State in Athens than they were of TCU’s 44-31 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Georgia moved up four spots while TCU jumped seven, but the Bulldogs remained ahead of the Frogs by two spots, No. 7 to No. 9.
Elsewhere, Washington creeped forward one spot, Washington State and Louisville nudged forward two, and South Florida, San Diego State and Utah leaped three spots forward. Notre Dame and West Virginia returned to this week’s poll at Nos. 22 and 23, replacing upset losers Florida State and Oregon. Unlike the Coaches’ Poll, voters remembered that Mississippi State hammered LSU by 30 points just eight days ago, keeping the Bulldogs one spot ahead of the Bayou Bengals.
The full poll:
Alabama — 1,515 total points (52 first-place votes)
Clemson — 1,458 (2)
Oklahoma — 1,397 (1)
Penn State — 1,304
USC — 1,247
Washington — 1,188
Georgia — 1,136
Michigan — 1,088
TCU — 1,028
Wisconsin — 1,023
Ohio State — 1,016
Virginia Tech — 828
Auburn — 701
Miami — 693
Oklahoma State — 665
Washington State — 551
Louisville — 502
South Florida — 406
San Diego State — 365
Utah — 356
Florida — 342
Notre Dame — 246
West Virginia — 212
Mississippi State — 148
LSU — 92
Coaches’ Poll: Georgia moves into Top 10, TCU doesn’t
The more irrelevant of college football’s two exhibition polls is out following Week 4 action, and it’s not radically different from last week’s edition. Georgia and TCU were this week’s biggest movers, jumping four spots apiece for their respective wins over then-No. 17 Mississippi State and then-No. 7 Oklahoma State. Each of the losers of those games dropped seven spots, Oklahoma State to No. 14 and Mississippi State to No. 24, which is somehow two spots behind an LSU team that these Bulldogs absolutely hammered just eight days ago.
Mississippi State remains one spot ahead of Florida State, who somehow edged out Notre Dame for the final spot despite losing to unranked NC State at home. West Virginia returned to the poll at No. 23, taking the place of Oregon, who fell out after falling 37-35 at Arizona State.
The full poll:
Alabama — 1,570 total points (59 first-place votes)